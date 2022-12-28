Suns guard Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.

The Suns announced that further evaluation diagnosed Booker's injury and he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Booker left the Suns' Christmas Day overtime loss to the Nuggets in the first quarter with the injury.

Booker is averaging 27.1 points per game this season. He scored a season-best 58 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 17 in his last appearance before suffering the groin strain.