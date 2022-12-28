Read full article on original website
Marc Overmars hospitalised after suffering stroke with ex-Arsenal star told to take it easy, Royal Antwerp reveal
FORMER Arsenal and Holland star Marc Overmars has been hospitalised after suffering a minor stroke. The Dutchman was admitted to hospital last night and is now "doing well" in recovery. Royal Antwerp, where the 49-year-old is currently director of football, confirmed the news on Twitter. An statement read: "Marc Overmars,...
New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Newcastle - Premier League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face Newcastle in the Premier League.
Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch
It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
Man Utd legend Scholes speculates why Rashford has been dropped after boss Ten Hag confirms ‘internal disciplinary’
MANCHESTER UNITED legend Paul Scholes claims Erik ten Hag may have dropped Marcus Rashford because he is upset with him. Rashford was a shock omission from the United line-up to face Wolves - but did come on at half-time before scoring the decider in a 1-0 win. The England star...
Fulham score late winner to edge past Southampton
Fulham continued their superb Premier League season as the Cottagers edged past Southampton on New Year’s Eve. An unlucky James Ward-Prowse own goal put Fulham ahead but the Saints improved and their skipper curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 1-1. Saints looked the more...
Arsenal player ratings: Gabriel Martinelli sparkles in big Gunners win vs Brighton but William Saliba all over the shop
ARSENAL ended 2022 on a high as they put four past Brighton to move seven points clear at the top of the Premier League. The League leaders had the chance to widen the gap over Manchester City thanks to their draw with Everton earlier in the day. And the Gunners...
Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss
Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
Premier League odds, picks: Week 18 of the 2022-23 season
Match congestion can give the best teams headaches, but the Festive Fixtures make life just as difficult — if not moreso — for the rest of the Premier League. Would Leicester City like it chances of beating Liverpool at Anfield on any week? Maybe not, but it’s especially difficult when the Reds have so much more depth and the Foxes’ legs are being just as tested by the schedule.
Tottenham vs. Aston Villa: Community Player Ratings
Well. That happened. TottenhamHotspur hosted Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on New Year’s Day and made them look like Manchester City. Spurs conceded two goals — again — to a Premier League opponent but wasn’t able to muster a comeback this time around, falling 2-0. Villa’s Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz were the goal scorers.
How Chelsea could line up vs Nottingham Forest with Reece James injured and Denis Zakaria keeping his place in the XI
DENIS ZAKARIA is hoping to keep his place when Chelsea travel to Nottingham Forest on New Year’s Day. The 26-year-old Swiss star, who is on loan from Juventus, has found chances hard to come by this term at Stamford Bridge. But after starting the 2-0 win over Bournemouth, he...
‘Not good enough’: Graham Potter’s verdict on Chelsea’s first half at Forest
Graham Potter has admitted that Chelsea’s first-half performance was “not good enough” in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Chelsea have picked up 15 points from Potter’s 10 Premier League games and the head coach criticised the pace of his players’ passing and movement as they failed to build on Raheem Sterling’s opener. He refused to accept that Chelsea had been “bullied” by Forest, however, as the promoted team came from behind to deserve the point gained by Serge Aurier’s second-half equaliser.
Friday - Monday December 30th to January 2nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Manchester United Fans Must Be Patient With Antony
Antony impressed majorly when arriving at Old Trafford, scoring in his opening three games under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman signed the winger due to their time spent working together at Ajax and the pairs good relationship. In recent games Antony has struggled to make a true impact on any...
Tottenham's Dejan Kulusevski misses Aston Villa match with hamstring strain
Tottenham winger Dejan Kulusevski is set for a scan after he was ruled out of the game against Aston Villa with a hamstring problem
Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...
The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously
If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.
Soccer-Chelsea drop more points in top-four pursuit after draw at Forest
NOTTINGHAM, England, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Chelsea dropped more points in their quest to climb back up the Premier League standings as Serge Aurier earned Nottingham Forest a 1-1 draw with Graham Potter's side on Sunday.
Manchester United are keeping tabs on France and Borussia Monchengladbach star Marcus Thuram
The France international, 25, is out of contract in the summer and free to talk to foreign clubs now. However, United are likely to be restricted to loans in this window.
