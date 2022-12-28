Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman celebrates 100th milestone, was first Black worker in Greenville factory industry
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Sarah Ware was born on Dec. 29, 1922, in Anderson. She turned 100 years old on Thursday. After a call from her family about her history and ties to West Greenville, WYFF News 4 stopped by her home on Friday, which came as a surprise to Ware.
greenvillejournal.com
The Debutante Club of Greenville held its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022
The Debutante Club of Greenville presented 13 young women at its 66th Annual Ball at the Poinsett Club on Dec. 28, 2022. Sarah Grace Calder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Connelly Calder, junior, is the granddaughter of Dr. and Mrs. Everette Arden Weathers of Orangeburg, and Mrs. Thomas Harold DeWitt of Simpsonville and the late Mr. DeWitt. A student at Clemson University, she was presented by her father and escorted by Connor Quin Bailey.
FOX Carolina
Bon Secours Wellness Arena announces big change to venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Bon Secours Wellness Arena announced a new change coming to the venue. On Thursday, Bon Secours said in a Facebook post that it is now a cashless venue. All food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as a form of...
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
South Carolina man makes Biden's clemency list
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A 77-year-old Swansea, South Carolina, man is one of six individuals to receive a full clemency from President Joe Biden on the eve of the New Year. Charlie Byrnes Jackson pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps when he was 18. The offense involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years’ probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.
wspa.com
Community garden being built alongside runway at Spartanburg Airport
Airport director Terry Connorton says after seeing the food insecurity in Spartanburg, he spoke to Hub City Farmers Market and they say despite an airport sounding like an unlikely place for a successful garden…it’s actually the opposite. Community garden being built alongside runway at …. Airport director Terry...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
FOX Carolina
New restaurant offers New England flavor in downtown Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Table 301 is starting off the new year with a new restaurant in downtown Greenville inspired by its founder’s roots. Carl Sobocinski is a New England native, growing up in New Hampshire before he moved to the Upstate and created the Table 301 Restaurant Group. His portfolio includes Soby’s, The Lazy Goat, Nose Dive Gastropub, Passerelle Bistro - and now a fresh concept built on old favorites.
WYFF4.com
Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville is now a cashless venue. The announcement was made Thursday on Facebook and is getting mixed reviews. The post said that food and beverage concessions inside the arena will no longer accept cash as payment. It said debit and...
DSS to end SNAP emergency allotments in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency allotments for federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will end for South Carolina households next month. The emergency SNAP allotments were issued to authorized South Carolinians to offset issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. “January 2023 has been approved by the United States Department of Agriculture […]
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
WRDW-TV
S.C. demand for gun permits soars as Ga. drops requirement
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division sled is working to meet high demand for concealed weapons permits across the Palmetto State. The interest in applications increased when state law made permits free in August of last year. Open carry is only legal in South Carolina for...
WIS-TV
Red Cross of South Carolina looking for volunteers
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As you think about your New Year’s resolutions, the Red Cross is encouraging you to make yours giving back to the community as a Red Cross volunteer. There are nearly 2,000 South Carolinians who volunteer, and they’re all a vital part of the organization’s efforts,...
gsabizwire.com
SPONSORED: Popular Eastside community with excellent schools, easy access to highways and shopping
Home of the Day is presented by the GSA Biz Wire with Allen Tate Realtors. This is your invitation to view some of the Upstate’s most luxurious properties. Come inside and take a look around. Pam Davis. Allen Tate Realtors — Greenville-Downtown. (864) 735-5033 | Email | Website.
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in South Carolina (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in South Carolina. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in South Carolina. GOLF’s other course...
gsabizwire.com
Foot Solutions Greenville Earns Facility Accreditation From The American Board For Certification
Foot Solutions Greenville in Greenville, SC has received accreditation from the American Board for Certification in Orthotics, Prosthetics and Pedorthics, Inc., (ABC) an independent, nonprofit organization that has been providing facility accreditation since 1948. ABC’s evaluation of Foot Solutions Greenville includes a thorough review of the physical facility and quality...
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach License Readers allow SLED to run unauthorized spying operation
A lawsuit being filed by Greenville, S.C. based the Carpenter Law firm requests that the South Carolina Supreme Court look into an unauthorized license plate tag reader spying operation being conducted by the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division. Legislation approving such a spying operation has never been passed by...
The best South Carolina restaurant visited by Guy Fieri: report
Of all the things Guy Fieri has eaten, a piece of fried chicken in South Carolina really captured his heart.
'Minor fights' at DJJ send some to emergency room over Christmas weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) continues to face challenges as the year comes to an end. According to Senator Katrina Shealy, who helps oversee the system, there were what she describes as minor fights this week, which sent some young people to the emergency room. One of the minors received stitches to the forehead. No staff were injured, according to Shealy.
WYFF4.com
Firefighters work to control large building fire in Greenville
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — Firefighters in Greenville County are working to control a large building fire. Crews were called to the scene Friday morning on South Batesville Road at the intersection of Gibbs Shoals Road at Dry Pocket Road. The building firefighters surrounded has a Dry Pocket Road address.
