The Hockey Writers
3 Potential Trade Destinations for Blues’ Ryan O’Reilly
I always thought the St. Louis Blues would be at a crossroads with Ryan O’Reilly at some point this season. I believe that the Blues should trade him to receive assets in return. Losing him for nothing would be a bad move for the franchise, especially for the future. If the Blues stay out of contention, then trading him is the best move. Rentals like O’Reilly, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Ivan Barbashev should all be dealt in that scenario.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins Weekly: Pastrnak, DeBrusk, Locmeils & More
Despite a three-day holiday break in the last seven days, it certainly was an eventful week for the Boston Bruins with three games sandwiched around their break. The theme of the week was comebacks for the Black and Gold who still sit on top of the NHL standings with a 27-4-3 record.
The Hockey Writers
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 3-1 Loss to Bruins
The concern level for the New Jersey Devils is beginning to rise. In what has been a common theme over the last month, they played a strong game but still couldn’t find a way to outscore their opponent. The result was a 3-1 loss to the Boston Bruins, moving them to 1-7-1 in their last nine games. While there was good to take away again, the team needs to shuffle things around in a hurry. Here are four takeaways from the loss.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
The Hockey Writers
3 Kraken Who Could Get Well-Earned Extensions Next Offseason
The holidays are here, which means the halfway point of the NHL season is right around the corner. While extension talks with players are often put off until the end of the season, it’s never too early to look at who might be re-signing in 2023. Several Seattle Kraken restricted free agents are extension-eligible (RFA), as well as a few unrestricted free agents (UFA) that could return next season.
Yardbarker
The latest trade rumours surrounding Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, John Klingberg, Morgan Reilly returns to Toronto Maple Leafs lineup and more
A number of updates on players potentially linked to the Edmonton Oilers in a trade. The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun had updates on the status of Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews and John Klingberg. Here’s some of what he wrote:. I’m putting Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews together just because...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
Yardbarker
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings
Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning’s Brayden Point Should Be a 2023 All-Star
The 2023 Honda NHL All-Star Weekend is a chance for the players to show off in front of their peers and suit up next to their rivals. The Tampa Bay Lightning have plenty of stars to show off for hockey fans. One of the team’s most explosive players is Brayden Point.
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
The Hockey Writers
Islanders’ Upcoming Stretch Vital for Playoff Hopes
The New York Islanders came up with a massive 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins coming out of the holiday break. The offensive outburst marked the Isles’ second consecutive 5-1 win after beating the Florida Panthers before the break. The Metropolitan Division standings are tighter than ever, and the team trails the New Jersey Devils by four points for second place among some of the hottest teams in the league. The Islanders will need to keep their foot on the gas pedal to remain in the playoff picture, and their upcoming schedule will dictate the season’s direction, as they have an excellent opportunity to string together a lengthy winning streak.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Rangers’ 2-1 Shootout Loss to Lightning
The New York Rangers ended 2022 on a down note, dropping a hard-fought game against the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1. Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin were brilliant in net, stopping a combined 84 of 86 shots through regulation and the five-minute overtime period. In the end, Artemi Panarin was the only Ranger to score in the six shootout rounds, and the Rangers dropped their second straight game after the holiday break.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Ugly Loss Includes Some Solid Play
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs lost to the Arizona Coyotes by an ugly score of 6-3. What might be even uglier than this score was that the Maple Leafs have now lost all four games they’ve played against the Coyotes during the 2022 calendar year. During the 2021-22...
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Hart, Gauthier, Tortorella Admits Rebuild
The Philadelphia Flyers have hit the West Coast for their annual road trip while Disney on Ice visits the Wells Fargo Center for the holiday season. They opened with a dramatic 4-3 victory in overtime against the San Jose Sharks. A red-hot Travis Konecny became the first Flyer since Sean Couturier in 2019 to record four consecutive multipoint games. Tony DeAngelo scored the game-winner to finish off a three-point night and give the Flyers their first win after regulation in 2022-23. They will travel to face the Los Angeles Kings on Dec. 31 and the Anaheim Ducks on Jan. 2 to round out the trip.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins’ Special Teams and Goaltending Must Remain Consistent
The Pittsburgh Penguins have been firing on all cylinders lately and are currently sitting in fourth place in the Metropolitan Division. They have improved in every area of their game, especially goaltending and special teams. The Penguins have two games left in 2022 including a division matchup with the New Jersey Devils. In order for the team to continue being successful through the second half of the season, their outstanding special teams and goaltending play must continue.
The Hockey Writers
Kraken’s Top 5 Moments of 2022
The new year is upon us, and before we start 2023, we need to take a look back at my top-five Seattle Kraken moments of 2022. This article will span five moments from both the end of the 2021-22 season and what we’ve seen thus far in the 2022-23 season. The Kraken have shown a lot of improvement over the calendar year, and even when they were struggling on the ice, they gave their fans a lot to cheer for.
markerzone.com
LEAFS HEAD COACH SHELDON KEEFE FINED FOR ABUSE OF OFFICIALS
The NHL announced today that Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was fined $25,000 for 'demeaning conduct directed at officials' in Tuesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues. Keefe tore into the officiating crew after a blatant high-stick was missed. Leafs forward Zach Aston-Reese was on the receiving...
