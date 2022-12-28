ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

CultureMap Fort Worth

BBQ dominates this final Fort Worth restaurant news roundup of 2022

It's the end of 2022, which brings us to the last restaurant news roundup of the year, and it does not lack for material, dominated by BBQ, plus new breakfast, new beef, and a TV show starring a Fieri.Here's what's happening in Fort Worth restaurant news: Soulman’s Bar-B-Que has opened its first location in Fort Worth at 4500 Sycamore School Rd. Founded in Pleasant Grove in 1974, Soulman's is family-owned and -operated with original family recipes including eight types of meat smoked over hickory wood and sides including Ranch house beans and Texas style cream corn. There are currently 19 locations...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Sandwich Spot launches first Texas store in Frisco

The Sandwich Spot names its signature sandwiches after symbols of the Frisco community. (Courtesy The Sandwich Spot) A Frisco couple is bringing a new sandwich shop to east Frisco in January. Yan and Jeff Upchuch have a license agreement to bring The Sandwich Spot concept to the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Their first store opened at 8050 Preston Road, Ste. 102, Frisco, for a soft opening on Dec. 28 and 29 and will open for online orders beginning Jan. 2.
FRISCO, TX
fwtx.com

Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’

What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
ARLINGTON, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
CultureMap Dallas

Thriving Dallas neighbor declared America's 9th biggest boomtown for 2022

This year, Lewisville is one of the most booming cities in America. The Dallas neighbor ranks No. 9 among the top 100 U.S. cities for economic and population growth in a new study from personal finance website SmartAsset. To rank the top “boomtowns” in America, SmartAsset analyzed data for 500 of the largest U.S. cities. The site evaluated topics such as five-year population change, average yearly growth in economic output (GDP), five-year growth in number of businesses, five-year change in number of housing units, one-year change in unemployment rate and five-year change in household income. Ninth-ranked Lewisville is the only...
LEWISVILLE, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 10 hottest stories that had Fort Worth talking in 2022

Editor's note: What was Fort Worth reading in 2022? We are so glad you asked. Readers craved news about a new, state-of-the-art McDonald's; Christmas light attractions; and visits from Yellowstone royalty and real British royalty. Here's a look back at the 10 most-read CultureMap stories from the past year. By the way, you can also look back at the top dining , arts, and society stories; and best and worst movies of the year.1. McDonald's tests out one-of-a-kind new restaurant model in Fort Worth. McDonald’s is trying out a brand new test restaurant concept, and the only place it's happening...
FORT WORTH, TX
Madoc

Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business

Owners are inviting fans and guests for a week-long celebration for their first location starting on January 21st, 2023. Chef Point Watauga, known for serving a range of cuisine from American to Italian and African delicacies, is about to be closed. The owners of the 5-star family restaurant, located in a gas station in Watauga announced recently that they will be closing their first location on Sunday, January 29, 2023.
WATAUGA, TX
Dallas Observer

Texas Bill Would Offer Tax Credits for Grocery Stores that Open in Food Deserts

Anga Sanders, who lives in the heart of South Oak Cliff, once shopped for groceries at an Albertsons at Lemmon and McKinney avenues, but the store closed years ago. The area where she lives, home to some 20,000 Dallas residents, is a food desert, meaning there are no healthy food options within a 5-mile radius. The Albertsons where Sanders shopped was about 13 miles away.
DALLAS, TX
CultureMap Fort Worth

These are the 8 best things to do in Fort Worth this New Year's weekend

The final days of 2022 around Fort Worth will be mostly represented by comedy and music, with two comedy events and four different concerts at the area's various venues. There will also be screenings of a Japanese holiday classic movie and the end of a long-running exhibition at one of the city's best museums.Below are the best ways to spend your precious free time this New Year's weekend. Want more options? Lucky for you, we have a much longer list of the city's best events. We also have lists for cool New Year's Eve celebrations happening around Dallas-Fort Worth, restaurants...
FORT WORTH, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
