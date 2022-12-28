Winning houses from Holyoke’s 31st Annual Holiday Lighting/Decorating Contest shine brightly the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pictured from the top are first-place winner 820 E. Gordon St., Lucas and Brittany Dirks; second-place winner 640 S. Interocean Ave., Tim Neel and Desiree Medrano; and third-place winner 700 E. Johnson St., Duane and Leslie Werner. Any residence within city limits or within a half-mile radius of the city was eligible to enter, with judging based on originality, and decorative and overall effect. First place earns $100, second $50 and third $25. Judging, sponsored by the City of Holyoke and The Holyoke Enterprise, occurred Sunday, Dec. 18.

HOLYOKE, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO