ABC6.com
Warwick reschedules New Year’s Eve fireworks show because of weather
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The city of Warwick’s New Year’s Eve fireworks display for Saturday has been rescheduled because of the weather. Liz Tufts, a spokesperson for Mayor Frank Picozzi, said the event at Rocky Point will now take place on Sunday. While the date was changed,...
New Bedford New Year’s Eve Festivities Move Indoors
NEW BEDFORD — City officials say New Bedford's New Year's Eve celebration will be largely moving indoors due to rain forecast for Saturday night — except for the fireworks, which are still set to go off over the harbor. The Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping event, which involves...
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
Turnto10.com
List: Community celebrations on New Year's Eve
The city of Warwick will host its New Year's Eve fireworks display at Rocky Point at 6 p.m. Saturday. There will be food trucks, raffles and a DJ from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Charlestown Parks and Recreation will hold the annual New Year's Eve Bonfire at Ninigret Park on Saturday.
Popular Mass. restaurant announces permanent closure ahead of New Year’s holiday
WOBURN, Mass. — A popular Massachusetts restaurant announced that it will be closing its doors for good ahead of the New Year’s holiday. In a statement posted online, Strega Italiano of Woburn wrote, “We’ve made the difficult decision to close our doors permanently prior to the New Year, giving our valued team members this time to enjoy the holiday season. We are grateful for their service, and we are working to place each employee in new roles.”
ABC6.com
Fire breaks out in Fall River home
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — A fire broke out in a home in Fall River early Friday morning. The fire happened at about 4:30 on Hancock Street. It took firefighters roughly 10 minutes to knock down the flames. While there were two people inside the home at the time...
whatsupnewp.com
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (Dec. 31 – Jan. 7)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA). All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change. Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority. January 1, 2023 – January 7, 2023. Newport Claiborne...
iheart.com
Iconic Providence Bakery To Close Saturday
A legendary Providence Bakery is baking its last sweet this weekend. Wayland Bakery in Providence is permanently closing on Saturday. It's been in business in Wayland Square on the East Side since 1928. The owner reportedly decided to sell the building. The bakery has been well-known by generations of patrons...
ABC6.com
Trailer truck fires erupt in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, fire officials responded to a call of multiple trailer trucks reportedly on fire. The smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. ABC6 was on-scene at Prospect Street and caught first responders battling the blaze. No information regarding...
ABC6.com
Providence Fire Department offering free rides for New Year’s
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Providence Fire Department announced that they will once again be offering free rides home for city residents on New Year’s Eve. This is a part of their annual “Safe Night” program to prevent impaired driving, and will be offered from 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, until 7 a.m. Jan. 1.
Turnto10.com
Pedestrian injured in East Providence crash
(WJAR) — East Providence police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on Friday afternoon taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the accident occurred near the intersection of Newport and Vermont Avenues around 1:40 p.m. The pedestrian suffered minor facial injuries and was transported to...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
ABC6.com
Tiverton police’s New Year sobriety patrol in honor of Tori Anderozzi
TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Chief of Tiverton police, Patrick Jones announced that the department will conduct sobriety patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Anderozzi on New Year’s Eve. RIPTIDE stands for Rhode Island Police Teaming for Impaired Driving Enforcement, but is commonly known by drivers as sobriety checkpoints.
Turnto10.com
Calling all with real Christmas trees: Here's how you get rid of this year's tree
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Take off the lights, remove the ornaments and throw away that tinsel because it’s getting to be time to take down this year's Christmas trees. If you have an artificial tree you may choose to leave it up well into January, but a...
Turnto10.com
Summit General Store in Coventry says goodbye after 55 years
COVENTRY, R.I. (WJAR) — For 55 years, the Summit General Store in Coventry has been the place to go to for groceries, pet food, and catching up with your neighbors. But the owners said the business never recovered from the pandemic and hasn't caught up to the changing times.
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
Boston Globe
The North Shore’s Modern Butcher Shop is moving closer to Boston in 2023
The “beefed up” new location in Danvers will have an expanded menu of sandwiches and snacks. A new sandwich counter and butcher shop coming to the North Shore is the place that roast beef built. The Modern Butcher Shop, currently located in Newburyport, is moving to a larger...
Weight limit lowered on Mount Hope Bridge
Starting Thursday, the vehicle weight limit on the Mt. Hope Bridge will be lowered to comply with federal guidelines.
Massachusetts’ Largest Lake Has 4 Ghost Towns Underneath It
The Quabbin Reservoir is the largest lake in Massachusetts, but beneath the 82 acres of the Swift River Valley are a myriad of stories, some of which we will never know. At the turn of the 20th century, four quiet towns mostly made of farmlands and forests were stripped of their state incorporation, and over 2,000 residents were forced to leave their homes and land, according to quabbinhouse.com.
Turnto10.com
Coast Guard House restaurant plans to open Monday
NARRAGANSET, R.I. (WJAR) — The Coast Guard House restaurant plans to reopen Monday. It was closed over the weekend in observance of Christmas. The restaurant had some minor storm damage on Friday, but it wasn't enough to disrupt the business. Waterfront streets and roads in Narragansett shut down for...
