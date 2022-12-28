Read full article on original website
Related
Jeremiah Green, Modest Mouse Co-Founder and Drummer, Dies at 45
Jeremiah Green, a co-founder and drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, died Saturday night after a battle with cancer, the group announced. He was 45. “I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight. “He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above...
‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story’: Meet Young Lady Danbury In First Look Photo From ‘Bridgerton’ Prequel Series
The ton is sure to be abuzz about the latest photo from Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. To ring in the New Year, Netflix released a first look at young Lady Danbury, played by Arsema Thomas, for the upcoming Bridgerton prequel limited series from Shonda Rhimes. The photo, which you can see above, shows Arsema’s Lady Danbury standing outside with a look of apprehension on her face as she faces someone — though it’s unclear who she is confronting. According to Netflix, the snapshot comes from Episode 6 of the series. “Under the thumb of a much older husband, Agatha uses Charlotte’s arrival to find her...
anash.org
Listen: The Story of Hey Teves for Kids
How much do your children know about the story of Hey Teves? Listen as storyteller Rabbi Shneur Phillips of Jewish Bedtime Stories masterly tells the history of the Yom Tov in a child-friendly manner. The day of Hey Teves is celebrated annually by Chassidim as ‘Didan Notzach’ – the day...
Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters Dies at 74
Anita Pointer, who rose to fame in the 1970s as a member of the hit sibling singing group the Pointer Sisters, died Saturday at age 74. No cause of death was given but her publicist said she died surrounded by family. “While we are deeply saddened by the loss of Anita, we are comforted in knowing she is now with her daughter, Jada, and her sisters June and Bonnie, and at peace,” said a statement jointly attributed to her four closest survivors — a sister, Ruth, brothers Aaron and Fritz, and her granddaughter Roxie McKain Pointer. “She was the one...
anash.org
Thousands Celebrate Anniversary of Rubashkin’s Release
On Monday night, thousands again gathered – in person and via broadcast – to mark the day of the miraculous salvation of Reb Sholom Mordechai Rubashkin on Zos Chanukah five years ago. On Monday night, thousands again gathered – in person and via broadcast – to mark the...
Comments / 0