This Huge General Store in Tennessee is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPigeon Forge, TN
The Gigantic General Store In Tennessee You’ll Want To Visit Over And Over AgainLIFE_HACKSSevierville, TN
A Vietnam Veteran Missed His 1968 Graduation at the University of Tennessee Because of Draft & Walks 54 Years LaterZack LoveKnoxville, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee announces 3 inactive players for Orange Bowl
Tennessee is at Hard Rock Stadium preparing to face Clemson in the Orange Bowl. While several players have opted out for the Volunteers, namely wide receivers Jalin Hyatt and Cedric Tillman and linebacker Jeremy Banks, a trio of players that were originally scheduled to play in the game will be inactive.
K.J. Henry Warns Clemson Fans About Tennessee QB Joe Milton
Veteran DE K.J. Henry fully expects Tennessee QB Joe Milton to give the Clemson defense fits in the Orange Bowl.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils helmet stickers, sleeve patches for Orange Bowl honoring Mike Leach
Tennessee and Clemson will square off in the Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium on Friday. The memory of Mike Leach, who passed away on Dec. 12, has been honored by a number of teams during Bowl Season. And the Volunteers are no different as they will take the field against the Tigers with helmet stickers and sleeve patches celebrating the former Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State head coach, as you can see below:
Peyton's Last Stand: The 1998 Orange Bowl
MIAMI — Vols 30, Auburn 29. Tennessee was able to eke out a victory in the 1997 SEC Championship game, and all Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning wanted was a hat. “That’s why I wanted to play. I wanted to get this hat. I’m a big hat wearer. This is the best hat in the world right here," Manning said.
A House Divided | Brothers played for Tennessee, Clemson football teams
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Marlon 'Bubba' Brown and Reggie Brown have a lot in common, like their love for football and the color orange. But if you ask the brothers which shade is the best — you'll likely get two very different answers. "We have burnt orange in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Dabo Swinney, Clemson drawing concern on social media for Orange Bowl performance vs. Tennessee
Dabo Swinney and Clemson trail Tennessee, 14-3, at halftime of the Orange Bowl. Cade Klubnik is in his 1st collegiate start, going 16-of-29 with 201 yards and 0 interceptions. However, he’s thrown 0 touchdowns and has been sacked 3 times. That’s made it difficult for him to get into a good rhythm offensively. On top of that, Clemson was just 3-of-10 on 3rd downs and managed 58 yards on 19 carries, an average of 3.1 yards per carry.
Look: Paul Finebaum Has Stunning Admission On Georgia, Nick Saban
Kirby Smart is coming for the crown. Paul Finebaum said on First Take on Friday that if Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs win back-to-back national championships, Smart will dethrone Alabama coach Nick Saban as the best in the business. "[If Georgia wins back-to-back championships this year], I think ...
Tennessee's QB has brief history with Clemson
DANIA BEACH, Fla. -- When Joe Milton III takes the field Friday at Hard Rock Stadium, Tennessee’s quarterback will do so against a team he once gave a look as a high school player. Milton, who's stepping in (...)
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee vs. Clemson: Prediction and preview
Tennessee football wants revenge for the 2003 Peach Bowl loss to Clemson. The Vols will get their shot at head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN. Tennessee vs. Clemson preview. This year’s Orange Bowl can be...
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will have Vols fans shaking their heads
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s latest recruiting comments will undoubtedly have Tennessee Vols fans shaking their heads. After losing to Texas Tech in the Texas Bowl, Kiffin met with reporters and, as has become Lane’s custom this season, seemed to complain about NIL deals and other programs tampering with his players.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee reveals expected uniform combination ahead of Orange Bowl
Tennessee released its uniform combination for the Orange Bowl. The Volunteers will be wearing the program’s signature orange jerseys with white pants. This will be a rare Orange Bowl matchup that features 2 programs that wear orange. Clemson traditionally wears orange for each home game and some road games.
Clemson DB Did Not Dress For Practice
Clemson cornerback Sheridan Jones did not practice Wednesday, as the seventh-ranked Tigers prepare to play No. 6 Tennessee in the Orange Bowl Friday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Knoxville restaurants and bars prepare for Orange Bowl watch parties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Dec. 30, the Vols will take on Clemson at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Florida. For people who will not be watching the game locally, bars across Knoxville are throwing watch parties. Knox Brew Hub is throwing a watch party for the first time. "We're...
saturdaydownsouth.com
TJ Capers, 5-star LB out of Miami, includes 1 SEC school on top 5 list
TJ Capers is a hot commodity in the Class of 2024. The 6-foot-2 elite linebacker/pass rusher out of Miami, Florida announced Wednesday evening that he had whittled his impressive offer list down to just 5 schools, including Georgia. The rest of Capers’ top 5 included Colorado, Miami, Louisville and USC....
Ohio State Football: Buckeyes have a major advantage in Peach Bowl
The Ohio State football team is set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The Buckeyes have one major advantage. The Ohio State football team is set to embark on its most difficult challenge of the season as they take on the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl. The Buckeyes come in as the underdog which is something they are not used to. But with that in mind, Ohio State has one major advantage heading into this matchup.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ohio State defenders identify most pressing concerns about Georgia's offense
Ohio State’s defense understood the dangers of facing Georgia’s offense in the Peach Bowl. While meeting with the media ahead of the Peach Bowl, Ohio State defenders Tommy Eichenberg, Lathan Ransom, and Jack Sawyer answered questions about the biggest concerns they had with going up against the Bulldogs.
Look: This Stat Is Bad News For Georgia, Good News For Ohio State
The numbers don't look too great for Ohio State heading into College Football Playoff tilt with Georgia in the Peach Bowl. But one fascinating stat may offer the Buckeyes a fair amount of hope that they can pull the upset. Since the College Football Playoff was first introduced in 2014,...
wvlt.tv
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
CBS Sports
How to watch Ole Miss vs. Tennessee: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The #8 Tennessee Volunteers and the Ole Miss Rebels are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 28 at The Pavilion at Ole Miss. Tennessee should still be feeling good after a win, while Ole Miss will be looking to get back in the win column.
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Tennessee (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Tennessee. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Tennessee. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
