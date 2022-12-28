VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Three quarters of tight basketball was blown apart by an epic explosion for the Jimmie women Friday night in Valley City. Kia Tower hit two quick threes to start the fourth, on her way to a 24-point night, and sparking a 20-3 Jimmie run that spanned 7:35 of the fourth quarter, as the University of Jamestown turned away Valley City State 75-54.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO