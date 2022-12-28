The New York Islanders came up with a massive 5-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins coming out of the holiday break. The offensive outburst marked the Isles’ second consecutive 5-1 win after beating the Florida Panthers before the break. The Metropolitan Division standings are tighter than ever, and the team trails the New Jersey Devils by four points for second place among some of the hottest teams in the league. The Islanders will need to keep their foot on the gas pedal to remain in the playoff picture, and their upcoming schedule will dictate the season’s direction, as they have an excellent opportunity to string together a lengthy winning streak.

ELMONT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO