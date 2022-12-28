Read full article on original website
reverejournal.com
Volleyball team honored by School Committee for perfect season
“20-0. Unreal, right?” exclaimed Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dianne Kelly, during the December 20 meeting of the Revere School Committee. At this meeting, the Revere High School Girls Volleyball team was honored for their perfect season. Led by Revere Athletics powerhouse, Coach Liane O’Hara-Mimmo, the Lady Patriots soared past Greater Boston League (GBL) competitors to a 20-0 season, and a GBL Champion banner.
reverejournal.com
Revere School Committee accepts over $130,000 in grant money for Revere Public Schools
On December 20, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dianne Kelly, and School Committee Member, Susan Gravellese, were excited to announce that Revere Public Schools had received over $130,000 in grant money to fund new academic programs and initiatives. The first grant, from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, is called the “Mass Grad...
reverejournal.com
Supply chain woes cause delayedimprovements in Revere Public Schools
During the December 20th School Committee meeting, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dianne Kelly, explained the need to delay two significant building projects for Revere Public Schools, namely in regards to the window and door replacements at the Lincoln School, and the development of a new Revere High School building. “In...
reverejournal.com
Extended voting process leads to delayed start date for new Revere High School development
During the December 20 meeting of the Revere School Committee, Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Dianne Kelly, explained an updated timeline of the development of a new Revere High School. “In terms of a new high school update,” Dr. Kelly opened, “…on December 12, the City Council voted to move the...
reverejournal.com
Obituaries 12-28-2022
A Funeral Mass as celebrated on December 27 in the Immaculate Conception Church for Richard “Dick” Hayes, who passed away on Thursday, December 22 following a brief illness. He was 88 years old. Interment was in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Born in Braintree and raised and educated in Revere,...
reverejournal.com
MassDOT discusses plans for Bennington Street pilot program
Plans to reconfigure Bennington Street heading into East Boston are a concern for Ward 1 City Councilor Joanne McKenna, who said cutting the four travel lanes to one lane in each direction and adding a dedicated bike lane will paralyze traffic in her Beachmont neighborhood. At last week’s council meeting,...
reverejournal.com
RHS Sports Roundup
The Revere High boys basketball team won both of its contests this past week, defeating Greater Boston League (GBL) rival Lynn Classical and non-league opponent the Edward M. Kennedy Academy for Health Careers. Last Tuesday, the Patriots hosted the Rams of Lynn Classical, which entered the contest with a 2-0...
reverejournal.com
ZBA approves one new license, some changes, and many renewals
The Revere Zoning Board of Appeals approved one new license, several license modifications, and a host of license renewals for the coming year at its meeting last Wednesday, December 21, in the City Council Chamber. The board also approved the past practice of extending New Year’s Eve closings for local...
reverejournal.com
— A Year in Review —
Suffolk Downs and high school building projects saw major milestones in 2022. The past year in Revere saw major milestones for two momentous development projects in the city – the redevelopment of Suffolk Downs and the building of a new Revere High School. The groundbreaking on a new life...
reverejournal.com
City Council closes out 2022
Outside of the update on the reconfiguration of Bennington Street by MassDOT, the City Council quickly moved through business during its last meeting of 2022 on Monday, Dec. 19. The only motion presented was from Ward 6 Councillor Richard Serino. The housekeeping item would ensure that the Affordable Housing Trust...
reverejournal.com
Board of Health approves new biosafety regulations
The Revere Board of Health held a brief (15 minutes) but consequential meeting last Thursday evening in the City Council Chamber at which Chairman Dr. Drew Bunker and colleagues Dr. Craig Costanza and Nezha Louaddi unanimously approved the new Regulations on Biosafety and the Use of Regulated Biological Agents within the city.
