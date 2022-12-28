ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

NBC Philadelphia

3 People, Including Police Officer, Injured in Olney Car Crash

A multi-vehicle car crash in the Olney section of North Philadelphia has left three people, including a police officer, injured, Philadelphia Police say. SkyForce10 was over the crash scene on the 4900 block of North 5th Street, where a Toyota was seen destroyed in the middle of the block, its front-end unrecognizable.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Barricade Situation in North Philadelphia Appears to End Without Incident

A barricade situation inside a home on the 2500 block of North 18th Street in North Philadelphia ended without apparent incident. SkyForce10 was over the scene as police were seen active near the house, which appeared to be located in the middle of the block. An NBC10 crew on the ground at the scene saw the suspect taken out of the home in a back alley, and it appeared that the barricade ended without further incident.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

DA Krasner Announces Creation of Carjacking Enforcement Unit

A rise in carjackings in Philadelphia is now the focus of a new unit in the District Attorney’s Office that will work with the Gun Violence Task Force. So far this year there have been more than 1,000 carjackings in Philadelphia. Leer en español aquí. “Carjackings are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Suspect in Idaho Student Killings Arrested in Pa. Near Pocono Mountains

A man has been taken into custody near the Pocono Mountains in connection with the killing of four University of Idaho students. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is a suspect in custody in Monroe County, Pa., sources confirm to NBC10's Deanna Durante and Brian Sheehan. Court records provided to NBC10 show that Kohberger was arrested on a warrant from Moscow, Idaho police and the Latah County, Idaho Prosecutors Office for murder in the first degree.
MOSCOW, ID
NBC Philadelphia

What We Know About Bryan Kohberger, Suspect in Idaho Murders

A suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago was arrested near the Pocono Mountains in Monroe County, Pennsylvania. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, is charged in the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana...
MOSCOW, ID
NBC Philadelphia

Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Mummers Parade

The Mummers Parade hasn't taken place on its traditional New Year's Day date since 2020 due pandemic impacts and some inclement weather a year ago, but it's back for 2023 as thousands in colorful costumes strut their way down South Broad Street. Whether you're part of a local club taking...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

KYW GameChangers Now Accepting Nominations

Join KYW Newsradio as we recognize GameChangers in Philadelphia during the month of February through a special Black History Month Series. Spearheaded by KYW Newsradio Community Impact Reporter Racquel Williams, the GameChangers program highlights diverse perspectives, positive people, and cultural events in the Greater Philadelphia area. Who is a GameChanger?
PHILADELPHIA, PA

