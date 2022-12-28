Read full article on original website
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Leonard Johnson, 81, U.S. Marine
MARLBOROUGH – Leonard Johnson, 81, passed away on Saturday, December 24, 2022 at UMass Memorial Hospital – Leominster Campus. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Clayton and Alice (Greene) Johnson. Raised in Framingham, Lenny left high school early to enlist in the United States...
Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver
MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
Dana Vannasse, 87
ASHLAND – Dana Vannasse, 87, of Ashland, Massachusetts passed away on December 15, 2022 at home, surrounded by loving family. Dana was born in Belmont, MA on May 17, 1935, the son of Edward and Anne Vannasse. Dana graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business...
Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, Retired Juniper Hill Principal
SOUTHBOROUGH – Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis, passed away on December 23, 2022, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Rose Aspesi. Gloria graduated from Peters High School in Southborough and received both her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master...
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Framingham To Conduct Curbside Tree Collection After Little Christmas
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a curbside Christmas tree collection in January 2023. Christmas Tree collection will take place the week of January 9-13. Please put out the tree on your regular trash curbside collection day. This collection is for organic/live trees only. Please make sure...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Free screening of Minions Rise of Gru at noon at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library. SparkLab at the main Framingham Library will hold a workshop on magic snowflakes from 2 to 4 p.m. Board game night at McAuliffe branch from 7 to 9 p.m. – Focus...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
Doris Marie Carver, 91
HOPKINTON – Doris Marie Carver, 91, of Hopkinton, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on December 23, 2022. Born in South Boston, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of the late Aldina (Silva) and Charles Pitty. Doris was born in 1931 and was raised in South Boston,...
Congressman McGovern Secures $3 Million For Edward Kennedy Health Center To Offer Dental Services
WORCESTER – Congressman James P. McGovern (MA-02), Chair of the House Rules Committee, announced more than $18 million in federal funding for a range of critical local investments across the Second District. The funding for these community projects was authorized through the Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus which passed the...
Berkowitz Earns Dean’s Award at Colgate
ASHLAND – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Natick resident Halle Berkowitz, a graduate of Natick High, earned the award.
Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres Retiring After 34 Years
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Deputy Fire Chief Felix Torres is retiring after 34 years. “We’re ending 2022 by bidding farewell to Deputy Chief Felix Torres, who retires today after 34 years of faithful & dedicated service to the City of Framingham. Congratulations on your retirement, Deputy–may it be a long, healthy & happy one! A “Tip of the Helmet” for a job well done!,” posted the Framingham Fire Department today, December 30.
Framingham Police: 3-Injured in Edgell Road Crash
FRAMINGHAM – Three people were injured in a 2-vehicle crash yesterday in Framingham, said Police. The 2-vehicle crash happened at 12;16 p.m. at the intersection of Edgell Road and Vernon Street. It caused a backup on multiple road. Three individuals were injured and transported to MetroWest Medical Center in...
Framingham Police: Child Struck on Route 135
FRAMINGHAM – A child was struck, while trying to cross Route 135, yesterday evening, December 29. Police and fire responded to 596 Waverley Street around 6:25 p.m. for a child struck, while crossing the street, said Police. The child was transported with “non-life-threatening injuries to Boston Children’s Hospital,” said...
Youth in Grades K-9 Can Enter National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Garden Club is inviting local students to enter the National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest. The Theme for 2022-23 is ‘Seeds, Trees, and Bees… Oh-My – Celebrating the Diversity of Nature.’. The purpose of this annual contest is to encourage young...
Healey and Driscoll Name Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel
BOSTON – Massachusetts Governor-elect Maura Healey and Lieutenant Governor-elect Driscoll today, December 29, announced that they will appoint Paige Scott Reed as Chief Legal Counsel. Scott Reed is currently a Partner at Prince Lobel Tye LLP. She will be the first Black woman appointed to the position in Massachusetts...
Town of Natick Advertising For Facilities Management Director
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for a Director of Facilities Management. his non-union management position will receive day to day direction from the Executive Director of Public Works & Facilities with overall direction provided by the Superintendent of Schools and the Town Administrator. The Director of Facilities Management is responsible for assessing the condition of town owned buildings/facilities, developing short and long term strategies for prevention and predictive maintenance and executing projects.
Framingham Promotes Dellasanta To Assistant Library Director
FRAMINGHAM – In December of 2011, Dawn Dellasanta was made the Head of Branch Experience for the Framingham Public Library. This year, she was promoted to the Assistant Library Director position. Dellesanta replaces Deb Hinkle, who left in April 2022, after starting in March 2021. She is second in...
Town of Natick Advertising For Assistant Director of Programs & Services
NATICK – The Town of Natick is advertising for an Assistant Director of Programs & Services in the Department of Community Services. he purpose of this position is to ensure the effective oversight and operations of programs and services offered by Community Services Department. The position is responsible for developing, managing, and evaluating direct & supportive services, (teen center, adaptive programs, aquatics, drama & nature) to meet the needs of a diverse and multi-generational constituency.
