ClickOnDetroit.com
Husband of woman killed in Detroit carjacking mourns loss as police continue search for suspect
DETROIT – Police are searching for someone accused of shooting a woman and stealing her car. Detroit police said that at about 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 28) Tracie Golden was shot and killed in the area of Grand River Avenue and West Outer Drive on the city’s west side.
Detroit police looking for suspect wanted in ‘senseless murder’ of woman outside liquor store
DETROIT – Police are searching for a man wanted in a deadly carjacking at a Detroit liquor store. According to the Detroit Police Department, Tracie Golden was shot in the 19300 block of Grand River Avenue at 10:42 p.m. on Dec. 28. Surveillance footage shared by police shows a...
fox2detroit.com
Southgate man shot and killed; suspect in custody
SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed early Thursday in Southgate. Police responded to the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man who was shot to death and arrested a 35-year-old man. The circumstances...
fox2detroit.com
Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation
WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect swallows drugs after fleeing police
Warren police say a suspect fled a drug bust before crashing and swallowing heroin. He is now hospitalized.
Trial to begin soon for man accused of hunting trespasser, burning body
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – More than two years later, a man accused of hunting down, killing and burning a man who allegedly broke into his marijuana grow operation will face trial. The jury trial for Kent Charles Hyne is scheduled to begin Jan 9 before Washtenaw County Trial Judge...
1 killed, 1 arrested after early morning shooting in Southgate
Southgate police are investigating a homicide case after a suspect taken into custody was accused of shooting and killing another man early Thursday morning.
Detroit police identify suspect and victim in the viral kidnapping video
Detroit police have arrested the suspect seen in the viral social media video violently forcing a woman into a vehicle before taking off.
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
Detroit News
Eastpointe woman fatally shot husband in dispute, police say
An Eastpointe woman has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband, authorities announced Wednesday. Carletta Johnson was arraigned through 38th District Court on two counts, records show: second-degree murder and felony firearm. Bond was set at $1 million. The 42-year-old also is prohibited from contact with...
Man fired shots ‘in broad daylight’ while out on bond with tether, feds say
DETROIT – A Michigan man is facing federal charges after allegedly committing a shooting “in broad daylight” at a Detroit gas station while he was out on bond and wearing a GPS tether, authorities said. James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was arraigned Wednesday in U.S. District Court...
Detroit News
Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash
A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect fatally shoots woman outside Detroit liquor store, drives off in victim's vehicle
(FOX 2) - A woman was killed outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit after someone wielding a gun approached and shot her in the stomach. According to a source with the Detroit Police Department, the fatality happened around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, near Outer Drive.
Family of murder victim in Detroit speaks out to demand arrest of killer
A cold blooded killing of a wife and mother on Detroit’s westside has police searching for the gunman who opened fire.
Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station
(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial.
abc12.com
Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
Michigan woman charged with murder allegedly shot husband in back of head
MACOMB COUNTY, MI – A Michigan woman has been charged with the murder of her husband. Claretta Johnson, 42, of Eastpointe was charged with second-degree murder and felony firearm after she allegedly shot her husband in the back of the head following an argument on Dec. 27, Macomb County Prosectuor Peter J. Lucido announced Wednesday.
Detroit News
Livonia man charged in Detroit bank robbery
Though the heist was executed easily, the suspect didn't pull it off in a way most would expect. Martez Newkirk left a large trail before and after federal officials allege he robbed a Fifth Third bank last summer on Detroit's west side. That included the ride-share service the Livonia man...
Eastpointe mother charged in fatal shooting of husband
The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office charged Clarletta Johnson, 42, with Second Degree Murder (a life felony) and Felony Firearm (a 2-year felony). She was arraigned in Eastpointe District Court on Wednesday.
