Derek Carr makes surprise decision after Raiders bench him
Breakups don’t get any uglier in the NFL than the stunning split Wednesday between the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr. Carr has reportedly left the Raiders, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. According to the report, Carr “left the team, with their permission, to avoid being a distraction over the final two weeks of the season.”
Week 17 Vikings Injury Report: Rodgers Sits Out in GB
The Minnesota Vikings have a big division rivalry matchup with the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field this weekend. Prior to that matchup, each team will have three days of practice with injury reports. Here is the first Week 17 Vikings injury report:. C Garrett Bradbury- DNP (back) LG Ezra...
Fan nearly gags on Tom Brady’s Gatorade after stealing it from Bucs sideline
A fan who stole Tom Brady’s Gatorade bottle from the Buccaneers’ sideline Sunday was in for a rude awakening, learning the hard way Brady’s preferred in-game drink is an acquired taste.
Does George Kittle’s improvisation upset Kyle Shanahan? 49ers coach responds
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan isn't a fan of improvisation. Instead, he likes his players to follow the script he lays out in his game plan, believing that doing so will ensure wins on game days. So some thought that tight end George Kittle's move to steal a touchdown away from teammate Ray-Ray McCloud against the Washington Commanders might have frustrated the meticulous head coach.
Michael Irvin on 49ers QB Brock Purdy: “Why wasn’t it like this with Trey Lance?”
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has been impressive in the last four games for the San Francisco 49ers. The team lost Jimmy Garoppolo—after losing Trey Lance early in the season—and hasn't missed a beat with the seventh-round draft pick at the helm of Kyle Shanahan's offense. Purdy's not just a seventh-rounder but the last overall pick in this year's draft.
Tom Brady’s path to Las Vegas made clearer after Raiders bench Derek Carr
With Derek Carr benched for the last two games of the 2022 Las Vegas Raiders season, the future of the franchise’s quarterback position is now in flux. There are several ways the franchise could go in the offseason. The team could even keep Carr for another season to start or mentor a young QB. However, the most intriguing — and now even more realistic — possibility is a Tom Brady-Raiders partnership in 2023 that could happen after Carr’s benching.
Former Cowboys 1st Round Draft Pick Cut On Wednesday
Taco Charlton will have to find another home in the NFL. He was officially waived by the Bears on Wednesday. The Bears waived Charlton to make room for former Broncos cornerback Michael Ojemudia. Charlton was selected by the Cowboys with the 28th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. The...
49ers-Raiders Injury Report: Nick Bosa, Javon Kinlaw don’t practice; Brock Purdy full-go
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 17 contest against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. As expected, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive tackle Kevin Givens, and wide receiver Deebo Samuel did not practice on Wednesday. However, Samuel could return to the practice field on Thursday.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones
With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Brock Purdy Explains How the 49ers Discovered Him
Here's who made first contact with the 49ers rookie sensation.
Trent Williams identifies 49ers’ biggest challenge heading into the playoffs
The San Francisco 49ers are treating their New Year's Day matchup against Las Vegas Raiders like a playoff game. Even though the Niners have had the division wrapped up since Week 15, and clinched a playoff spot, now is not the time to take your foot off the gas. San...
Mailbag: What’s the 49ers biggest weakness? Will Brock Purdy be QB1 in 2023? What happens if Jimmy Garoppolo returns in postseason?
There are only two regular season games remaining for the San Francisco 49ers. Then the real fun begins. Along with the real stress, high blood pressure, pounding heart, etc. That's postseason football. The deeper you advance, the greater the anxiety. But the payoff is worth it. As the team prepares...
Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo
Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Raiders bench Derek Carr with playoffs all but lost, $33M injury guarantee looming
The Las Vegas Raiders have benched quarterback Derek Carr with two games remaining in the regular season. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced the news on Wednesday. Jarrett Stidham will start in his place on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers and presumably in next week's regular season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are still mathematically alive for the postseason at 6-9, but last week's loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers all but eliminated them from reasonable contention.
Deebo Samuel could make 49ers’ practice return on one condition
While the San Francisco 49ers are currently flourishing, they’ve been without Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel since Week 14 after he suffered an MCL sprain during a massive win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But, it appears his return to the field is close. Kyle Shanahan dropped an important update on Deebo Wednesday.
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation
Things aren’t exactly going great for the Denver Broncos right now after the team fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett this week and team morale appears to be low with quarterback Russell Wilson lamenting that he didn’t play better to save his head coach’s job. But that doesn’t mean the Kansas City Chiefs – their opponent Read more... The post Patrick Mahomes gets honest about Broncos situation appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kyle Shanahan: Janoris “Jackrabbit” Jenkins has opportunity to enter 49ers’ CB rotation
Could the "Jackrabbit" get more playing time with the San Francisco 49ers down the stretch or even in the playoffs? Janoris Jenkins, the veteran Pro Bowl cornerback, saw some limited action against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 15, filling in for a sidelined Charvarius Ward. Those 14 defensive snaps were his first since signing with the 49ers on November 28.
Kyle Shanahan: 49ers’ Nick Bosa among NFL’s best, should be considered for MVP
Few doubt that defensive end Nick Bosa will win NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Some wonder if the game-changing pass rusher should be in the discussion for NFL MVP. Teammates like tight end George Kittle have pushed for it. "I mean, he's better than everybody else," Kittle recently told...
