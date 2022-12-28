Read full article on original website
WBOC
Harrington Raceway & Casino Remains Closed, Players Flock to Bally's
Harrington Raceway & Casino remains closed for the time being, and exactly why remains unknown. According to Harrington Raceway Inc.'s Facebook page, technical difficulties have been causing disruptions to their gaming and computer systems.
The Dispatch
Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – December 30, 2022
The Ocean City beachfront has changed dramatically over the past 65 years. In this picture (circa 1955) taken from a balcony at the old Commander Hotel, the narrowness of the beach in that era is evident, and the photo was taken on low tide. The placement of the umbrellas suggests...
WMDT.com
Bull on the Beach to remain at 2nd Street location
OCEAN CITY, Md. – Good news for one Ocean City staple, as Bull on the Beach announced that they will be staying one more year at their 2nd Street location. It was believed a few months back that the popular restaurant would be leaving this location, leaving them with only one spot on 94th Street.
WMDT.com
Police issue Gold Alert for missing Millsboro woman
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Millsboro woman. We’re told 35-year-old Jennifer Harris was last seen on Monday in the Millsboro area. She is described as approximately 5’5″, approximately 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, white t-shirt, and gray sweatpants.
WBOC
Mail Truck Overturns in Wicomico County
DELMAR, Md.- The Delmar Fire Department responded to an overturned mail truck in Delmar on Thursday. Officials say they arrived on the scene at the intersection of Rum Ridge and Melson Road and found a two car t-bone type crash. Someone was also trapped in the overturned truck. Parsonsburg fire officials were also called to the scene to assist. They were able to free the person from the mail truck in under 10 minutes, according to the Delmar Fire Department. The victim was taken to Tidal Health Peninsula Regional and is in stable condition.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth, Dewey beach replenishment slated for March start
State and federal officials recently announced the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Philadelphia District had awarded a $23.8 million contract for beach replenishment projects in Delaware. Army Corps of Engineers spokesperson Ed Voigt said Dec. 20 the corps’ contractor, Weeks Marine of Cranford, N.J., is expected to begin mobilization...
Cape Gazette
WMDT.com
NYE In Princess Anne: Rain Plan in place for Muskrat Drop
PRINCESS ANNE, MD- A New Years’ tradition is making some adjustments in case the celebration gets hit with a heavy dose of rain. The muskrat drop in Princess Anne is set to feature multiple participating restaurants, food items, and outdoor tents in the event that rain rolls through while the town is counting down the seconds until the new year.
Cape Gazette
Beach Babies to open Milford location Jan. 3
Beach Babies Child Care held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new location set to open full time Monday, Jan. 3, at 6251 Radian Circle, Milford. Beach Babies is licensed to care for 214 children at the new site, and can now care for more than 700 children across the state, at its locations in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach and Townsend.
Cape Gazette
Milford resident wins Possum Point Players Christmas raffle
Lorraine Leavel of Milford was the winner of the Possum Point Players Christmas possum raffle. A handmade stuffed animal, the possum was created by Louise Hartzell of Georgetown, one of the original PPP founding members, who has made many such mascots over the 50 years the PPP has been performing.
WGMD Radio
Two New Traffic Signals to be Installed on Route 113
Drivers on Route 113 between Millsboro and Georgetown will soon see two new traffic signals. Both installations are expected to take place in 2023 with some needed preparations perhaps beginning as early as next month. The signals will be installed at the intersections of US 113 & Governor Stockley Road as well as US 113 & Avenue of Honor. The new red/yellow/green signal operations will be in effect 24 hours a day.
Mail truck overturns in crash on Eastern Shore
A mail truck overturned after a crash in the Salisbury area yesterday, near the Delaware/Maryland line, reported a local fire department.
WBOC
Canceled New Year's Eve Celebrations Due to Overnight Washout
After a year of waiting, the Georgetown New Year's ball won't make it out of storage this year. Their planned celebration has been canceled, thanks to Mother Nature.
WGMD Radio
House Fire in Wicomico County This Morning Ruled Accidental
An electrical failure caused a fire early this morning on Archie Davis Road in Willards, Wicomico County. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started in the garage attached to the one story, wood framed, single family rancher style home. The person who was inside was checked for non fire related precautionary measures. It took 50 firefighters two hours to control the blaze, which caused an estimated $190,000 in structural damage.
Repairman crushed to death by machinery at Cecil County Landfill
The Sheriff's Office said a repairman died after being crushed by a piece of heavy machinery at the landfill on Old East Philadelphia Road in Elkton.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Busy Year: Georgetown Speedway Announces Active 2023 Schedule
GEORGETOWN, DE – 2023: a year of firsts. BD Motorsports Media LLC, set for its eighth season at the helm of Georgetown Speedway, has set an active ’23 schedule of events for the Sussex County facility, complete with new additions and returning favorites. The ’23 agenda is highlighted...
WMDT.com
Former Milford Police Chief arrested following shooting incident
MILFORD, Del. – A former Milford Police Chief is behind bars following a shooting incident Wednesday evening. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court for a report of a subject shooting a gun several times in the Knollac Acres neighborhood. It was learned that the subject, identified 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson, had walked away from his home while carrying a firearm in a bag. Hudson then allegedly called a relative and told him that he was going to shoot somebody. When Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed a gun at their vehicle and threatened to shoot them.
Cape Gazette
The resort restauranting rollercoaster ride
It’s time again for my Annual New Year’s Restaurant Roundup. For a change, the news is mostly good, in spite of the craziness of the last couple of years. In no particular order, I’ll start with the resurrection of the old Seafood Shack (and the even older, original Dos Locos) on the second block of Baltimore Avenue. Former Blue Moon partner and Chef Lion Gardner teamed up with a couple of the guys from The Pines and created Drift, a tiny oasis of craft cocktails and creative cookery by Executive Chef Tom Wiswell. Just between you and me, keep an eye on the old Lily Thai space on N. First Street. These guys are plotting yet another culinary slam dunk.
Wbaltv.com
Man dies in Bel Air crash after car leaves road, hits wires, spins, overturns
BEL AIR, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash late Thursday night in Harford County. State police said troopers were called around 11:10 p.m. to South Fountain Green Road near Foxborough Road in Bel Air. A preliminary investigation indicated a car traveling north on South Fountain...
Wilmington moves NYE fireworks to Sunday night
The Wilmington riverfront fireworks have been moved to Sunday, Jan. 1, because of predicted bad weather. The show, sponsored by the Riverfront Development Corp., is expected to take place shortly after 9 p.m. over the Christina River. It can be seen from most parts of the Riverwalk, with the best viewing between the public dock and the Riverfront Market. RELATED: ... Read More
