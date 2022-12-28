Read full article on original website
Vehicles damaged after West Jordan carport collapses
Multiple vehicles were damaged Sunday morning after a carport collapsed under heavy snow at a West Jordan apartment complex.
Deadly crash by stolen vehicle kills one and injures several others
One is dead and several others are injured after a stolen pickup truck hit two pedestrians and caused a four-car crash at an intersection at 4100 S Redwood Rd. before attempting to escape, according to the West Valley City Police Department.
Gephardt Daily
West Valley City police officer, 2 others injured in early morning crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A West Valley City police officer and two other people sustained minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. A police officer was traveling east on 3500 South about 5:30 a.m. when his vehicle collided with another vehicle in...
ABC 4
Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
Woman arrested for arson after two fires at Provo apartment complex
Provo police have arrested a woman suspected of lighting two recent arson fires: one on Thanksgiving and the other on Christmas.
1 killed in West Valley City hit-and-run
One person was killed and others injured in a New Year’s Eve hit-and-run incident involving a stolen pickup truck in West Valley City.
BYU Newsnet
Provo woman linked to 2 arson cases on Christmas morning, potentially more
Provo resident Calliope Jacox Mlynar was arrested in connection to two arson cases reported on Christmas morning at Centennial Apartments and a nearby duplex. The 19-year-old was booked at the Utah County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 27, facing two first-degree felony charges of aggravated arson. At 4:54 a.m. Christmas morning,...
KSLTV
Orem woman thanks first responders for saving her life following massive heart attack
OREM, Utah — A woman thanked firefighters, paramedics and doctors Wednesday for helping to save her life a year after a massive heart attack left her largely unresponsive for more than 40 minutes. Judy Williams Monson had previously been in the ICU after developing pneumonia from COVID-19. “I remember...
kjzz.com
SWAT responds to residence after patient admitted to hospital with gunshot wound to head
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police were investigating in a neighborhood near Liberty Park early Friday morning after an individual was transported with life-threatening injuries late Thursday night. The overnight investigation gave way to a SWAT response as the sun was rising. According to a statement from the Salt...
KSLTV
1 dead, others injured in West Valley City crash
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died following a three-car crash in West Valley City. The incident occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. According to a 5:06 p.m. tweet from the West Valley City Police Department, a semi traveling northbound entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle.
kslnewsradio.com
Murray auto-pedestrian accident leaves one in critical condition
MURRAY, Utah — A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Murray. According to Public Information Officer with the Murray Police Department, Kristin Reardon, the accident happened just before 9 p.m. The vehicle struck the victim in the area of 4800 South and...
ABC 4
POLICE: Woman shot, suspected shooter found dead in SLC duplex
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police said a 57-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the head and her suspected shooter was found dead in a duplex where the two lived near Liberty Park. Police said the incident happened shortly before midnight on Wednesday, Dec....
Gephardt Daily
Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche mitigation
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood canyon was closed Saturday between noon and about 3:15 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. A UDOT tweet says State Route 210 has been reopened, but drivers should “expect delays for downhill traffic due to staggered reopening.”. UDOT...
kmyu.tv
Road closed after car slides down embankment, into stream near Sundance
SUNDANCE, Utah — Minor injuries were reported after a car reportedly slid off the roadway and into a stream in Utah County. Officials said a Volkswagen Atlas was headed down State Route 92 from Sundance on Friday when the driver lost control and fell 10 feet down an embankment.
Crash leaves 1 dead, several injured on Mountain View Corridor
A three-vehicle crash on a West Valley City freeway leaves one person dead with several individuals injured.
Suspects involved in South Salt Lake murder arrested after 7 months on the run
Two suspects involved the murder of 27-year-old Romeo Charles Stevens have been arrested after being on the run for seven months.
KSLTV
West Valley man shot, killed sleeping roommate after waking with ‘bad feeling,’ police say
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — A man was shot and killed by a housemate while he was sleeping in his bed early Thursday, police say. Just after 4 a.m., West Valley police were called to 4268 S. 3270 West on a report that a 23-year-old man renting a room in the basement had been shot. The first arriving officers attempted life-saving efforts but were unsuccessful.
First Utah baby of 2023 appropriately named after current weather conditions
One of the first Utah babies born in 2023 was welcomed into the world and given a truly appropriate name considering the New Year's Day weather conditions.
Park Meadows porch pirates get pinched
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Police Department arrested two suspects, a 44-year-old male named Horacio Bravo from Elko, Nevada, and a 40-year-old female named Kelli Miller from Spring […]
Gephardt Daily
Suspect booked on felony charges after alleged assault on South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Dec. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Court documents reveal details in the case of a man accused of punching an officer, and who came “dangerously close to removing a firearm from two peace officers, which would have likely resulted in death or serious injury.”
