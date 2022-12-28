Read full article on original website
capcity.news
Wyoming State Superintendent of Public Instruction-Elect announces leadership team
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, Dec. 29, Wyoming State Superintendent-Elect Megan Degenfelder announced her leadership team at the Wyoming Department of Education. “I am very excited to announce this experienced team of state leaders who will help me deliver on the campaign commitments I made to Wyomingites to empower parents, increase transparency in schools, prepare our students for success in the workforce, and keep political bias out of the classroom,” Degenfelder said.
cowboystatedaily.com
Letter To The Editor: State Deputy Superintendent Of Education Says Goodbye
On inauguration day, I will be leaving the Wyoming Department of Education and handing my keys to the incoming administration. Therefore, over the next few weeks I will be wrapping up various projects and doing what I can to ensure that Superintendent Degenfelder and her Deputy Superintendent/Chief of Staff are as successful as possible.
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, "The Paradox of Plenty.". The book explores Wyoming's close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
cowboystatedaily.com
Top Education Official Out; Hopes Wyomingites Don’t Politicize Schools
Although Wyoming's schools often look like an ideological battleground, they are special and should be treasured, says a top Wyoming education official who is leaving his post next week. Chad Auer, Wyoming Department of Education deputy superintendent, told Cowboy State...
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor Claims ‘Corner-Crossers’ Devalued Private Property By Millions In Court Filing
Allowing "corner-crossings" in areas where private and public land are checkerboard could devalue private land, a Wyoming Realtor claims in court documents filed in connection with a Wyoming case that's drawn national attention. Meanwhile, state Sen. Brian Boner,...
svinews.com
State increases electricity rates
CASPER — Rocky Mountain Power can raise customers’ electricity rates by 0.3% to help it meet the carbon capture requirements set in 2020 by the state legislature, the Wyoming Public Service Commission determined Thursday. The additional charge will go into effect on Feb. 1 and will appear on...
cowboystatedaily.com
Legislation Would Close Wyoming Campaign Finance Loophole That Lets Fed PACs Not Report
A bill will be considered in the Legislature's upcoming 2023 session that would tighten campaign contribution laws in Wyoming. Senate File 40, sponsored by state Sens. Cale Case, R-Lander, Brian Boner, R-Douglas, Tara Nethercott and Dan Zwonitzer, both R-Cheyenne, in...
county17.com
Campbell County, Wyoming see growth in taxable sales in third quarter
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The state of Wyoming and Campbell County saw a rise of taxable sales in the third quarter of 2022 compared with third quarter of 2021. Campbell County saw 49.6% more sales, far outpacing the state’s own impressive increase of 20.4%, according to a new Wyoming Economic Summary Report.
EDITORIAL: Words of caution for Colorado Democrats
It’s a familiar theme in American politics: One party inevitably claims a mandate for its agenda after voters hand it successive victories. Then, the party goes too far — and faces a backlash. That hasn’t happened yet to Colorado’s increasingly dominant Democrats, but it could. That possibility is...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
While it's never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
svinews.com
Census: Wyoming deaths exceed births
CASPER — For the first time in at least a century, Wyoming recorded more deaths than births over a year-long period, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The state reported 6,679 deaths between July 2021 and July 2022 compared to 6,189 births. In a census data...
Time to reduce water use, Nevada tells upper Colorado River basin states
The organization managing Nevada's share of the Colorado River water suggested the time has come for Colorado and its upper Colorado River basin neighbors to contribute water to help alleviate the looming disasters at Lake Powell and Lake Mead. In a Dec. 20 letter to Tanya Trujillo, assistant secretary for...
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming's three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state's...
Sheridan Media
Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt
In 2013, the Wyoming Women’s Foundation founded the Wyoming Women’s Antelope Hunt as an opportunity for mentoring and developing camaraderie between women. According to the WYWF, the event emphasizes hunter safety, hunting and land ethics, and the conservation and the proper management of wild natural resources. It is held every year in the fall at the Ranch at Ucross. Sponsors, individuals and scholarships help fill the approximately 46 hunt spots that are available for the event each year. Sponsor and individual applications are currently being accepted through January 15, 2023. The scholarship application will open on February 15, 2023, and close on March 15, 2023.
sweetwaternow.com
VIDEO: The ‘Whee’ Road
The Powder River Basin Resource Council, in partnership with researchers at the University of Wyoming Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources, has unveiled Wyoming Voices, a pilot project looking at how storytelling may support communities in transition. Through this process, eight participants from Southwest Wyoming told their personal stories...
cowboystatedaily.com
Colorado Pack Started By Wyoming Wolves Likely Hasn’t Spawned Second Pack
It's not likely that a northern Colorado wolf pack that originated with wolves from Wyoming has split and spawned a second pack, says a wildlife biologist. There have so far been only "potential sightings" of wolves outside the established territory...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Company Has Made Components For NASA, Now Expanding To Nuclear Innovation
L&H industrial makes some of the world's largest parts, reaching far beyond Wyoming with innovative mechanical solutions that are now exported around the world. The multimillion-dollar company has built parts for NASA that have been in outer space. Now the...
buckrail.com
‘Desperate Democrats’ hope they’ve reached ‘rock bottom’ in Wyoming
ROCK SPRINGS—Michele Irwin’s first tactic was to wax poetic about the holiday pie kit she was auctioning to raise cash for what’s left of the Sweetwater County Democratic Party. Irwin, a bison rancher who also works for the Powder River Basin Resource Council, extolled the dessert’s Buffalo...
Wyoming’s Moring Talk Show Goes Beyond Radio Stations
Radio isn't just radio anymore. There are so many ways to listen to Wyoming morning talk shows, even if you are not in range of one of the several stations that carry the show. Wake Up Wyoming with Glenn Woods is heard on:. K2 Radio, out of Casper at 10:30...
