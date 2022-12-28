Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NBC Philadelphia
5-Year-Old Philly Boy Accidentally Shoots Self in Leg, Expected To Be OK
A 5-year-old boy from the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia shot him self in the leg accidentally with a gun shortly after midnight on Thursday morning, his family and police say. The boy was inside his home on the 3800 block of Darien Street when he accidentally shot himself in...
NBC Philadelphia
3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash
A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
NBC Philadelphia
Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident
A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
NBC Philadelphia
VIDEO: Driver in Stolen SUV Crashes Into Vehicle, Killing Elderly Woman
An elderly woman died from her injuries after a driver in a stolen SUV struck several vehicles and then fled the scene on foot on Fairmount Avenue in Philadelphia on Wednesday. The woman, identified by family members as 78-year-old Julia Mae Abraham, was sitting in the passenger's seat of her...
NBC Philadelphia
DA Krasner Announces Creation of Carjacking Enforcement Unit
A rise in carjackings in Philadelphia is now the focus of a new unit in the District Attorney’s Office that will work with the Gun Violence Task Force. So far this year there have been more than 1,000 carjackings in Philadelphia. Leer en español aquí. “Carjackings are...
NBC Philadelphia
Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Arrested in Pa. Near Pocono Mountains
A man has been taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains in connection with the killing of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is a suspect in custody in Monroe County, Pa., sources confirm to NBC10's Deanna Durante and Brian Sheehan. Court records provided to NBC10 show that Kohberger was arrested on a warrant from Moscow, Idaho police and the Latah County, Idaho Prosecutors Office for murder in the first degree.
NBC Philadelphia
What We Know About Bryan Kohberger, Suspect in Idaho Murders
A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago was arrested near the Pocono Mountains in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is charged in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana...
NBC Philadelphia
A Philly Restaurant Loved by Guy Fieri Makes List of Top ‘Diners, Drive Ins and Dives'
Guy Fieri has visited 17 restaurants within the city limits of Philadelphia on his hit Food Network show 'Diners, Drive Ins and Dives,' and he's visited 26 restaurants in Pennsylvania over the show's 40-plus seasons. But which one is the best of the best?. The cooking website Mashed recently reviewed...
NBC Philadelphia
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Mummers Parade
The Mummers Parade hasn't taken place on its traditional New Year's Day date since 2020 due pandemic impacts and some inclement weather a year ago, but it's back for 2023 as thousands in colorful costumes strut their way down South Broad Street. Whether you're part of a local club taking...
NBC Philadelphia
Marshalls To Close Center City Location, The Latest Retailer To Leave Market Street
The Marshalls at 1044 Market St. is closing, leaving another empty storefront along an increasingly vacant stretch in the heart of Market East, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports. The department store will shutter on January 14, according to a spokesperson for TJX, the chain's parent company. The nearby T.J. Maxx...
NBC Philadelphia
KYW GameChangers Now Accepting Nominations
Join KYW Newsradio as we recognize GameChangers in Philadelphia during the month of February through a special Black History Month Series. Spearheaded by KYW Newsradio Community Impact Reporter Racquel Williams, the GameChangers program highlights diverse perspectives, positive people, and cultural events in the Greater Philadelphia area. Who is a GameChanger?
