FLASHBACK 2022: PART I
As Phillips County residents finish their annual unwrapping of Christmas presents, along with festive songs, delectable sweets, special church services and – possibly – a family argument or three, The Holyoke Enterprise will be taking a look back at this year’s top articles. Editor Andrew Turck chose...
Victory in Lighting/Decorating
Winning houses from Holyoke’s 31st Annual Holiday Lighting/Decorating Contest shine brightly the night of Tuesday, Dec. 20. Pictured from the top are first-place winner 820 E. Gordon St., Lucas and Brittany Dirks; second-place winner 640 S. Interocean Ave., Tim Neel and Desiree Medrano; and third-place winner 700 E. Johnson St., Duane and Leslie Werner. Any residence within city limits or within a half-mile radius of the city was eligible to enter, with judging based on originality, and decorative and overall effect. First place earns $100, second $50 and third $25. Judging, sponsored by the City of Holyoke and The Holyoke Enterprise, occurred Sunday, Dec. 18.
Gertie Lewis
Gertie Jo Lewis, 95, of Holyoke, died Dec. 25, 2022, at her home. Gertie was born Dec. 31, 1926, in Daykin, Nebraska, to Emil H. and Elnora T. (Krueger) Fisbeck. The family moved from Nebraska to a farm southwest of Holyoke when Gertie was 6 weeks old. In 1930, they moved to Paoli where her family owned a filling station. She attended grade school there before graduating from Haxtun High School with the class of 1944.
Peekin' into the Past
Maria Rivas and her children Deisy and Jorge Guadarrama opened Chayos Mexican Food at 430 E. Denver St. on Nov. 29. High Plains Picker was recently opened by Ryan Blumenstein in a quonset at 20970 County Road 41, with an ever-changing selection of antiques and vintage goods for sale. Tentatively...
Vieselmeyer graduates from first St. Mary DPT program
OMAHA, Neb. — College of Saint Mary presented degrees to 34 students during a winter commencement ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 17, at Our Lady of Mercy Chapel. Of those graduating, 17 students received their Doctor of Physical Therapy in a separate virtual gathering, including Megan Vieselmeyer of Holyoke. This is the first class to graduate from the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.
‘One Shot’ exhibit heads to the Orphanage
Yuma, Colo. – The Orphanage will be exhibiting the photographs of former Yuma resident Jesse Goeglein during the month of January. The exhibit is titled “One Shot.”. Jesse grew up in Yuma, and went on to graduate from the University of Denver in 2009 with degrees in Computer Science and Molecular Biology. He spent eight years working in Utah, before moving back to Colorado Springs, where he now resides.
Mowers n More purchased by Koehns; will remain in same location
What started out as a part-time job helping Mike and Deb Woodhead service mowers has turned into a full-time career for Doug Koehn, who, along with his dad, Darryl, purchased the business Mowers n More from the couple on Nov. 1. Owners of Woody’s Pivot Service in Grant, Nebraska, Mike...
Kirby Atkins — Death Notice
The memorial service was held Dec. 23 at New Hope Church in Haxtun. Baucke Funeral Home directed the service.
Dragons course successful trajectory in Holiday Tournament
By the end of Northeastern Junior College’s Holiday Tournament, held Dec. 17-20 in Sterling, Colorado, the Holyoke Dragon boys basketball team had picked up its first two victories of the season, defeating Sedgwick County on Dec. 19, followed by Akron the following day. Though Holyoke lost its first match 48-51 against Dayspring Christian, discussed in last week’s issue, the team ultimately finished fifth in the consolation championship.
‘Outcomes for the better’
With new recognition from the American Diabetes Association as of Friday, Dec. 9, Melissa Memorial Hospital can continue its one-on-one care of patients with diabetes – and this time, be reimbursed by insurance. While grant funding may be “great,” Population Health Nurse Tamara Laws explained, the ability to bill for care is the factor that truly “keeps positions like mine open.”
