Mapleton, UT

ABC 4

Couple sought by West Valley Police in Dec. 27 shooting death of Ogden man

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) — West Valley City Police are looking for a couple in connection with the shooting death of Xavier Bernal, 20, of Ogden on Dec. 27. Dylan Gregorio Upshaw, 21, of West Valley City, is a person of interest in the shooting, according to police. Upshaw stands at 5’7″ and weighs around 140 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes. Upshaw’s girlfriend, Aracely Hernandez Guzman, is also being sought, as she has also not been seen since the shooting.
OGDEN, UT
BYU Newsnet

Provo woman linked to 2 arson cases on Christmas morning, potentially more

Provo resident Calliope Jacox Mlynar was arrested in connection to two arson cases reported on Christmas morning at Centennial Apartments and a nearby duplex. The 19-year-old was booked at the Utah County Jail on Tuesday, Dec. 27, facing two first-degree felony charges of aggravated arson. At 4:54 a.m. Christmas morning,...
PROVO, UT
KSLTV

1 dead, others injured in West Valley City crash

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — One person has died following a three-car crash in West Valley City. The incident occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor Thursday afternoon. According to a 5:06 p.m. tweet from the West Valley City Police Department, a semi traveling northbound entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Murray auto-pedestrian accident leaves one in critical condition

MURRAY, Utah — A man suffered critical injuries after being hit by a car Wednesday night in Murray. According to Public Information Officer with the Murray Police Department, Kristin Reardon, the accident happened just before 9 p.m. The vehicle struck the victim in the area of 4800 South and...
MURRAY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Little Cottonwood Canyon reopens after avalanche mitigation

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Dec. 31, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Little Cottonwood canyon was closed Saturday between noon and about 3:15 p.m. for avalanche mitigation. A UDOT tweet says State Route 210 has been reopened, but drivers should “expect delays for downhill traffic due to staggered reopening.”. UDOT...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

