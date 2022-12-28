Read full article on original website
Douglas Cuypers
Douglas Cuypers, 79, went peacefully to the Lord December 25 at Casa De Paz Health Center, Sioux City IA. Doug was born February 23, 1943 to Leonard and Florence (Kaffman) Cuypers and raised in the Dickey area. He spent time in the Navy worked as a farmhand, road construction, contractor, handyman and over the road trucker.
Jamestown Dollars For Scholars Receives Donation From Bank of ND
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Dollars for Scholars received a $1,000 donation from Bank of North Dakota to distribute as a scholarship. Their collaboration with the high school and local community to host College Application Day, Jamestown Dollars for Scholars Senior Scholarship and Financial Aid Night and attending the ND State Dollars for Scholars Virtual Conference in 2022 allowed them to qualify for the.
Hi-Liners Challenge, Fall to, Fargo South
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) A fight to erase big leads put the Hi-Liners within 10 with the ball late in the second half. But a conversion to put real doubt in the game proved elusive down the stretch. Bruin leading scorer James Hamilton scored 16 of his game-high 19 in...
VCSU To Host Marketplace For Kids January 4th
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Marketplace For Kids) – Hundreds of enthusiastic young students and volunteers will be on deck Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at Valley City State University for their “1st ANNUAL” – Valley City Marketplace for Kids. Education Day. Keith Knudson, Instructor for the Entrepreneurial Center...
Explosive Fourth Quarter Powers Jimmies to Win over Vikings
VALLEY CITY, ND (NewsDakota.com) Three quarters of tight basketball was blown apart by an epic explosion for the Jimmie women Friday night in Valley City. Kia Tower hit two quick threes to start the fourth, on her way to a 24-point night, and sparking a 20-3 Jimmie run that spanned 7:35 of the fourth quarter, as the University of Jamestown turned away Valley City State 75-54.
Jamestown Parks and Rec Announces Warming Houses Open
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – Jamestown Parks and Recreation has announced that warming houses at The Bunker, McElroy Park, and Meidinger Park are open. Regular warming house hours are Monday-Friday 3:30-5:30 pm, Saturday and Sunday 11:00-5:30 pm. Hours will be extended to 1:00-5:30 pm during the school holiday break December 27-Jan 2. Warming houses will not open if the outdoor temperature or wind chill is 15 below.
Natural Gas Leak Contained in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) Jamestown fire crews responded to a natural gas leak in the northeastern part of the city. A meter leaking natural gas at 2114 4th St. NE in Jamestown was reported around 3:15 pm on Wednesday afternoon. MDU was working on the meter when the leak occurred. City...
Paul Vandal Named Finalist for 2022 Cliff Harris Award
LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (jimmiepride.com)– Paul Vandal (JR/Jamestown, N.D.) from the University of Jamestown football team has been announced as a finalist for the 2022 Cliff Harris Award. Vandal is one of 21 NAIA finalists for the award, which inlcuded 37 players on the initial nominee list. The Little Rock...
Bison World: Financial analyst finds project profitable for the state
The following is a full transcription of their conversation. Josh’s questions and statements are labeled in italics.
Stutsman County man faces prison time for assaulting Jamestown Police Chief
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live/NewsDakota.com) - A Stutsman County man will face up to five years in prison for assaulting the Jamestown Police Chief in August. Jeremiah Jack Mihulka pleaded guilty to simple assault, along with several other charges in connection with the incident. Police say on Aug. 16, Chief...
Jamestown City Council Votes to Accept ND DOT Grant to Repair Park Bridges
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council met in a special session on Wednesday evening. The council was considering whether to accept an ND DOT grant for pedestrian bridge repairs at McElroy, Nickeus, and Klaus Parks. The grant from the ND DOT has been approved for Jamestown for 80 percent up to 1 million dollars. According to Mayor Dwaine Heinrich, the costs according to estimates would be around 1.6 million dollars to replace all three bridges.
Jamestown Snow Removal Plan Announced
JAMESTOWN, N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – City crews will begin clearing snow in the Downtown business district, today,. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 11:00 p.m. All vehicles should be removed from the downtown streets, avenues, and alleyways. City Ordinance Section 25-10 requires that a property owner keep the sidewalk adjoining the property...
Judge Considers Change Of Location For Brandt Trial
MCHENRY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com/KFGO) – A judge will consider a change of trial location request in the case of a man charged with murder in the September death of another man in McHenry, North Dakota. Shannon Brandt is accused of running down 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson with his car following a...
Ressler Angus Ranch works to raise ready, reliable Angus cattle
COOPERSTOWN, N.D. – Owned and operated by Ryan and Meghan Ressler, along with their four children, Reid, Lane, Lola and Kimmie, the Ressler family’s livelihood consists of raising durable and functional registered Black Angus cattle in eastern North Dakota. The Resslers originally set out as commercial ranchers influenced...
