ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

New owners watch Bournemouth slump to defeat against Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace bounced back from consecutive defeats as first-half goals from Jordan Ayew and Eberechi Eze were enough to sink Bournemouth in front of the club’s new owners Bill Foley and Michael B Jordan. Both goals came from set pieces as Palace punished Bournemouth for slack defending with Ayew...
SB Nation

Nottingham Forest vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Preview, team news, how to watch

It’s a time of new, or renewed, resolutions and fresh starts as we turn the page from 2022 to 2023. Of course, that’s just a symbolic event, outside of maybe a few new traffic and tax laws going into effect ... plus all the local idiots lighting off fireworks to scare my dogs and start a few fires.
NBC Sports

Fulham score late winner to edge past Southampton

Fulham continued their superb Premier League season as the Cottagers edged past Southampton on New Year’s Eve. An unlucky James Ward-Prowse own goal put Fulham ahead but the Saints improved and their skipper curled home a beauty of a free kick to make it 1-1. Saints looked the more...
SB Nation

Conte tries to temper expectations after Aston Villa loss

Antonio Conte had a tough job ahead of him after today’s dispiriting 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa. The Tottenham boss faced the media in his post-match press conference and attempted to explain why his team had an anemic six shots and 0.66 xG at home against a team 12th in the table coming into this match.
NBC Sports

Premier League odds, picks: Week 18 of the 2022-23 season

Match congestion can give the best teams headaches, but the Festive Fixtures make life just as difficult — if not moreso — for the rest of the Premier League. Would Leicester City like it chances of beating Liverpool at Anfield on any week? Maybe not, but it’s especially difficult when the Reds have so much more depth and the Foxes’ legs are being just as tested by the schedule.
SB Nation

Tottenham vs. Aston Villa: Community Player Ratings

Well. That happened. TottenhamHotspur hosted Unai Emery’s Aston Villa on New Year’s Day and made them look like Manchester City. Spurs conceded two goals — again — to a Premier League opponent but wasn’t able to muster a comeback this time around, falling 2-0. Villa’s Emi Buendia and Douglas Luiz were the goal scorers.
The Guardian

‘Not good enough’: Graham Potter’s verdict on Chelsea’s first half at Forest

Graham Potter has admitted that Chelsea’s first-half performance was “not good enough” in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. Chelsea have picked up 15 points from Potter’s 10 Premier League games and the head coach criticised the pace of his players’ passing and movement as they failed to build on Raheem Sterling’s opener. He refused to accept that Chelsea had been “bullied” by Forest, however, as the promoted team came from behind to deserve the point gained by Serge Aurier’s second-half equaliser.
SB Nation

Friday - Monday December 30th to January 2nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Yardbarker

Manchester United Fans Must Be Patient With Antony

Antony impressed majorly when arriving at Old Trafford, scoring in his opening three games under Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman signed the winger due to their time spent working together at Ajax and the pairs good relationship. In recent games Antony has struggled to make a true impact on any...
SB Nation

Sky Blue News: RIP Pelé, Haaland Assaulting Records, KDB Slander, and More...

The football world has lost its largest icon. Edson Arantes do Nascimento, better known as Pelé, has passed away at the age of 82. We expect many tributes throughout the weekend in honor of the three-time World Cup winner, and we share in the sorrow of Pelé’s family, the people of Brazil, and football fans the world over. Rest in Power O Rei.
SB Nation

Time for Manchester City to Take Arsenal Seriously

If there was ever any doubt that Mikel Arteta and Arsenal mean business in the Premier League title race this season, it was made clear when the Gunners took on West Ham United in the first match after the World Cup. Having gone five points clear at the top of the table heading into the tournament, many expected the month-long break to disrupt the team’s momentum.

Comments / 0

Community Policy