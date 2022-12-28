Village Burger aims to create new community destination in Woodstock

Village Burger will be bringing a new location to Woodstock. in late March. Village Burger

After successfully opening locations in Cumming, Johns Creek and Lawrenceville, Village Burger will be bringing a new location to Woodstock.

The new restaurant, at 9550 Main St. in Woodstock near Highway 92, is likely to open in late March.

Principal Ricardo Gonzalo, who co-owns the business with Matt Gephardt, sees the Woodstock location as the continuing journey in a long-term plan.

Gonzalo sees their Village Burger locations as destinations.

“So being a destination, we want to be in the center of town,” he said in a phone interview. “Right now, I’m at our Cumming location, which is right on the square in Cumming. People walk there, and we feel that.”

While the restaurant has only been at the Cumming location for four years, Gonzalo wants them to be there for 50 years.

“That’s the way we think about our restaurants,” he said. “So we don’t try to make short-term decisions. We try to do right by the customers and by our communities. And if we do that, then we’ll have staying power.”

In terms of deciding to open a location in Woodstock, Gonzalo said they have been looking at the Woodstock area for several years.

“We think it’s another kind of community where people are very proud to be from there. It’s a growing community, lots of families. And it had a lot of similarities to our other communities where we have locations like Lawrenceville.”

Gonzalo says Village Burger’s goal and mission is always to be ingrained in their communities.

“We felt that, as we looked at the market in Woodstock, certainly there’s a lot of great restaurants and local places. But we felt like there was an opening for our concept which really focuses on that family-oriented, kind of a step between a fast food and a sit-down restaurant...a place where you can go get a great meal at a reasonable price,” he said.

When they started to look for locations in the area, they made a decision.

“While we think downtown Woodstock is awesome and a really cool area, we felt like our location would do better away from [the center] where parking was a little easier and where, perhaps, people could get in and out quicker, if they only have 30 or 45 minutes for lunch.”

Gonzalo says there are a lot of great burgers in the area but that they felt there was space between fast food and a $15-$20-dollar burger where they could really compete.

“As we continued to talk to people, we got more excited about it and just so happened to find what we think is going to be a pretty cool space,” Gonzalo said.

The build of the location and the menu will be similar in many ways to their other locations including their relatively new chicken tenders and crispy chicken wing selections.

While they have great general contractors, Gonzalo says the owners, along with their employees “put our hands on it and work on it so that we’re real proud of it.”

Gonzalo says the Woodstock location will have more seating inside than some of their other locations.

“Our menu has [also] evolved over time, most recently in the past year when we added chicken wings,” he said. “We’ve had to adjust our layouts in our kitchens to handle that. So additional fryers, additional hood space, and of course, the staffing that goes along with that.”

Gonzalo says the Woodstock restaurant will have its own unique local feel, as well.

“We’ll have, let’s call it, ‘things from the community,’ like in some of our locations, where have old historic black and white photos from the community. We want to do the same thing in Woodstock so that people can see the evolution of their city on the walls of our restaurant.”