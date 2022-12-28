ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
TikTok User Warns of Walmart Receipt Scam — Shoppers Beware!

In an age of increasing popularity of self-checkout kiosks and avoidance of in-person interactions, plenty of people ring themselves up at Walmart and other retailers. While some people resent having to do the work of checking out their items because fewer cashiers are available, you may want to watch out for the Walmart receipt scam.
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About Register

A Georgia couple is in hot water after they ended up with thousands of dollars in free merchandise. The suspects, Jaylen Griggs, and an unidentified woman recently visited a local Walmart in the city of Grovetown, in the Augusta metropolitan area. While inside the store they proceeded to grab thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in addition to $3,000 in redeemable gift cards.
GROVETOWN, GA
ATTENTION!!! Wal-Mart shoppers...

You are almost exclusively self-checkout now. The last time I was there the lady checking receipts at the exit was stopping everyone. I chose not to participate in that foolishness, so I just skipped the exit line and left.
Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
