Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Southgate man shot and killed; suspect in custody

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was killed early Thursday in Southgate. Police responded to the 12000 block of Cunningham around 12:45 a.m. on reports of a home invasion. When they arrived they found a 41-year-old man who was shot to death and arrested a 35-year-old man. The circumstances...
SOUTHGATE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Suspect crashes, swallows heroin after fleeing Warren police during drug ring investigation

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A chase spurred by a drug investigation ended with a suspect in the hospital after he swallowed heroin, Warren police said. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said investigators were conducting a meth, fentanyl, and heroin bust and had been surveilling two houses when the suspects left and met at a gas station in the area of 10 Mile and Hoover on Thursday around 9:10 p.m.
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

VIDEO: Tips lead Warren police to make huge narcotics bust

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Warren Police Department's Special Investigation Narcotics (SID) announced it made a significant drug bust Thursday after receiving tips via the People Against Illegal Drugs (P.A.I.D.) hotline. “The P.A.I.D. initiative is a successful program which produces significant results. Many of the drug, gun, and money seizures...
WARREN, MI
Detroit News

Eastpointe woman fatally shot husband in dispute, police say

An Eastpointe woman has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of her husband, authorities announced Wednesday. Carletta Johnson was arraigned through 38th District Court on two counts, records show: second-degree murder and felony firearm. Bond was set at $1 million. The 42-year-old also is prohibited from contact with...
EASTPOINTE, MI
Detroit News

Driver who ran red light charged in deadly Dearborn hit-and-run crash

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash in Dearborn the day after Christmas. Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Chance Robert Murphy on Friday with four felony counts tied to the Dec. 26 accident, alleging Murphy fled a traffic stop and ran a red light before hitting another vehicle and killing a 61-year-old Lincoln Park woman.
DEARBORN, MI
CBS Detroit

Man charged with firing shots at driver outside Detroit gas station

(CBS DETROIT) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with firing shots at a driver outside a gas station on Detroit's west side. The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. on April 25 at a gas station near Livernois and Waverly Street. Police say James Taylor, 27, of Detroit, was caught on camera firing shots at another driver. When the victim fled from his car, Taylor allegedly circled the gas station several times trying to find him. Police say Taylor then took the victim's car from the gas station. Fortunately, no one was hurt during the incident. "The type of brazen behavior alleged in this case is shocking, and it is a miracle that someone was not injured or killed," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said. "We will not tolerate it any longer."Police say Taylor was on a pretrial release in Wayne County for a different felony offense and on a tether at the time of the shooting. Taylor was arraigned Wednesday, Dec. 28 on two counts of felon in possession of a firearm and one count of felon in possession of ammunition. Each charge carries a maximum of 10 years in prison. He has been detained pending trial. 
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Police identify 24-year-old killed in shootout at Clover Tree Apartments

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Police identified the 24-year-old man who was shot and killed in a shootout at the Clover Tree Apartments complex in Flint Township two days before Christmas. A 27-year-old man also accused of exchanging gunfire during the incident remains in stable condition at an area hospital,...
FLINT, MI
Detroit News

Livonia man charged in Detroit bank robbery

Though the heist was executed easily, the suspect didn't pull it off in a way most would expect. Martez Newkirk left a large trail before and after federal officials allege he robbed a Fifth Third bank last summer on Detroit's west side. That included the ride-share service the Livonia man...
DETROIT, MI

