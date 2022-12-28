ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Truth About Cars

California Law Bans OEMs From False Self-Driving Claims

There are no fully self-driving cars on the market. That's a simple truth. The Society of Automotive Engineers has determined that there are five levels of autonomous driving, with level five being fully autonomous. As of last year, there were no cars that went beyond Level 2 -- a few potential Level 3 systems were awaiting regulatory approval.
MotorTrend Magazine

You're Being Lied to About Electric Cars

I've heard all the supposed arguments. It seems every time anything even tangentially related to electric cars is published, certain people feel compelled to share their own research. You've probably heard it all, too: A Prius is worse for the planet than a Hummer. EVs are coal-powered cars. Electric cars produce more CO2 than internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Lithium mining is uniquely bad for the environment. Cobalt mining relies largely on slave labor, if not child slave labor. Actually, that last part is sadly true. But the rest? Lies. And I'm not even going to get into the hypocrisy of posting anti-EV rhetoric from a lithium-ion-battery-powered phone or laptop.
torquenews.com

Toyota V6 Engine Warning for Owners

If you own a Toyota with a V6 engine or are thinking about buying a used one with a V6 engine, here is an important warning of a simple fix that needs to be done to avoid a blown engine catastrophe. Plus, find out what Toyota models are affected and the kit you need to have the fix done right and not wind up with a band aid solution from a dealership.
Carscoops

U.S. Senate Asks Tesla, GM, BMW And Others Whether They’re Linked To Forced Uyghur Labor

Lawmakers in the United States say that vehicles using parts from the Xinjiang region of China should not be sold locally. The United States has banned the import of forced-labor goods from Xinjiang due to China’s treatment of its Uyghur Muslim minority. Senate Finance Committee chair Ron Wyden recently wrote to General Motors, Tesla, Honda, Ford, Toyota, Volkswagen, Stellantis, and Mercedes-Benz and asked them about their Chinese supply lines and any relationships in the Xinjiang region.
electrek.co

Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway

Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
Jalopnik

Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker

Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
Ars Technica

What are the 10 best cars we drove in 2022?

Ah, the annual end-of-year roundup, when it's time to sit down and think about all the vehicles we tested in 2022. Comparing this year to years past, it's notable how many electric vehicles make the list. Partly that's because the industry released some pretty compelling new EVs this year, but it's also a reflection of our coverage priorities—in the past, you've told us loud and clear you aren't that interested in reading about new gasoline or diesel models. Read on to find out what impressed us most in 2022.
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Introduces Hilux-Based Electric Pickup Truck

Toyota Thailand unveiled a new electric pickup truck called the Hilux Revo BEV. Sadly, there's almost no information about it. We can make some assumptions, however. It's based on the current Hilux, built for third-world countries. These vehicles are used for farming, mining, and all sorts of tough jobs, so a dual-motor setup is necessary.
Engadget

The EV revolution became an eventuality in 2022

It’s been a decade since the first Tesla EV made its commercial debut and the electrification of American automotive society began in earnest. Acceptance at the newfangled technology was slow at first but, over the past ten years as battery capacities have grown and range anxieties have shrunk, electric vehicles have become a daily sight in most parts of the country. Doesn’t hurt that virtually every notable automaker on the planet has jumped on the electric bandwagon with sizable investments in battery and production technologies as well as pledges to electrify their lineups within a decade or so.
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Luxury Car Manufacturer BMW Is Embracing Crypto

BMW, a German manufacturer of luxury automobiles, intends to use blockchain technology in its day-to-day business operations and develop a blockchain-based customer loyalty program for its clients in Thailand. It should be noted that this is not the first time the automobile maker has used blockchain technology. In 2018, BMW...

