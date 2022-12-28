COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city and county leaders are working to help Latitude Five25 residents displaced on Christmas Day. ABC 6 has been covering the story all week since tenants reported heating and water problems there. Some were taken to Dodge Community Center, while others made alternative arrangements. According to a statement from Ginther's office, "any remaining residents must be out of the towers by 12 p.m. Friday ... at which time the buildings will be secured."

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO