Read full article on original website
Related
wasteadvantagemag.com
Deploying Digital Innovation in Recycling: Key Operational Considerations
Deciding on an end-to-end recycling solution requires evaluating several operational considerations not addressed by horizontal ERP solutions. We welcome 2023 with the circular economy and a renewed focus on recycling that is more pivotal to the global economy than ever. The recycling industry is being helped by strong tailwinds, including new legislation (e.g., Extender Producer Responsibility), rising global commodity pricing, and increased government spending in infrastructure courtesy of the recent climate investment bill.
thefastmode.com
Modern Tools to Automate Network Planning, Ordering, and Expense Management Featured
Network service providers play a fundamental role in our daily lives, from enabling us to work from home to connecting us with clients and colleagues across the globe. None of this would be possible without a massive amount of behind-the-scenes technology that facilitates network planning, resource and inventory management, ordering, invoicing, and more.
Healthcare IT News
AI is fast addressing data requirements and advancing interoperability, says one expert
New rules and requirements add to the complexity of healthcare – something that artificial intelligence can address, according to Vignesh Shetty, senior vice president and general manager of Edison AI and Platform for GE Healthcare (GEHC). Healthcare IT News asked Shetty about the progress that has been made on...
csengineermag.com
Digital Workflows Help Design and Construction Companies Manage Their Projects and Companies Better
The ability to share digital data effectively is a critical factor that impacts the success of digital transformation in the design and construction industry. This includes both the ability to share data within different departments in the same company or across multiple companies involved in the same project. New research from Dodge Construction Network, together with Trimble, published in the Connected Construction SmartMarket Brief series, reveals that owners, architects, engineers, general contractors and specialty trades are utilizing digital workflows to share project information.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
Government announces plans for £400 energy support for 900,000 households
Close to one million households who initially slipped through the cracks of a programme designed to help people with their energy bills will be able to apply for support from the start of next year.Care home residents, people who live on houseboats or in park homes and those who live off-grid will be able to get £400 in support – matching what is being paid out to millions of households with a more traditional energy set-up.The support – which will also allow Travellers access to the cash for the first time – will extend to the 900,000 households in Great...
BBC
Energy payment: £600 to be delivered from January
Households in Northern Ireland will receive a single payment of £600 starting in January to help with their energy bills. The UK government confirmed electricity firms will be funded for the payments, with direct debit customers receiving the money into their bank accounts. Other customers will be sent a...
US Denim Mills Develops Rapid Clean Manufacturing Technology
A sustainable mindset has become an essential business need today, putting manufacturers under immense pressure to innovate eco-friendly manufacturing techniques at every possible stage. Taking a cue from the increasing demand for sustainability in apparel production, Pakistan-based US Denim Mills, the fabrics vertical of US Group, has developed another eco-efficient alternative technology, Rapid Clean, which enhances operational efficiency and reduces resource depletion, cost and waste—all while maximizing consumer satisfaction. Rapid Clean is a sustainable manufacturing technique designed to replace some of the most water-intensive and pollutant fabric finishing processes. This smart technology by US Denim Mills allows the company to conserve natural...
finance-monthly.com
Inefficiencies in Real Estate and Modern-Day Solutions
Dealing with the most common issues is achievable thanks to cutting-edge solutions, so here are some examples of the way that operational complexities are being overcome today. The shortage of skilled workers. Finding enough employees to fill vacant positions is not only a conundrum faced by real estate, with retail...
techaiapp.com
Understanding the Top Operational Technology Security Needs and Methods in the Utilities Sector
When it comes to finding and keeping the specialists necessary to defend an organization from cyberattacks, cybersecurity managers continue to encounter major difficulties—take Uber’s latest cyberattack—even the largest of companies are faced with these hurdles. What’s more, statistics suggest that finding the proper cybersecurity talent is only becoming more difficult.
A Job in This Industry Is Not Only In Demand in 2023 — Our Future Depends on It
Are you thinking of starting next year? This article discusses the benefits and possibilities of cutting into the energy sector.
GCN.com
Cyber ranges bolster IoT security
A report released early this month by the Government Accountability Office highlighted federal challenges to standardizing security assessments for internet of things and operational technology devices. But state and local governments don’t have to wait for federal guidance, one expert said. They can seize the initiative by launching more cyber ranges.
takeitcool.com
Praseodymium Production Cost Analysis Report: Manufacturing Process, Raw Materials Requirements, Variable Cost, Production Cost Summary and Key Process Information
The latest report titled “Praseodymium Production Cost Report” by Procurement Resource, a global procurement research and consulting firm, provides an in-depth cost analysis of the production process of the Praseodymium. Report Features Details. Product Name Praseodymium. Process Included Praseodymium Production From Extraction Via Minerals (Bastnaesite and Monazite) Segments...
marktechpost.com
Meet MOAT: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Model that Combines Convolution and Attention Operations to Achieve Powerful Vision Models
The computer vision domain has seen significant advancement in recent years thanks to the prevalence of self-attention. Self-attention modules have proved to be extremely useful in natural language processing, and that was the spark to start working on transferring them to the computer vision domain. It was the vision transformers (ViT) that first introduced them successfully to computer vision while outperforming state-of-the-art solutions.
constructiontechnology.media
Construction technology trends for 2023
As the engineering and construction industry continues to confront disruptions stemming from Covid-19, shifting project types, increased competition, and a retiring labour force, we are starting to see how the way we work has changed forever. In the construction industry, the primary use cases for new technologies during the pandemic...
TechCrunch
The rise of platform engineering, an opportunity for startups
However, Stack Overflow noted, only 38% of the 34,906 respondents reported having a developer portal to make it easy to find tools and services. Similarly, data observability tools are only available to a minority of developers. The Exchange explores startups, markets and money. every morning on TechCrunch+ or get The...
Will the supply chain troubles get any better in 2023?
We've dealt with supply chain struggles over the last couple of years. Will that finally change in 2023?
globalspec.com
Determining the battery capacity for an inverter application
Inverters are essential systems helping to solve power outage issues in many residential homes and facilities. They feature a battery system that provides the DC voltage and an inverter that converts the DC voltage into AC to provide continuous power during a power outage. However, as is the case with...
nutritionaloutlook.com
Companies using AI to develop novel protein ingredients via fermentation
ICL Food Specialties and Protera Biosciences have partnered to develop novel protein ingredients using precision fermentation. Minerals company ICL Food Specialties (St. Louis) and startup firm Protera Biosciences (Providencia, Chile) are partnering to develop protein ingredients. Protera uses AI technology to develop novel proteins. In 2021, ICL invested in Protera via its ICL Planet Startup Hub through which ICL invests in and collaborates with foodTech and agriTech companies.
kalkinemedia.com
Strategic Elements (ASX:SOR) reports moisture-powered battery developments; details here
Strategic Elements is riding high on the back of several successful developments in Energy InkTM. The latest developments indicated the technology’s potential to deliver more than enough power compared to a leading existing patch used to monitor glucose levels. Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) has shared an upbeat update concerning...
Comments / 0