ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Colts on TV

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

The New York Giants (8-6-1) are preparing to host the Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) at MetLife Stadium for a Week 17 matchup.

The Giants are coming off a heartbreaking last-second loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while the Colts have lost five straight games and eight of their last nine.

Those in the blue region of the TV map will get the game on the local CBS channel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZxNRG_0jwoTH8U00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1twKkV_0jwoTH8U00
Credit: 506Sports.com

Getting the call for this game will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (color analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline).

Information courtesy 506Sports.

Comments / 21

S M
3d ago

nobody wants to see the Colts and their plastic grass give up 40 points again.Take the roof off, grow some real grass and compete with the rest of the league

Reply(2)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Peyton Manning Reveals if He Wants to Be Head Coach of Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach after firing Nathaniel Hackett. The team will have an extensive search to find their new head coach, but should the Broncos do something bold and go after Peyton Manning? TMZ Sports recently caught up with the former Broncos quarterback and asked him if he wanted to be the team's next head coach.
DENVER, CO
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Controversial Tom Brady Pool Photos Going Viral

Tom Brady and his son, Benjamin, enjoyed some time by the pool on Friday. Unfortunately, given the state of the internet, even Brady's loving poolside photos of his son have sparked some controversy on social media. Photos of Brady embracing his son have gone viral on social media this weekend.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Colts: 6 keys to victory in Week 17

There are two games left in the 2022-2023 season. This Sunday, the New York Giants host the Indianapolis Colts in a must-win contest to cement a post-season run. The Giants’ season has been a pleasant surprise to fans everywhere — no one thought they would be where they are this year after their front office overhaul. But here we are, and the Giants have a legitimate shot at the playoffs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
102.5 The Bone

Purdue's hire of Drew Brees leads to New Jersey voiding all Citrus Bowl bets

Purdue brought in Drew Brees to help handle its Citrus Bowl preparation amid a coaching transition, but not everyone's happy about it. New Jersey gaming regulators ordered sportsbooks to halt all betting on the Citrus Bowl and void all bets since Dec. 15 because "an individual associated with Purdue Football team" is in violation of state regulations, according to ESPN. That person is reportedly Brees.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

The Ravens Signed A New Quarterback On Saturday

With Lamar Jackson officially ruled out for this Sunday, the Ravens have signed quarterback Anthony Brown to their 53-man roster. Brown, an undrafted rookie out of Oregon, was initially on the Ravens' practice squad. He received limited snaps in Week 14, completing three pass attempts for 16 yards against the Steelers.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

197K+
Followers
249K+
Post
84M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy