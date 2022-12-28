Read full article on original website
KOLO TV Reno
Judge blocks death row commutations
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City judge has blocked the State Pardons Board from considering a mass commutation of the sentences of all 57 inmates on Nevada’s death row. District Judge James Wilson made that ruling from the bench following a hearing late this afternoon. Outgoing Governor...
Barnett ordered to provide exhibits in Jan. 6 insurrection case
A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has been ordered to provide the prosecution with copies of any exhibits he intends to submit as evidence during his trial.
Prosecution files objection to Barnett’s defense exhibits in January insurrection case
The prosecution filed an objection motion in federal court pertaining to the timely exchange of exhibit lists in the trial of a Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection.
Prosecution calls Barnett’s delay requests ‘unwarranted’ in Jan. 6 insurrection case
A Gravette man charged for his actions during the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has asked for more time to prepare for his upcoming trial, and the prosecution responded by deeming that request "unwarranted."
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Gov. Kate Brown cleared Oregon’s death row. Courts will now decide if some convicted of heinous crimes get parole
When Gov. Kate Brown announced her decision Tuesday to commute the sentences of Oregon’s entire death row to life in prison, she said it was a moral decision to end the possibility that the state would execute 17 people convicted of horrific killings. The governor said that unlike her...
Essence
Former Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Back Gets Prison Sentence
J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. He will serve three and a half years in prison. The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on his neck was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Inmates praised for saving guard being attacked by another prisoner, SC officials say
The officer was punched in the face, pushed down a flight of stairs and stomped on the head before other inmates stopped the assault, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.
Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed
Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
mageenews.com
Two Former Mississippi Department of Corrections Officials Indicted for Excessive Force Against an Inmate
WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury in the Southern District of Mississippi returned an indictment that was unsealed yesterday charging two former Mississippi Department of Corrections officials with deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court documents, both Jessica Hill, a correctional officer at the Central Mississippi...
KTBS
City of Shreveport prevails at state's highest court on water bill lawsuit
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The Louisiana Supreme Court says it will not intervene in an appeals court decision that the City of Shreveport should not have to refund nearly $10 million for water customers due to overbilling. A class-action suit alleged city had a system of averaging customers’ water usage part...
KREM
Judge asked to fine DSHS additional $250 million for leaving mentally ill inmates in Washington jails
KING COUNTY, Wash. — Civil rights advocates from Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking a judge to hit the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) with hundreds of millions of dollars in additional sanctions for failing to provide timely mental health services to inmates deemed incompetent to stand trial.
Transgender Missouri Death Row Inmate Pleads For Clemency Ahead Of Scheduled Execution
A transgender woman in Missouri who was convicted of raping and murdering her ex-girlfriend before her transition and sentenced to death has appealed for clemency ahead of her scheduled execution. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was convicted in 2006 of the rape and murder of Beverly Guenther, 45, on Nov. 20, 2003,...
Kwame Kilpatrick tells judge: My $1.5 million debt is paid off. Let me travel
Former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick may have had his sentence commuted by then-President Donald Trump, but he still has some loose ends to tie up with the federal government. Kilpatrick is still on supervised release — a condition he is now asking a judge to end — and he owes $1.5 million in...
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
Protected information left in Scott Peterson exhibit leads to delay in new trial decision
“A rule of court has been violated,” Judge Anne-Christine Massullo said during a hearing Wednesday
RHOSLC’s Jen Shah Requests Reduced Prison Sentence Amid Guilty Plea: I Had ‘Personal Painful Experiences’
12/23/22 3 p.m. ET Less than a week after Shah requested a reduced prison sentence of three years, the United States government recommended a judge sentence the Bravo star to 10 years behind bars. In court documents shared on Friday, December 23, the government wrote that Shah "took a series of increasingly extravagant steps to […]
Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman
A Ruston man will be spending three years in jail after U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty gave Chase Levi Thibodeaux that sentence after the man threatened a New York congressman. The technical term for what Thibodeaux was sentenced for is "transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to information in the...
KFDM-TV
Funeral arrangements set for Federal Judge Thad Heartfield
BEAUMONT — Funeral arrangements are set for a longtime federal judge. Senior Judge Thad Heartfield died Tuesday. He was 82. Broussard's is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Some Other Place, 590 Center Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701, or an organization of one’s choice. A gathering...
