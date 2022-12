The League of Women Voters of Newport County, RI, is holding a candlelight vigil from 4:30-5:30 pm, on Friday, January 6th, in Newport’s Washington Square. Organizers of the event want this vigil to stand as a reminder that the voting in Rhode Island—as well as other states—in 2020 and 2022, was safe, secure, and indeed represented the will of the people. The country came under attack two years ago, casting doubt on the sanctity of voting in this country. This non-partisan vigil will be a reminder that Votes not Violence is the way for Americans to be heard and is the cornerstone on which the Constitution was founded. All Americans have a civic responsibility for making sure this never happens again. We invite all citizens interested in preserving democracy to join the vigil in Newport’s historic Washington Square. Rhode Island Secretary of State elect Greg Amore will attend, plus singers, speakers, and poets helping us recall the events of January 6th, lest we forget.

NEWPORT COUNTY, RI ・ 11 HOURS AGO