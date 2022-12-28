Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ‘not ready yet.’ So when might he return?

Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire continues to rehabilitate his ankle on injured reserve.

Could the third-year rusher potentially return in time for Sunday’s home game against the Denver Broncos at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium?

“He’s not ready yet,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said Wednesday. “He’s close, but high-ankle sprains, those are tough deals on running backs. He’s working through everything, busting his tail.”

By not designating Edwards-Helaire as “return to practice,” the Chiefs won’t yet be on the NFL’s 21-day clock to determine whether to activate him to their 53-player roster.

The Chiefs could decide to bring back Edwards-Helaire for their remaining two regular-season games. Or one of them. Or neither. The Chiefs could keep him on the shelf until later in January and use him in the postseason.

“There’s a chance that happens,” Reid said. “Time will tell. We’ll see how things go here.”

The Chiefs placed Edwards-Helaire on injured reserve on Nov. 23. Before suffering the ankle injury, he started six games before being supplanted by rookie Isiah Pacheco atop the depth chart.

In 10 games this season, Edwards-Helaire has totaled 453 yards from scrimmage (302 rushing) and six touchdowns (three rushing, three receiving).

The Chiefs’ running back rotation, which consists of Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon and Ronald Jones, has worked out fine during Edwards-Helaire’s absence in the past month.

Pacheco leads the team in rushing with 735 yards and three touchdowns on 153 carries, while McKinnon has scored six touchdowns (one rushing, five receiving) over the past four games.