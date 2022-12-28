Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSYX ABC6
No mail, no housing, no Carvana car titles are tips Problem Solvers tackled in 2022
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — When ABC 6 says, “We’re on your side,” we mean it. More people contacted ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers in 2022 and received great results. Multi-award-winning journalist Lisa Rantala digs deeper into viewer tips and concerns to help raise awareness and even create change in the community.
WSYX ABC6
Ohio minimum wage workers to see increase for 2023
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
WSYX ABC6
Tenants vacate high-rise buildings at Latitude Five25 after 'catastrophic failure'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are no dinners being made. No TVs or radios are playing. Nobody relaxing on the sofa after a day of work. The gates are closed and secured and the two high-rise 15-story buildings at Latitude Five25 are dark and empty. Tenants vacated the property...
WSYX ABC6
Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
WSYX ABC6
City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount
Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
WSYX ABC6
Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now
Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
WSYX ABC6
Latitude Five25: City, county leaders seek short-term and 'more permanent' solutions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city and county leaders are working to help Latitude Five25 residents displaced on Christmas Day. ABC 6 has been covering the story all week since tenants reported heating and water problems there. Some were taken to Dodge Community Center, while others made alternative arrangements. According to a statement from Ginther's office, "any remaining residents must be out of the towers by 12 p.m. Friday ... at which time the buildings will be secured."
WSYX ABC6
Preparations underway for Ohio sports betting to begin on Sunday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Year brings new gambling opportunities for Ohioans as sports betting is set to launch early Sunday. After weeks of coordination with the Casino Control Commission Caesar’s gaming at Scioto Downs is preparing for people to place their wagers. When the clock strikes...
WSYX ABC6
Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
WSYX ABC6
Wanna Get Away? Southwest travelers still experiencing problems at John Glenn
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Southwest Airlines operations are still nowhere near normal. On Wednesday, only four inbound flights made it to John Glenn International Airport, with similar numbers for those making it out on Southwest. Passengers have been dealing with the travel troubles for days. Many are calling the...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio Gov. DeWine announces nominee for next director of EPA
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine nominated Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA). Vogel will replace Laurie Stevenson if confirmed by the Ohio Senate. Stevenson announced her intent to retire at the end of the year. “Anne...
WSYX ABC6
Dubious distinction for Ohio GOP leaders: Only ones in US to ignore a court order
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Somewhere along the way you learned how the American system of government was supposed to work. Checks and balances. Three branches of government: executive, legislative, judicial. And the judges get to decide whether the actions of the other two branches are legal. This balance of powers...
WSYX ABC6
Franklin County Commissioners authorize $750,000 to help house Latitude Five25 tenants
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Tenants living in Columbus problem property Latitude Five25 will receive help to find and pay for temporary housing after being forced to evacuate on Christmas Day. On Wednesday, Franklin County Commissioners authorized an amendment to the service agreement with the Community Shelter Board to help...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus woman, 80, receives presidential pardon for 1970s murder of abusive husband
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An eighty-year-old Columbus woman received one of six pardons from President Joe Biden Friday. Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas was convicted of shooting and killing her abusive husband. She was 33 years old at the time of the shooting. She was convicted of murder in the second...
WSYX ABC6
Troubles at John Glenn International Airport leave holiday travelers stranded
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Delays, cancellations, missing luggage, and more. Travelers at John Glenn International Airport are frustrated and fed up with the issues they're facing. "It has been nothing but a nightmare," traveler Ray Zanon said. It's one problem after the next for Zanon's family, who was trying...
WSYX ABC6
Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
WSYX ABC6
Consultant got $250K for Ohio State president's evaluation, other duties
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State agreed to pay $250,000 -- plus expenses -- to the Harvard consultant hired to evaluate university president Kristina Johnson, records obtained by ABC 6 On Your Side show. However, Johnson resigned last month, before the evaluation was completed. It marked one of the...
WSYX ABC6
Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Gahanna
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gahanna on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the Chase Bank located at 5055 North Hamilton Road just after 1:10 p.m. The suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a threatening note demanding...
WSYX ABC6
Recent arrest warrant considered "low priority" on suspected Columbus twins' kidnapper
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of abducting five-month-old twins in Columbus and sparking a statewide Amber Alert heads back to an Indianapolis courtroom Thursday. Nalah Jackson was arrested in Indiana last week after police say she kidnapped Kason and Kyair Thomas while stealing their mother's car. Those...
WSYX ABC6
First-in-nation law gives New Yorkers the right to resources for repairing tech devices
ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New Yorkers now have the right to repair, giving them access to information to take apart and fix their own electronic devices. The "Digital Fair Repair Act" forces tech companies, including the original equipment manufacturers, to provide the parts to fix their devices, along with repair manuals.
