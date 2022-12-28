ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KOLO TV Reno

Judge blocks death row commutations

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - A Carson City judge has blocked the State Pardons Board from considering a mass commutation of the sentences of all 57 inmates on Nevada’s death row. District Judge James Wilson made that ruling from the bench following a hearing late this afternoon. Outgoing Governor...
NEVADA STATE
Wild Orchid Media

Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Essence

Former Officer Who Knelt On George Floyd's Back Gets Prison Sentence

J. Alexander Kueng pleaded guilty in October to a state count of aiding and abetting manslaughter. He will serve three and a half years in prison. The former Minneapolis police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s back while another officer kneeled on his neck was sentenced to three and a half years in prison on Friday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Lease

Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed

Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
TEXAS STATE
KREM

Judge asked to fine DSHS additional $250 million for leaving mentally ill inmates in Washington jails

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Civil rights advocates from Disability Rights Washington (DRW) filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking a judge to hit the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) with hundreds of millions of dollars in additional sanctions for failing to provide timely mental health services to inmates deemed incompetent to stand trial.
WASHINGTON STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana Man Is Going to Jail for Threatening Congressman

A Ruston man will be spending three years in jail after U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty gave Chase Levi Thibodeaux that sentence after the man threatened a New York congressman. The technical term for what Thibodeaux was sentenced for is "transmitting threats in interstate commerce. According to information in the...
RUSTON, LA
KFDM-TV

Funeral arrangements set for Federal Judge Thad Heartfield

BEAUMONT — Funeral arrangements are set for a longtime federal judge. Senior Judge Thad Heartfield died Tuesday. He was 82. Broussard's is handling the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Some Other Place, 590 Center Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701, or an organization of one’s choice. A gathering...
BEAUMONT, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy