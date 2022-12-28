JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The Jamestown City Council met in a special session on Wednesday evening. The council was considering whether to accept an ND DOT grant for pedestrian bridge repairs at McElroy, Nickeus, and Klaus Parks. The grant from the ND DOT has been approved for Jamestown for 80 percent up to 1 million dollars. According to Mayor Dwaine Heinrich, the costs according to estimates would be around 1.6 million dollars to replace all three bridges.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO