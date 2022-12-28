Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
40 California Post Offices Close Because of Earthquake. What Should Customers Expect?Ty D.California State
40 Northern California-Based USPS Branches Temporarily Closed Due to Humboldt Earthquake RepercussionsJoel EisenbergHumboldt County, CA
Cowgirls Rout LeTourneau In ASC OpenerHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Related
kymkemp.com
Humboldt OES Resources Update for Those Affected by the December 20 Quake
Recovery efforts, emergency sheltering, and supply distribution continues for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center (LAC) will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Friday, Dec. 30 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
kymkemp.com
OES Warns of Flooding on Humboldt County Rivers
Information from the Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services. According to the US National Weather Service (NWS) office in Eureka, the Eel River at Fernbridge in Ferndale is forecast to reach flood stage the morning of Saturday, Dec. 31, with moderate flooding occurring through Sunday, January 1, 2023. The California...
kymkemp.com
Flooding in Humboldt County: Images and Info
Flooding continues to affect multiple roadways across the Emerald Triangle as rain steadily falls across the region and the National Weather Service in Eureka recommends that travelers stay off streets that are flooded. Humboldt County reported the following:. Flooded Roads (but still open) Walnut Drive at Redwood in Cutten. Howard...
kymkemp.com
Stay Informed: All the Info on the Earthquake Recovery Efforts in One Place
Press release from Humboldt County Office of Emergency Services:. Recovery efforts continue for those impacted by the Dec. 20 earthquake. The Humboldt County Local Assistance Center will be open at Monument Middle School, 95 Center Street, Rio Dell, CA. on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The...
kymkemp.com
Hwy 36 Closed Due to Slide Between Carlotta and Bridgeville
Caltrans reports that Hwy 36 is closed due to a slide between Carlotta and Bridgeville. They tweeted at 5:58 p.m., “🚧ROAD CLOSURE: Route 36 in eastern Humboldt County Route 36 (pm 16.2) west of Grizzly Creek Redwoods State Park is closed due to an active slide. There is no estimated time for reopening.”
kymkemp.com
Rain, Wind, and Flood: The Next Days Are Doozies
Steady rain is falling across northern California today, and the National Weather Service predicts that at about 1 p.m. high winds will begin for large portions of Humboldt, Trinity, Mendocino and Lake Counties. They posted via Facebook, “A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of NW California on Friday...
kymkemp.com
Roadwork Scheduled for Local Highways from December 30 – January 5
The following scheduled roadwork has been verified at the time of release. Please keep in mind work is weather permitting and subject to change. For updates to this list, visit: QuickMap at http://quickmap.dot.ca.gov, check the California Highway Information Network (CHIN) at https://roads.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-GAS-ROAD (1-800-427-7623). For information pertaining to emergency roadwork, check QuickMap and the CHIN. For media updates, please contact the appropriate Public Information Officer listed above.
North Coast Journal
Two-Day Assistance Event Set Up to Help Residents Impacted by Quake
The city of Rio Dell will hold a two-day assistance center Friday and Saturday to provide county residents information on state, local and nonprofit aid that may be available to them after earthquake. "I cannot stress enough the importance of attendance at this center given the level of displacement and...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Critical Help Available This Friday and Saturday for Earthquake Victims
Did you lose food in the freezer when the December 20 earthquake knocked out electricity? Was your home damaged? Were you a business unable to open and you lost those critical shopping days before Christmas?. Help getting relief will be available. This Friday from 11-5 and Saturday from 9-5, a...
kymkemp.com
Mud Slide on Hwy 299 Forces One-Way Controlled Traffic
Just after noon, a slide came in on Hwy 299 west of Oregon Mountain Summit in Trinity County that is blocking one lane. Caltrans reports there is one-way controlled traffic. District 2 of Caltrans tweeted, “One way traffic control is in place on State Route 299, approximately 1.5 miles west of Oregon Mountain Summit, due to a rock slide.”
kymkemp.com
A GoFundMe has been set up for Rio Dell Residents Dealing with Second Natural Disaster
Ben and Jamie Cohoon, who lost their property to the Dixie Fire, are once again facing a natural disaster, this time, Tuesday’s earthquake. The couple’s Rio Dell home has suffered foundation and chimney damage as well as the loss of business supplies for Jamie’s ‘Ewe So Dirty’ business leaving the Rio Dell resident out of work.
kymkemp.com
A Look Back at Humboldt County Cattle Ranching
Working with Cattle along the Northern Western Pacific railroad line. Note: Carl Young brings back old photos to life by colorizing them. He often posts his enlivened photos on Humboldt County, California in pictures, old and new. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is...
North Coast Journal
Rivers Flush with Water, Soon to be Steelhead
The transition to steelhead season is taking a bit longer than anticipated. So far, though it's still early, steelhead fishing has been slow on popular rivers like the Smith, Mad and Eel. But that should change soon. Following a good amount of rain overnight Monday, the rivers Tuesday finally got the flushing they needed. Once the rivers drop down to fishable heights and color, we should see the first big wave of winter steelhead. The Smith will be the first to round into shape, but that may be a few days away. It's predicted to be in the 12- to 14-foot range through the weekend, but should be in great shape by the start of next week. The Chetco could be high and off color all next week if the rain continues as predicted. The rest of the coastal rivers, well, it's going to be a while.
krcrtv.com
Hundreds of customers without power in Humboldt and Mendocino County
EUREKA, CA — UPDATE: 11:45 P.M. As of 11:40 p.m., 1,500 Ferndale customers are without power due to an unplanned outage, according to the PG&E Outage Map. Meanwhile in Petrolia, 199 customers are also experiencing an outage. UPDATE: 10:40 P.M. Hundreds of customers are without power Monday night due...
kymkemp.com
Change to HSRC Meal Pickup Beginning January 3rd
Press release from Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. The Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) will open a pop-up meal site for those age 60 or older in McKinleyville in January, in partnership with the McKinleyville Senior Center. The weekly meal distribution, beginning Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, will include five frozen meals prepared and flash frozen in the Heritage Café central kitchen at HSRC in Eureka.
lostcoastoutpost.com
kymkemp.com
Rescue of Man Trapped Overnight by Tree That Fell on His Vehicle Required the Coordinated Effort of Dozens of People and Multiple Agencies
At least six agencies and dozens of emergency personnel worked for hours to free a man trapped overnight after a large tree fell on the SUV he was sleeping in at a campground off of Chemise Mountain Road near Whale Gulch in Humboldt County late Monday, December 26. According to...
krcrtv.com
Fallen trees, other hazards result from North Coast storm
EUREKA, Calif. — As North Coast residents slowly recover from last week's earthquake, another natural phenomenon poses more threats to the community. A storm that hit Humboldt County Monday evening has already caused various hazards, with numerous reports of fallen trees, high surf advisories, record rainfall in parts of Eureka and more.
kymkemp.com
Owners of Earthquake Damaged Home Featured on ABC News Need Help
Lifelong Rio Dell residents, Kenny and Ginger Parker, are in desperate need of help after the Ferndale Earthquake caused severe damage to their home, displacing the Rio Dell natives. Ginger, formerly Ginger Burns, grew up as one of the fiery red-headed Burns clan. Her parents, Mike and Mary Burns, ran...
kymkemp.com
Traffic Collision Involving a PG&E Utility Vehicle Brought Highway 101 to a Stand Still
A traffic collision has brought Highway 101 to a standstill near Confusion Hill, south of the Humboldt – Mendocino County line around 11:45 a.m. on December 27. The CHP Traffic Incident page states that a PG&E utility vehicle and a silver Honda Accord collided. The Honda Accord is blocking the northbound lane of Highway 101. According to initial reports, both lanes of traffic are halted, however the CHP log indicates one-way controlled traffic is now moving.
Comments / 0