The Maine Association of Sea Kayak Guides and Instructors (MASKGI) has been working with the Boothbay Region YMCA to provide a chance for anyone who wishes to work on their paddling skills during the off-season. This is a great opportunity for those new to paddling who would like to practice essential self-rescue and assisted-rescue skills, others who want to work on bracing and more experienced paddlers who wish to develop the muscle memory for bombproof Eskimo rolls in a safe indoor pool setting. Although formal instruction will not be provided, the mix of people with different skill levels will allow for the sharing of tips and techniques.

BOOTHBAY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO