Warwick, RI

1420 WBSM

New Bedford New Year’s Eve Festivities Move Indoors

NEW BEDFORD — City officials say New Bedford's New Year's Eve celebration will be largely moving indoors due to rain forecast for Saturday night — except for the fireworks, which are still set to go off over the harbor. The Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping event, which involves...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Turnto10.com

List: Community celebrations on New Year's Eve

The city of Warwick will host its New Year's Eve fireworks display at Rocky Point at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks, raffles and a DJ from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Charlestown Parks and Recreation will hold the annual New Year's Eve Bonfire at Ninigret Park on Saturday.
WARWICK, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday

WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
WOBURN, MA
ABC6.com

Fire breaks out in Fall River home

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
FALL RIVER, MA
iheart.com

Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday

A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Trailer truck fires erupt in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, fire officials responded to a call of multiple trailer trucks reportedly on fire. The smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. ABC6 was on-scene at Prospect Street and caught first responders battling the blaze. No information regarding...
PAWTUCKET, RI
ABC6.com

Providence Fire Department offering free rides for New Year’s

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department announced that they will once again be offering free rides home for city residents on New Year’s Eve. This is a part of their annual “Safe Night” program to prevent impaired driving, and will be offered from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, until 7 a.m. Jan. 1.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Pedestrian injured in East Providence crash

(WJAR) — East Providence police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the accident occurred near the intersection of Newport and Vermont Avenues around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to...
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Tiverton police’s New Year sobriety patrol in honor of Tori Anderozzi

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief of Tiverton police, Patrick Jones announced that the department will conduct sobriety patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Anderozzi on New Year’s Eve. RIPTIDE stands for Rhode Island Police Teaming for Impaired Driving Enforcement, but is commonly known by drivers as sobriety checkpoints.
TIVERTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years

COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
COVENTRY, RI
ABC6.com

Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Q97.9

Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It

The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Turnto10.com

Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday

NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

