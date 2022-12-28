ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Maryland's Most Wanted helps federal agents nab dozens of fugitives

WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — Two years ago, FOX45 News launched a crime show dedicated to helping the US Marshals Service capture some of the most violent offenders. Nearly three dozen fugitives accused of crimes including murder, attempted murder, rape, armed robbery, and arson are now in custody after appearing on Maryland’s Most Wanted.
Police release photos of suspect in Essex homicide from September

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department released photos on Friday of the woman that is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Essex in September. An officer was on patrol on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Old Western Avenue, when they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body on the sidewalk.
31-year-old arrested, charged with attempted 1st degree murder

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore Police announced the arrest of a 31-year-old man in connection to a Southwest Baltimore shooting. According to police, on October 10, 2022, just before 8:45 p.m., Southwest District patrol officers were called to investigate a shot spotter alert near West North Avenue. Once on scene,...
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
Man dies in downtown shooting Thursday afternoon, police say

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was shot and killed in downtown Baltimore Thursday Afternoon, according to Baltimore City Police Department. Police say, at 4:05 p.m. officers were sent to the intersection of Mulberry Street and North Greene Street to investigate a reported shooting. Once on the scene officers found,...
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Man shot and killed in Southwest Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An investigation is underway after man died from a shooting in Southwest Baltimore on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said the shooting happened around 2 p.m in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said they...
Man struck, killed near Six Flags in Prince George's Co., police say

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A man was struck and killed by vehicle Wednesday night near Six Flags in Bowie, Maryland State Police said. The incident took place on Central Avenue at Enterprise Road. The driver of the car, a woman, and a child who was a passenger...
BOWIE, MD

