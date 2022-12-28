Read full article on original website
Year End: California's Electric Vehicle Law Takes Nation into New Territory
The California Air Resources Board on Aug. 25 put the internal combustion engine on notice. Declaring that global warming is “a significant threat,” the agency, which is charged with protecting the public from the harmful effects of air pollution, banned the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles starting in 2035.
Truth About Cars
California Law Bans OEMs From False Self-Driving Claims
There are no fully self-driving cars on the market. That's a simple truth. The Society of Automotive Engineers has determined that there are five levels of autonomous driving, with level five being fully autonomous. As of last year, there were no cars that went beyond Level 2 -- a few potential Level 3 systems were awaiting regulatory approval.
MotorTrend Magazine
You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars
I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
Toyota president says 'silent majority' questioning electric vehicle-only push: 'We shouldn't limit ourselves'
Toyota president Akio Toyoda is speaking out against the industry's push to go electric exclusively, saying some are afraid to say what he is saying about electric vehicles.
torquenews.com
Toyota V6 Engine Warning for Owners
If you own a Toyota with a V6 engine or are thinking about buying a used one with a V6 engine, here is an important warning of a simple fix that needs to be done to avoid a blown engine catastrophe. Plus, find out what Toyota models are affected and the kit you need to have the fix done right and not wind up with a band aid solution from a dealership.
3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study
Toyota makes some of the best SUVs on the market. These three models should last for over 225K miles. The post 3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
New Pininfarina with swappable hydrogen bottles which threaten Tesla’s electric vehicles are set for production
CAR manufacturing startup Namx has revealed a prototype version of their debut hydrogen-powered vehicle - and it will be able to get nearly 500 miles out of just one charge. The vehicle, known as the HUV, is the first model to be partially powered by a patented removable tank system created to make hydrogen fuel widely available.
The Verge
Ford is demanding its dealers get serious about EVs — two-thirds say they’re in
Many barriers are holding up the automotive industry’s wide-scale transition to electric vehicles. Getting battery costs down, getting range up, and convincing car buyers to break up with gasoline for good are just some of the more commonly known ones. But there’s also one very powerful group that hasn’t been much help so far: the car dealers.
Carscoops
U.S. Senate Asks Tesla, GM, BMW And Others Whether They’re Linked To Forced Uyghur Labor
Lawmakers in the United States say that vehicles using parts from the Xinjiang region of China should not be sold locally. The United States has banned the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang due to China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden recently wrote to General Motors, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz and asked them about their Chinese supply lines and any relationships in the Xinjiang region.
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
Ars Technica
What are the 10 best cars we drove in 2022?
Ah, the annual end-of-year roundup, when it's time to sit down and think about all the vehicles we tested in 2022. Comparing this year to years past, it's notable how many electric vehicles make the list. Partly that's because the industry released some pretty compelling new EVs this year, but it's also a reflection of our coverage priorities—in the past, you've told us loud and clear you aren't that interested in reading about new gasoline or diesel models. Read on to find out what impressed us most in 2022.
Toyota Introduces Hilux-Based Electric Pickup Truck
Toyota Thailand unveiled a new electric pickup truck called the Hilux Revo BEV. Sadly, there's almost no information about it. We can make some assumptions, however. It's based on the current Hilux, built for third-world countries. These vehicles are used for farming, mining, and all sorts of tough jobs, so a dual-motor setup is necessary.
Engadget
The EV revolution became an eventuality in 2022
It’s been a decade since the first Tesla EV made its commercial debut and the electrification of American automotive society began in earnest. Acceptance at the newfangled technology was slow at first but, over the past ten years as battery capacities have grown and range anxieties have shrunk, electric vehicles have become a daily sight in most parts of the country. Doesn’t hurt that virtually every notable automaker on the planet has jumped on the electric bandwagon with sizable investments in battery and production technologies as well as pledges to electrify their lineups within a decade or so.
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Luxury Car Manufacturer BMW Is Embracing Crypto
BMW, a German manufacturer of luxury automobiles, intends to use blockchain technology in its day-to-day business operations and develop a blockchain-based customer loyalty program for its clients in Thailand. It should be noted that this is not the first time the automobile maker has used blockchain technology. In 2018, BMW...
