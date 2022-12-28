ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Suns guard Devin Booker sidelined at least four weeks

ESPN
ESPN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39hEtA_0jwoRXnc00

Phoenix Suns All-Star guard Devin Booker will be sidelined for at least four weeks with a groin strain, the team announced Wednesday.

The Suns announced that further evaluation diagnosed Booker's injury and he will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Booker left the Suns' Christmas Day overtime loss to the Nuggets in the first quarter with the injury.

Booker is averaging 27.1 points per game this season. He scored a season-best 58 points against the New Orleans Pelicans on Dec. 17 in his last appearance before suffering the groin strain.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

NBA Rumors: LeBron James Will Consider Six Potential Landing Spots If He Leaves The Los Angeles Lakers

After last night's loss to the Miami Heat, the Lakers fell to 14-21 on the season and are now 13th in the West after showing some signs of life. With Anthony Davis likely sidelined until mid-January at the earliest, it's looking more and more like there's nothing left for LeBron James to play for this season. After his team's latest defeat, James himself admitted as much in the post-game press conference.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic?

Luka Doncic is looking like Galactus The Devourer of Worlds right now, but even he will need to find himself a Silver Surfer before long. Fortunately, the Dallas Mavericks may have just the guy in mind. On a recent episode of “The Lowe Post,” ESPN’s Tim MacMahon revealed that some in the Mavericks front office... The post Mavericks eyeing new All-Star partner for Luka Doncic? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Raptors List Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa as Questionable vs. Suns

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet and Precious Achiuwa as questionable to play Friday night against the Phoenix Suns. Despite the questionable tag, there's a sense that Achiuwa will make his return Friday after almost two months sidelined with a severe ankle sprain. Raptors coach Nick Nurse had previously said Achiuwa would be back before the end of the month and his participation in practice on Wednesday suggested a return was imminent.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Gameday: Suns Visit Raptors in Battle of Struggling Teams

The Phoenix Suns would love to grab a win. Despite Deandre Ayton's 31 points on Wednesday, the Suns simply weren't enough for the Washington Wizards, dropping their last four-of-five heading into their meeting with the Toronto Raptors. Devin Booker (groin) will be re-evaluated in four weeks after sustaining a groin...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Suns Scoreless Down Final Stretch in Loss to Raptors

The Phoenix Suns closed out the calendar year of 2022 with a loss, falling to the Toronto Raptors in 113-104 fashion. Phoenix has now lost their last five-of-six games. Still without Devin Booker, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, the Suns opted for a starting lineup of Chris Paul, Josh Okogie, Mikal Bridges, Torrey Craig and Deandre Ayton.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Gary Trent Jr. starting for Raptors on Friday; Juan Hernangomez to bench

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will start Friday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. The Raptors are shaking things up to kick off the weekend. Juan Hernangomez, who has started consistently as of late, will head to a bench role. The corresponding move is Trent being elevated to the starting five.
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy