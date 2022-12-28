Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
newsdakota.com
$150,000 Powerball Prize Remains Unclaimed
BISMARCK, N.D.(NewsDakota.com/NDAG) – A winning North Dakota Powerball ticket from the July 18, 2022, draw remains. unclaimed, and the lucky ticket holder is almost out of time to claim the prize. The $150,000 ticket expires on January 14, 2023. North Dakota Lottery winners have 180 days from the date...
newsdakota.com
VCSU To Host Marketplace For Kids January 4th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Marketplace For Kids) – Hundreds of enthusiastic young students and volunteers will be on deck Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Valley City State University for their “1st ANNUAL” – Valley City Marketplace for Kids. Education Day. Keith Knudson, Instructor for the Entrepreneurial Center...
newsdakota.com
Hi-Liners Challenge, Fall to, Fargo South
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A fight to erase big leads put the Hi-Liners within 10 with the ball late in the second half. But a conversion to put real doubt in the game proved elusive down the stretch. Bruin leading scorer James Hamilton scored 16 of his game-high 19 in...
newsdakota.com
Man Charged in Cass County Road Rage Incident
FARGO, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – The Highway Patrol has released the name of a man arrested Wednesday afternoon after a reckless driving and road rage incident that started in Fargo and ended in Mapleton. 43-year-old Derrick Hansen of Plymouth, Minnesota is accused of shooting a gun at passing vehicles on...
newsdakota.com
Explosive Fourth Quarter Powers Jimmies to Win over Vikings
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Three quarters of tight basketball was blown apart by an epic explosion for the Jimmie women Friday night in Valley City. Kia Tower hit two quick threes to start the fourth, on her way to a 24-point night, and sparking a 20-3 Jimmie run that spanned 7:35 of the fourth quarter, as the University of Jamestown turned away Valley City State 75-54.
newsdakota.com
NDHP Investigates Road Rage Shooting Incident
MAPLETON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/NDHP) – ND Highway Patrol troopers responded to a report of a reckless driver and road rage incident in the Fargo area at around 3 pm on Wednesday. According to the ND Highway Patrol, the incident involved a driver of a vehicle that allegedly fired a gun...
Comments / 0