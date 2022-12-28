Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Man falls face first while running from cops after armed robbery in Sparks
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man is behind bars after an armed robbery at a Sparks gas station early Friday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m. on December 30, police responded to the Golden Gate gas station at 1055 South Rock Boulevard on the report of an armed robbery.
Mountain Democrat
El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office crime log: Dec. 17-18
The following was taken from El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office logs:. 8:32 p.m. Deputies booked into jail a 54-year-old woman suspected on multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of battery on Forni Road in Placerville. She was listed in custody in lieu of $25,000 bail as of press time.
KOLO TV Reno
Person in custody after stolen vehicle stopped in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (KOLO) - A suspect is in custody after the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office boxed in a stolen vehicle late Thursday afternoon. It happened at West Second Avenue and Chocolate Drive. The sheriff’s office said the vehicle was stopped when a deputy pulled up next to it....
Mountain Democrat
Dispute leads to shooting in South Lake Tahoe home
South Lake Tahoe police said that at approximately 9 p.m. officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 800 block of Gardner Street, near Tahoe Valley. Authorities reported that the victim, a South Lake Tahoe man, called 911 and reported that his uncle, 67-year-old...
Mountain Democrat
Person sought after reported retail theft
El Dorado County sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest thought to be connected to a theft that occurred at a Placerville retail store. The Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance video Dec. 28 of an individual walking into what appeared to be...
goldrushcam.com
Grass Valley Man Arrested During Traffic Stop Near Auburn for Possession of 19 Grams of Cocaine, Guns, Ammo, and Fake Police Badges
December 29, 2022 - OAKLAND — Our eagle-eyed deputies ensure the safety of our Placer County community 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The below incident is a glimpse into some of the situations they encounter throughout their shift. On December 15th at 3:09 a.m., a Placer...
2news.com
Man Dies After Being Shot by Teen in Carson City
One man has died in a local hospital after being shot in Carson City Wednesday evening. The victim's information is currently being withheld, pending autopsy from the Washoe County medical examiner's office. Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong tells us that two pedestrians were arguing on the corner of East William...
2news.com
Reno Police respond to shooting, nobody hurt; suspect leaves scene
Police gathered near 5th and Lake Street in Reno Tuesday afternoon on call of a shooting. No one has been taken into custody. Reno Police tell us that two groups of people were on scene there when one man, described as a Black male with a medium build, shot at the other group.
2news.com
Heavy Police Presence Cleared from Sun Valley
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office says there was currently heavy law enforcement present in the area of West 2nd Avenue and Chocolate Drive in Sun Valley Thursday afternoon. The incident has been cleared. Washoe Sheriff says there is no danger to the public or any suspects outstanding. We are working...
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: Reno man's murder in 2021 still unsolved
Reno, NEV — News 4 viewer Iris wrote in asking about a murder that happened a year and a half ago in Reno. Iris says she hasn't heard any updates since it happened and she's wondering if there are any new leads in the case?. Here's what I found...
Six people rescued from major vehicle collision in Placer County
(KTXL) — Six people were transported to various hospitals on Wednesday after a single vehicle crash along Interstate 80 near Whitmore, according to the CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit. Fire crews arrived at the scene along eastbound I-80 at around 3:23 p.m. and found a single car with significant damage, an active engine fire and a […]
El Dorado County sends man to prison for last six days of six-year sentence
Tina Perry (left) and Harvest Davidson (right). Davidson was facing murder charges in El Dorado County but was released in mid-December.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) Earlier this month one of five men who were fighting murder charges in El Dorado County since 2017 was released for time served after accepting a plea agreement for armed robbery, according to El Dorado County records.
Mountain Democrat
Placerville Police Department crime log: Dec. 15-21
The following was taken from Placerville Police Department logs:. 8:20 a.m. Officers arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance on Placerville Drive. 3:19 p.m. Officers arrested a 48-year-old man on suspicion of public intoxication on Fair Lane. Dec. 16. 6:10 a.m. Officers...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoma woman loses home to fire; Community rallies to support
TAHOMA, Calif. — During the early morning on Sunday, Dec. 11, Tahoma resident Karen Nielsen experienced every homeowners worst nightmare when her fire alarms pulled her from deep sleep and she woke up and smelled smoke. That weekend, Lake Tahoe received a record amount of snow, which Nielsen, who...
Parents detained after five children found in “neglectful conditions,” several animals found malnourished
(KTXL) — The parents of a family were detained after five children were found in “neglectful living conditions” and several animals were found malnourished and neglected, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff. The agency said on Tuesday morning that detectives and officials from El Dorado County Animal Services served a search warrant in the […]
KOLO TV Reno
Carson City Sheriffs asking for public’s help identifying fraud suspect
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 10:47 a.m.: Secret Witness is offering a reward for the arrest and successful prosecution of the suspect of $500. Anyone with information is asked to call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Original article: The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help...
2news.com
Crash on US-50 near Silver Springs kills one, driver arrested for suspected DUI, police say
An investigation is underway after a crash on US-50 in Lyon County left one person dead and severely injured two others Christmas night. The crash happened in the area of US-50 near Silver Springs just before 8 p.m. on December 25, 2022. Nevada State Police say two vehicles were involved.
Mountain Democrat
Garden Valley home damaged in fire
Fire crews put out a house fire on Kelley Place in Garden Valley Thursday morning. Garden Valley Fire Protection District personnel told the Mountain Democrat the single-story home sustained significant damage. No injuries related to the fire were reported. Firefighters responded to the fire at about 8 a.m. with the...
kion546.com
Arrest made in blaze in Old Town Dayton’s historic district
DAYTON, Nev. (AP) — An arrest has been made in an October fire that tore through historic buildings, including a beloved hotel, in Dayton. Lyon County authorities say Jonah Watson was arrested Tuesday on at least three arson-related charges. He was booked into a Carson City jail before being transferred to a county jail.
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area woman, 4 strangers share rental car to Reno after cancelled flight
PLEASANTON, Calif. - Jeanette Bueno is back to relaxing at her home in Pleasanton after a holiday travel adventure she’ll never forget. "It was a blessing, it really was," said Bueno. "It was a blessing we all found each other." Bueno made plans to visit her daughter in Reno...
