Washington State

Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him

Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Does George Kittle’s improvisation upset Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coach responds

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't a fan of improvisation. Instead, he likes his players to follow the script he lays out in his game plan, believing that doing so will ensure wins on game days. So some thought that tight end George Kittle's move to steal a touchdown away from teammate Ray-Ray McCloud against the Washington Commanders might have frustrated the meticulous head coach.
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr

With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday

Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming

The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation

Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyle Shanahan: Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins has opportunity to enter 49ers’ CB rotation

Could the "Jackrabbit" get more playing time with the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch or even in the playoffs? Janoris Jenkins, the veteran Pro Bowl cornerback, saw some limited action against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, filling in for a sidelined Charvarius Ward. Those 14 defensive snaps were his first since signing with the 49ers on November 28.
