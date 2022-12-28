Read full article on original website
Reward increased up to $60,000 for info leading to arrest in Aryeh Wolf's murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The reward for information leading to a arrest in the Aryeh Wolf's murder case has been increased to $60,000, according to Metropolitan Police Department officials. Police say at around August 10, 2022 at about 3:41 pm, officers were sent to 100 Block of Call Place, Southeast...
Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
Police release photos of suspect in Essex homicide from September
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department released photos on Friday of the woman that is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Essex in September. An officer was on patrol on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Old Western Avenue, when they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body on the sidewalk.
31-year-old arrested, charged with attempted 1st degree murder
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police announced the arrest of a 31-year-old man in connection to a Southwest Baltimore shooting. According to police, on October 10, 2022, just before 8:45 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were called to investigate a shot spotter alert near West North Avenue. Once on scene,...
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
19-year-old arrested for spraying unknown substance, inappropriately touching women
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he assaulted multiple women in Anne Arundel County. According to police, officers responded to the scene Tuesday near Target in the Waugh Chapel Towne Center after receiving reports of a suspect who inappropriately touched and sprayed an unknown substance on multiple women.
1 man killed, 2 men injured, Baltimore city reaches grim milestone of 334 homicides
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and two men were injured in a west Baltimore triple shooting causing Baltimore city to reach the grim milestone of 334 homicides, matching the same number of homicides from last year. The Baltimore City Police Department says, at around 8:24 p.m., officers...
Police seek identify person in surveillance photos in reference to downtown homicide
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is seeking to identify an individual seen in surveillance photos in reference to a shooting that took place in Downtown Baltimore. Police say the fatal shooting took place on Thursday at around 4:04 p.m., at 513 W. Mulberry Street said the department.
Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
Man dies in downtown shooting Thursday afternoon, police say
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore Thursday Afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at 4:05 p.m. officers were sent to the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Greene Street to investigate a reported shooting. Once on the scene officers found,...
Police seek to identify 2 individuals seen at Mondawmin train station fatal shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are looking to identify two individuals who were seen during the time of the fatal shooting at the Mondawmin train station, according to the Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, on December 26, at around 5:03 p.m., 20-year-old Caleb Thompson was shot and killed inside...
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Police search for suspect's vehicle in connection to fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel Co.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are searching for a the driver of a vehicle believed to be connected to a fatal hit and run in Anne Arundel County early on Wednesday Morning, according to Maryland State Police Department. Police say at around 1:55 a.m., troopers were sent to the area...
POLICE: Man shot in the leg in Southwest Baltimore, taken to local hospital for treatment
Police are investigating a Southwest Baltimore shooting that left one man injured on Tuesday night. At approximately 10:32PM, officers were dispatched to the 3100 block of Westmount Court to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived at the location, they observed a 26-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to...
Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore, say police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after man died from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
Mondawmin Mall MTA murder renews calls for Baltimore leaders to do more to stop crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA station the day after Christmas as Caleb Thompson, 20. Officers were called to the underground portion of the subway station around 5 p.m.. There they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.
Local pastor on Baltimore seeing over 300 homicides for the 8th year in a row
2022 marks the eighth straight year Baltimore City has seen more than 300 homicides. That's about six unnecessary deaths every week. Lifelong Baltimore City resident, Pastor PM Smith, joins the morning show to take a closer look at the violence and suggests what elected leaders need to do to curb crime in the new year.
Investigation continues after dirt biker critically injured in West Baltimore crash
BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The investigation into a West Baltimore crash involving a car and dirt bike Tuesday night is ongoing, according to Baltimore Police. The crash left the dirt bike rider unconscious and critically injured. By Wednesday, a department spokesperson said the dirt biker’s condition had improved to...
Man struck, killed near Six Flags in Prince George's Co., police say
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was struck and killed by vehicle Wednesday night near Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland State Police said. The incident took place on Central Avenue at Enterprise Road. The driver of the car, a woman, and a child who was a passenger...
