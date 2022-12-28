Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Cadillac Escalade and Chevy Camaro Are the Next GM 'Brand Umbrellas'
GM plans to expand the Escalade and Camaro names into subbrands, like the planned Corvette range of EV models. The other Escalade models could include a smaller three-row crossover and a more carlike crossover. Future Camaros could comprise a crossover, additional coupe and convertible models, and a sports car related...
Houston Chronicle
Here’s a Sneak Peek of the Most Important Electric Truck Coming in 2023
At the moment, it appears the Ford F-Series will once again be the best-selling vehicle of the year, just as it was in 2021 and 2020…going back literal decades. In second place we’ll likely see the Chevrolet Silverado, a massively popular pickup truck that just can’t seem to topple the king. Looking towards our electrified future, it appears Ford also has the upper hand there, as the F-150 Lightning EV has already been on the market for a while with no competitor from Chevy.
gmauthority.com
2023 GMC Canyon AT4 In Volcanic Red Tintcoat: Live Photos
Slated to launch early next year, the all-new 2023 GMC Canyon is set to introduce a third generation of the midsize pickup, bring a bevy of exterior, interior and powertrain upgrades. Today, we’re taking a look at the 2023 Canyon outfitted in the AT4 trim level and rocking a unique set of wheels in following GM Authority Live Photo Gallery.
WANE-TV
Rare 1930 Lancia Dilambda cruises into Jay Leno’s Garage
(Motor Authority) – Many classic cars rarely turn a wheel, but that’s not the case with this 1930 Lancia Dilambda. Owner Filippo Sole drove this Italian convertible across America, and recently appeared on an episode of “Jay Leno’s Garage” to talk about his experience. That...
Carscoops
Cadillac Celestiq Face-Swapped With Rolls-Royce, Bentley, And Maybach
The renderings included here are neither related to nor endorsed by Cadillac, Rolls-Royce, Bentley or Maybach. With its brand-new Celestiq EV flagship, Cadillac is elevating to the ultra-luxury segment, eyeing brands like Rolls-Royce, Bentley, and Maybach. This inspired us to use the most exclusive Cadillac model for our latest face-swap session, trying on three different front end designs from the aforementioned luxury carmakers.
Top Speed
Lamborghini Aventador SV "Widebody" Is The Most Aggressive Looking Lambo Ever
Lamborghini is renowned for making some of the most dramatic, muscular and striking cars to ever hit the road, and the brand's Aventador proudly continued that tradition. Improving on its aggressive styling is no easy feat, but an Arizona-based customizing firm gave it a go, and the results are stunning. This custom Aventador, currently listed for sale on DuPont Registry turns the Lambo's drama up to 11 with a bespoke widebody kit.
gmauthority.com
2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison Spotted On The Road Again
Just a few months ago, GM pulled the sheets off the all-new, 2023 Chevy Silverado ZR2 Bison. Built as a collaborative effort with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), enthusiasts, fans and prospective buyers have been itching to see real-world photos of the off-road pickup. Now, GM Authority photographers have captured another Silverado ZR2 Bison in the wild.
Carscoops
We’d Love Cadillac To Build This Sleek-Looking Roadster
No, this sketch doesn’t preview a future model that could be produced by Aston Martin or Bentley and instead, has been designed as the ultimate Cadillac roadster. This intriguing sketch was shared to the General Motors Design page on Instagram and while it doesn’t preview a vehicle that will actually reach the light of day, it is still pretty cool.
fordauthority.com
Ford Takes Most Recalled Manufacturer Crown For 2022
Those that have been paying attention over the past year or more are already aware that Ford has issued its fair share of recalls over that time span, a number that continues to grow as the calendar continues to turn. Among that group, some of the more notable issues relate to the Ford Escape over a fire risk and a shift cable detachment issue, the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Expedition, which face blower motor failure problems, Ford F-150 wiper motor failures, the Ford Bronco Sport over a fuel injector issue, and the Ford Transit Connect and Fusion, both of which were plagued by a problematic shifter cable bushing. Thus, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. Department of Transportation is highlighting Ford as the most recalled manufacturer for 2022 – an “honor” that it also earned in 2021.
Top Speed
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class Haute Voiture Proves That Dreams Do Come True
Earlier in 2022, Mercedes unveiled the Maybach Haute Voiture Concept - the first preview of an ultra-luxurious S-Class that could take on models like Rolls Royce Phantom or Bentley Flying Spur Mulliner. It seems that the company only needed eight months to come up with a production version, and now we can see the S-Class Haute Voiture in all its glory. The model made its first appearance during a special event in Dubai, and sales should begin in early 2023. There will be only 150 units built and each is reserved for only the wealthiest.
Carscoops
Mansory’s Latest Bentley Continental GT Looks Like It Was Vandalized
Mansory roll out some wild creations is nothing new but this one-of-one Bentley Continental GT is certainly one of the most outlandish cars it has built in recent times. The Bentley you’re looking at is dubbed the Vitesse and is finished in a combination of yellow and black. Indeed, the entire driver’s side of the Continental GT is finished in yellow with the passenger side is painted in black but curiously, the two colors have not been evenly divided across the car, meaning slightly more than 50 per cent of the body is painted yellow.
Carscoops
One-Of-One 1969 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray ZL-1 Convertible Expected To Fetch $3M
The Chevrolet Corvette is a historic car for a number of reasons but very few are as special as this 1969 example. It’s one of two factory-built aluminum 427 ZL-1 Corvettes ever made. And it’s the only one with a convertible drop top. 1969 was a special year...
Say Hello To The World's First Twin-Turbo 2023 Chevrolet Corvette Z06
YouTuber, drag racer, and Corvette enthusiast Emelia Hartford recently revealed the world's first twin-turbocharged C8 Corvette Z06, and now her latest video has revealed what the insane setup sounds like. After beating Chevrolet's claimed quarter-mile times with a loaner Z06, Hartford recently took delivery of her own example, which she...
fordauthority.com
All-New AC Cobra GT To Debut In 2023 With Coyote V8 Power
Before Shelby came along, AC was just another cool British sports car manufacturer, but that all changed in a big way when Carroll Shelby himself contacted the company in 1961, asking if it could build him a car capable of housing a V8 engine. The rest, as they say, is history, and since then, original Shelby Cobra models are worth considerable amounts of money, spawning countless kit cars, an all-electric remake, and even a recreation sporting a carbon fiber body. Now, the company that started it all is set to debut a brand new version of the two-seat roadster dubbed the AC Cobra GT, once again with Ford power underhood.
insideevs.com
GM Rumored To Consider Escalade, Camaro EV Sub-Brands
Following as-yet-unconfirmed reports that General Motors plans to turn Corvette into its own brand offering all-electric four-door and SUV models by mid-decade, a similar rumor regarding the Camaro and Escalade is now doing the rounds online. More specifically, Car and Driver claims the Chevrolet Camaro and Cadillac Escalade are the...
ktalnews.com
Cadillac Goddess returns for a new era
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship is a step toward the future for the General Motors luxury brand, but it also resurrects a bit of the past in the form of the Cadillac Goddess mascot. A relic of the days when hood ornaments were fashionable, the Cadillac Goddess appeared on...
Cadillac Logo: The History and Meaning of an American Luxury Brand Symbol
How has the Cadillac logo evolved over the brand's history? Check out the history and symbolism of the Cadillac crest. The post Cadillac Logo: The History and Meaning of an American Luxury Brand Symbol appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
