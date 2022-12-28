Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River man indicted for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period
BOSTON – A Fall River man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly robbing four separate banks in Massachusetts within a five-day period and attempting to rob a fifth bank. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, 59-year-old William Sequeira was indicted on four counts of...
Heroux Tours Bristol County Jail Facilities With Hodgson as Part of Transition
Earlier this month, Democrat Attleboro Mayor and Bristol County Sheriff-Elect Paul Heroux met for breakfast with his former political rival, outgoing Republican Sheriff Tom Hodgson, for the first time since Heroux's narrow election victory over Hodgson in November. During that meeting, they put the rancorous election behind them and began...
New Bedford Man Arrested for Hit and Run
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man was arrested late Monday night, after police said he was involved in a North End hit and run crash that injured one person — while his driver's license was suspended. Police said 41-year-old Oswaldo Rivera of Madeira Avenue was taken into...
Former Fall River Mayor Sam Sutter Planning Another Mayoral Run
Former Bristol County District Attorney and former Mayor of Fall River Sam Sutter announced to a small gathering of supporters at his home Wednesday that he is once again running to be Fall River's top elected officeholder. Sutter served as Bristol County District Attorney from 2007-2014 after defeating longtime DA...
Three Hospitalized in Taunton Crash
TAUNTON — Three drivers were taken to the hospital with injuries following a three-car crash in Taunton on Wednesday morning that resulted in the closure of a main road for over an hour. Taunton police said the crash took place at around 8:25 a.m. Wednesday near 634 Winthrop St.,...
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island police departments to conduct RIPTIDE patrols in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi
TIVERTON/WEST WARWICK — Chief Patrick Jones reports that the Tiverton Police Department will be conducting RIPTIDE patrols this holiday weekend in honor of Tori Lynn Andreozzi. During this coming weekend, which coincides with the New Year’s holiday, members of the Tiverton Police Department will be on the lookout for...
WCVB
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus in South Boston
BOSTON — A 60-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen in a shooting that occurred on board an MBTA bus Friday evening. The incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Friday in the area of the Andrew Station busway off Dorchester Avenue in South Boston. Boston police confirmed...
Infared video shows troopers nabbing Worcester break-in suspect who hid in tree after 20-mile chase
SOUTHBORO, Mass. — A man suspected of breaking into a sneaker shop in Worcester early Friday morning was found hiding in a tree in the backyard of a home in another town following a 20-mile police chase that spanned multiple highways, law enforcement officials said. Officers responding to a...
Brockton Woman Left Knife in Sink After Murdering Sons
BROCKTON — A Brockton woman has been sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after a jury found her guilty of murdering her two young sons in a "ritualistic incident" in 2018. The Plymouth County District Attorney's office said 48-year-old Latarsha Sanders was convicted yesterday on two counts of first degree murder.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Top Codcast: Three scrappy women from Somerset
COMMONWEALTH‘S MOST POPULAR Codcast of 2022 was an interview with three women from Somerset who fought back against a scrap metal export operation at Brayton Point that was launched after federal permitting delays stalled offshore wind development at the property. The women — Nicole McDonald, Kathy Souza, and Nancy...
GoLocalProv
One of the Leading Candidates for Providence Police Chief Has a Complex Background
Providence Mayor-Elect Brett Smiley announced this week that current Police Chief Hugh Clements is stepping down — and who will fill the position immediately became a hot topic in the city. Those rumored to be in contention include current members of the Providence Police Command staff — newly appointed...
These Five Towns & Cities Have the Worst Roads in Massachusetts
After the magic of the holiday season fades away and the snow begins to melt, Massachusetts starts to transition into another season...pothole season. That other magical time of year when Massachusetts residents do nothing but complain about the state of their roads. Potholes are simply a fact of life in...
capecod.com
Oak Bluffs man facing cocaine and fentanyl charges
OAK BLUFFS – In November of 2022, members of the Oak Bluffs Police Department and Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force (MVDTF) began investigating Michael J. Pacheco Jr., 35, of Oak Bluffs & New Bedford, for distributing illegal narcotics on Martha’s Vineyard. On December 28th, members of the...
Easton man sentenced to prison for 2020 deadly crash
A 28-year-old Easton man will spend several years behind bars for his role in a fatal crash in 2020.
New Bedford Remembers Drinking Coffee Soda
The recent talk about the rebirth of New Bedford's landmark Silmo Coffee Syrup disturbed some dormant cells tucked away in brain matter far in the dark reaches of my mind, rekindling thoughts of something long forgotten from my childhood. It may sound frightening, but these things happen with greater frequency...
Three arrested following catalytic converter theft in Roxbury
The suspects — ages 26, 24, and 22, all from New Bedford — face charges of receiving stolen property worth more than $1,200, malicious destruction of property, and possession of burglarious tools. Three suspects were arrested in Roxbury early Tuesday morning following a catalytic converter theft on Devon...
nbcboston.com
Woman Hit Cheating Boyfriend With Car, Then Stabbed Him: DA
A Boston woman is facing multiple charges after police say she hit her boyfriend with her car and then stabbed him last weekend. Lashonda Warner, 27, of Mattapan, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and leaving the scene of an accident after causing personal injury, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said. She was ordered held on $5,000 bail following her arraignment Tuesday and told not to have any contact with the victim.
newbedfordguide.com
City of New Bedford to move New Year’s Eve programming indoors due to rain forecast
The City of New Bedford is moving to indoor programming on New Year’s Eve due to the rain forecast. Fireworks are still scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Broken Glass Projections 3D mapping will be postponed to a later date. Updated Events:. • Vinny’s Miracle Fish Puppets. The New Bedford...
ABC6.com
Multiple trailer trucks catch fire in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Multiple trailer trucks caught on fire in Pawtucket Thursday afternoon. Smoke could be seen from Interstate 95 through Providence and Pawtucket. The Pawtucket Fire Department said the case is being handed to the Rhode Island Fire Marshal for further investigation.
