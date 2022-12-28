ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee announces 3 inactive players for Orange Bowl

Tennessee is at Hard Rock Stadium preparing to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. While several players have opted out for the Volunteers, namely wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman and linebacker Jeremy Banks, a trio of players that were originally scheduled to play in the game will be inactive.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach

Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Peyton's Last Stand: The 1998 Orange Bowl

MIAMI — Vols 30, Auburn 29. Tennessee was able to eke out a victory in the 1997 SEC Championship game, and all Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning wanted was a hat. “That’s why I wanted to play. I wanted to get this hat. I’m a big hat wearer. This is the best hat in the world right here," Manning said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee

Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee vs. Clemson: Prediction and preview

Tennessee football wants revenge for the 2003 Peach Bowl loss to Clemson. The Vols will get their shot at head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN. Tennessee vs. Clemson preview. This year’s Orange Bowl can be...
CLEMSON, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee reveals expected uniform combination ahead of Orange Bowl

Tennessee released its uniform combination for the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers will be wearing the program’s signature orange jerseys with white pants. This will be a rare Orange Bowl matchup that features 2 programs that wear orange. Clemson traditionally wears orange for each home game and some road games.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

TJ Capers, 5-star LB out of Miami, includes 1 SEC school on top 5 list

TJ Capers is a hot commodity in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2 elite linebacker/pass rusher out of Miami, Florida announced Wednesday evening that he had whittled his impressive offer list down to just 5 schools, including Georgia. The rest of Capers’ top 5 included Colorado, Miami, Louisville and USC....
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl

The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ohio State defenders identify most pressing concerns about Georgia's offense

Ohio State’s defense understood the dangers of facing Georgia’s offense in the Peach Bowl. While meeting with the media ahead of the Peach Bowl, Ohio State defenders Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom, and Jack Sawyer answered questions about the biggest concerns they had with going up against the Bulldogs.
COLUMBUS, OH
wvlt.tv

Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
KNOXVILLE, TN

