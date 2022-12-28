ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Ohio minimum wage workers to see increase for 2023

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Ohio's minimum wage is going up in the new year. Starting on January 1, the minimum wage will jump to $10.10/hour, an 80-cent increase from where it is now. Right now, non-tipped employees make $9.30 per hour and tipped employees make $4.65 per hour. Starting on January...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Eastland Mall to close for good Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A shopping destination for more than 50 years in Columbus will close for good Saturday. Eastland Mall, along Hamilton Road, has been troubled for the last several years. As ABC 6 reported this year, the city obtained a court order declaring the mall a public...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

City of Dublin helping community stay safe with ride share discount

Dublin, OHIO (WSYX) — Big crowds are expected throughout Central Ohio this New Year's Eve with the Buckeyes game taking place along with celebrations to ring in the New Year. The City of Dublin is stressing the importance of safety over the weekend by offering ride discounts through the...
DUBLIN, OH
WSYX ABC6

Smith & Wollensky to say farewell, for now

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Smith & Wollensky will close the doors of its Easton Town Center location on Jan. 14. The restaurant’s 20-year lease will expire and the company is currently looking for a new location in Columbus. According to a statement, Smith & Wollensky’s parent company is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Latitude Five25: City, county leaders seek short-term and 'more permanent' solutions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther and other city and county leaders are working to help Latitude Five25 residents displaced on Christmas Day. ABC 6 has been covering the story all week since tenants reported heating and water problems there. Some were taken to Dodge Community Center, while others made alternative arrangements. According to a statement from Ginther's office, "any remaining residents must be out of the towers by 12 p.m. Friday ... at which time the buildings will be secured."
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Preparations underway for Ohio sports betting to begin on Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A New Year brings new gambling opportunities for Ohioans as sports betting is set to launch early Sunday. After weeks of coordination with the Casino Control Commission Caesar’s gaming at Scioto Downs is preparing for people to place their wagers. When the clock strikes...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Latitude Five25 tenants vacate building following Christmas Day evacuation

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Friday's noon deadline has passed for families at Latitude Five25 to leave their apartments after a water main break forced them to start looking for other places to stay this week. Dozens of residents were carrying their most precious belongings out of their apartments Friday...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wanna Get Away? Southwest travelers still experiencing problems at John Glenn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Southwest Airlines operations are still nowhere near normal. On Wednesday, only four inbound flights made it to John Glenn International Airport, with similar numbers for those making it out on Southwest. Passengers have been dealing with the travel troubles for days. Many are calling the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Gov. DeWine announces nominee for next director of EPA

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine nominated Anne M. Vogel to be the next director of the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency (Ohio EPA). Vogel will replace Laurie Stevenson if confirmed by the Ohio Senate. Stevenson announced her intent to retire at the end of the year. “Anne...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

Ringing in the noon year at The Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium has grown a lot this year with new additions across the park. As the Zoo looks ahead to the New Year Emily Yunker breaks down the plans to celebrate with families and which zoo animals will make their debuts this Spring!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Consultant got $250K for Ohio State president's evaluation, other duties

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State agreed to pay $250,000 -- plus expenses -- to the Harvard consultant hired to evaluate university president Kristina Johnson, records obtained by ABC 6 On Your Side show. However, Johnson resigned last month, before the evaluation was completed. It marked one of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Suspect on the loose after robbing bank in Gahanna

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a man who robbed a bank in Gahanna on Wednesday. The robbery happened at the Chase Bank located at 5055 North Hamilton Road just after 1:10 p.m. The suspect walked up to a teller and passed them a threatening note demanding...
GAHANNA, OH
WSYX ABC6

First-in-nation law gives New Yorkers the right to resources for repairing tech devices

ALBANY, N.Y. (WRGB) — New Yorkers now have the right to repair, giving them access to information to take apart and fix their own electronic devices. The "Digital Fair Repair Act" forces tech companies, including the original equipment manufacturers, to provide the parts to fix their devices, along with repair manuals.

Comments / 0

Community Policy