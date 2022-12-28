Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In BusinessMadocWatauga, TX
A New Dragon in TownTrisha FayeSouthlake, TX
Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found DeadLarry LeaseCollege Station, TX
History Uncovered: Mount Gilead Burial CairnsTrisha FayeKeller, TX
Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023MadocGrapevine, TX
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
This cafe is the best pancake house in Texas & among the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Hotcakes, flapjacks, or pancakes, whatever you call these beautifully tasty breakfast discs, there’s one thing for sure, they’re constantly battling waffles and french toast for the top sweet spot for the most important meal of the day. But today is the day we let...
BBQ dominates this final Fort Worth restaurant news roundup of 2022
It's the end of 2022, which brings us to the last restaurant news roundup of the year, and it does not lack for material, dominated by BBQ, plus new breakfast, new beef, and a TV show starring a Fieri.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news: Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has opened its first location in Fort Worth at 4500 Sycamore School Rd. Founded in Pleasant Grove in 1974, Soulman's is family-owned and -operated with original family recipes including eight types of meat smoked over hickory wood and sides including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn. There are currently 19 locations...
The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco
The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
Alliance Next Home for Son of a Butcher
You can grab an elevated slider or two at this restaurant concept.
Thriving Dallas neighbor declared America's 9th biggest boomtown for 2022
This year, Lewisville is one of the most booming cities in America. The Dallas neighbor ranks No. 9 among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. To rank the top “boomtowns” in America, SmartAsset analyzed data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. The site evaluated topics such as five-year population change, average yearly growth in economic output (GDP), five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, one-year change in unemployment rate and five-year change in household income. Ninth-ranked Lewisville is the only...
These are the 10 hottest stories that had Fort Worth talking in 2022
Editor's note: What was Fort Worth reading in 2022? We are so glad you asked. Readers craved news about a new, state-of-the-art McDonald's; Christmas light attractions; and visits from Yellowstone royalty and real British royalty. Here's a look back at the 10 most-read CultureMap stories from the past year. By the way, you can also look back at the top dining , arts, and society stories; and best and worst movies of the year.1. McDonald's tests out one-of-a-kind new restaurant model in Fort Worth. McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening...
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business
Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
Thrifting in North Texas! This Dallas vintage shop has jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe herself
Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.
Dallas Observer
Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts
Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
Strangers Snag Very Last Rent Car, Drive 23 Hours Back To Texas Together
"We met in line 24 hours ago."
Here’s why everyone is talking about this new restaurant in Dallas’ Design District
El Carlos Elegante has recently opened up shop in Dallas' Design District and it is getting a lot of buzz from North Texans.
Guy Fieri’s Favorite Texas Restaurant is Just a Short Drive Away From Us
When it comes to good food across the country. A lot of people trust Guy Fieri's opinions. He recently shared his favorite Texas restaurant so of course I had to look this place up. If you can believe it, 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' hosted by Guy Fieri is about to...
fox7austin.com
Another front on the way to start 2023
Another front is expected in Central Texas, and with that brings rain chances. FOX 7 Austin chief meteorologist Scott Fisher has your forecast.
These are the 8 best things to do in Fort Worth this New Year's weekend
The final days of 2022 around Fort Worth will be mostly represented by comedy and music, with two comedy events and four different concerts at the area's various venues. There will also be screenings of a Japanese holiday classic movie and the end of a long-running exhibition at one of the city's best museums.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this New Year's weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. We also have lists for cool New Year's Eve celebrations happening around Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants...
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
