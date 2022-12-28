Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miksis & Rossi Earn Colgate Dean’s Award With Distinction
HAMILTON, NEW YORK – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Ashland residents Anna Miksis and Lin Ying Rossi earned the...
Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66
NATICK – Donna (Marie Lane) White, 66, beloved mother, wife, sister, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Natick on December 25, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Donna was known for her kindness, warmth, wit, and most of all, devotion to family. She was equally known...
Dana Vannasse, 87
ASHLAND – Dana Vannasse, 87, of Ashland, Massachusetts passed away on December 15, 2022 at home, surrounded by loving family. Dana was born in Belmont, MA on May 17, 1935, the son of Edward and Anne Vannasse. Dana graduated from Boston University in 1957 with a degree in Business...
Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee Announces Local Talent Participating at State House & TD Garden Events
BOSTON – The Healey-Driscoll Inaugural Committee today, December 29, announced a line-up of local talent acts that will participate in the swearing-in ceremony at the State House and the inaugural celebration at the TD Garden. “It was important for these inaugural celebrations to encompass the geographically diverse gifts we...
Mass. doctor on school district's masking request
Mass. General's Dr. Ali Raja is asked about the recommendation by Boston Public Schools for teachers and students to mask up for two weeks after winter break.
Youth in Grades K-9 Can Enter National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Garden Club is inviting local students to enter the National Garden Club’s Youth Poetry Contest. The Theme for 2022-23 is ‘Seeds, Trees, and Bees… Oh-My – Celebrating the Diversity of Nature.’. The purpose of this annual contest is to encourage young...
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, Naval Veteran & Dentist
Dr. Andrew L. Soma, 96, a life-long resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 25, 2022. Born in Framingham he was the beloved son of Attilio and Carolina (Ponti) Soma. Andy graduated from Framingham High School in 1944. Throughout his undergraduate years he was a three-sport athlete in...
Free COVID Testing at Project Beacon Site at St. Tarcisius Church Hall
FRAMINGHAM – With winter and the holidays upon us, more people are traveling and gathering together indoors. Celebrations could lead to the spread of COVID-19. Project Beacon test sites, including at St. Tarcisius Church Hall, Framingham, are ready to serve test takers. Appointments are easy to schedule and take...
Helen Dameski Bonzagni, 92
NATICK – Helen Dameski Bonzagni passed away in her home on December 24, 2022, surrounded by her loving family at age 92. Helen is survived by her three children Suzanne Leon of Natick, Elizabeth DeLuca of Dover, and Andrew Bonzagni of Concord, two sons-in-law, Paul Leon and James DeLuca, as well as eight grandchildren and many lifelong friends.
Chicopee Defeats Framingham In Finals of Holiday Hoopla
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham high girls basketball team lost to Chicopee High in the finals of the Framingham High Holiday Hoopla tourney today, December 29, at Framingham High. The final score was 62-58 Chicopee. Framingham High senior captains Katie Regan and Selina Monestime were named to the all-star team.
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, Truck Driver
MILLBURY – Lawrence Edward Rudolph, Jr., 74, formerly of Framingham, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, after a long illness. Larry leaves his loving wife of 25 years, Denise (Donovan) Rudolph; children Lisa Ann (Rudolph) Lyons and her husband Todd of South Grafton, Kevin Rudolph of Boston, Michelle Howerton of Milford and Larry Howerton of Natick, Heather (Donovan) Ouellette and her husband Leon Jr. and Kristin Donovan of Millbury; his grandchildren Michael and Danny Higgins, Daisy and Betsy O’Reilly, Vincent Ruscitti and his wife Katelyn, Nicholas Rudolph, Landen Remillard, and his great grandchild Enzo Ruscitti. He also leaves his siblings, Robert Rudolph and his wife Toby of Deerfield Beach, FL, Donna Rudolph and her partner Carolyn Machado of Framingham, Janny Howerton and her husband Kenny of Newnan, GA, and Kelly Felzmann and her husband Frank of Bellingham, MA and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Alice (Carney) Rudolph and Lawrence Edward Rudolph Sr., his brothers Jackie and Stevie Rudolph, and grandson Owen Higgins.
King Philip Wins Holiday Hoopla Defeating Flyers in Finals
FRAMINGHAM – The King Philip Regional boys basketball team won the Framingham Holiday Hoopla tourney today, December 29 at Framingham High. King Philip defeated Framingham High 74-66 in the finals. “Dug ourselves a 23 point hole in the 3rd, battled back to within 3 but couldn’t dig ourselves all...
Family Promise MetroWest Hired Conti As New Director
NATICK – Family Promise MetroWest is a Natick-based nonprofit organization that works to shelter homeless families in need of a temporary space to stay. Recently, Danielle Conti joined the organizations as its new director. Born in Medford, Conti grew up in the Northeast, moving often state-to-state. By the time...
RISE Program to open store in Shrewsbury Center
SHREWSBURY – A new retail store is coming to Shrewsbury center. The store, yet to be named, will be located at 557 Main Street. The store will be run by Shrewsbury’s Reaching Independence through Supported Employment (RISE) Program, which, according to the program’s website, aims to provide special education students ages 18 to 22 with “the skills and experiences they need to be successful members of the local community.”
Framingham Earns First Win of Season Against Lincoln-Sudbury
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High boys basketball team defeated Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High this afternoon in the Flyers Holiday Hoopla Tournament. Framingham earned a 1-point 49-48 win, and will advance to the finals on Thursday at 4 p.m. at Framingham High. It was the Flyers first win of the season.
Mass. State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells 2 $100,000 lottery prizes
There were seven $100,000 lottery winners in the Bay State on Thursday, with one Cumberland Farms selling two winning “Mass Cash” tickets, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The Cumberland Farms that sold two of Thursday’s winning $100,000 “Mass Cash” tickets is located in Wilmington. There was also...
Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, Retired Juniper Hill Principal
SOUTHBOROUGH – Gloria M. Aspesi, 87, of Southborough and West Dennis, passed away on December 23, 2022, following a long illness. She was the daughter of Peter and Rose Aspesi. Gloria graduated from Peters High School in Southborough and received both her Bachelor of Science in Education and Master...
Framingham Promotes Dellasanta To Assistant Library Director
FRAMINGHAM – In December of 2011, Dawn Dellasanta was made the Head of Branch Experience for the Framingham Public Library. This year, she was promoted to the Assistant Library Director position. Dellesanta replaces Deb Hinkle, who left in April 2022, after starting in March 2021. She is second in...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Thursday, December 29, 2022
Free screening of Minions Rise of Gru at noon at the Costin room at the main Framingham Public Library. SparkLab at the main Framingham Library will hold a workshop on magic snowflakes from 2 to 4 p.m. Board game night at McAuliffe branch from 7 to 9 p.m. – Focus...
