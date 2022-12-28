Read full article on original website
A federal judge declines Justice Department's request to hold Trump's team in contempt over classified documents
A federal judge Friday did not grant the Justice Department's request to hold the office of former President Donald Trump in contempt for failing to comply with a grand jury subpoena demanding the return of documents with classified markings, according to a source familiar with the matter. The decision was...
SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’
The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
Jan. 6 transcripts: Ray Epps insists he had no contact with FBI or law enforcement
Ray Epps, the man who has been the subject of right-wing conspiracies that he was a federal informant after he was filmed corralling rioters during the Capitol riot, told the Jan. 6 committee that he never made contact with law enforcement.
Trump Issues 'Dangerous' Warning After Tax Returns Released
"The radical, left Democrats have weaponized everything, but remember, that is a dangerous two-way street!" former President Donald Trump cautioned.
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
State Supreme Court finds no problem with judge terminating parental rights as father struggled to log in
Colorado's Supreme Court on Monday did not fault a Jefferson County judge for refusing to postpone a hearing in which she terminated a father's parental rights, even as the man was unsuccessfully trying to connect to the proceedings virtually. The justices noted that Colorado law permits judges to end the...
George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution
A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
Federal Prosecutors Seek a Decade Behind Bars for Jen Shah, the ‘Most Culpable Person’ in a Nationwide Telemarketing Fraud
Federal prosecutors asked a judge to sentence former Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jennifer Shah to 10 years in prison, calling her the “most culpable person charged” in a nationwide telemarketing fraud scheme that targeted the elderly. “For nearly a decade, the defendant was an integral...
DOJ Investigating $372,000,000 That Disappeared From FTX Shortly After Bankruptcy: Report
The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is reportedly investigating a $372 million hack on the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX. Bloomberg Law, citing an anonymous “person familiar with the case,” reports that federal prosecutors have opened up a separate criminal probe into the alleged hack. The anonymous source tells...
‘Dangerously’ close: Video shows Chinese jet buzzing US spy plane
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Thursday released video it said showed a Chinese fighter jet coming dangerously close to a U.S. Air Force RC-135 Rivet Joint reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea last week. The People’s Liberation Army Navy pilot flew the J-11 fighter in front of, and...
North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge
The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
Russia Loses 5 Ammunition Warehouses, Radar Station in Single Day: Ukraine
"Up to 10 armed occupiers were wounded and destroyed in the Donetsk oblast," said Oleksandr Shtupun of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Former Oklahoma officer allowed white supremacists to attack Black inmates
A former white Oklahoma correctional officer was sentenced to almost four years for promoting the attack on Black inmates by white supremacists.
Kari Lake Ally Files to Delay Arizona AG Inauguration After Losing Recount
"This recount has an unusually high discrepancy rate and swing," Arizona Republican AG candidate Abraham Hamadeh wrote in a tweet.
Weakened Putin Orders Show of Strength While Hiding in His Bunker
Russia’s Defense Ministry taunted Ukrainians with the prospect of never-ending missile attacks early Thursday as it unleashed a fresh wave of cruise missiles on cities across the country and the Kremlin rejected negotiations with Kyiv. “Kalibr [cruise missiles] will never run out,” the Defense Ministry captioned an ominous photo...
Putin Is Grasping for a Wonder Weapon, but Hypersonic Missiles Won't Help Russia
Gary Anderson lectures on wargaming and red teaming at the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
U.S. Supreme Court to consider prohibition on encouraging illegal immigration
Dec 9 (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear a bid by President Joe Biden's administration to revive a federal law that makes it a criminal offense to encourage illegal immigration after it was struck down by a lower court as a violation of free speech rights.
Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo
WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
35-year-old Army veteran from Maine sentenced to 30 days in jail for January 6th Capitol riot
Dec. 9, 2022 -- — Nicholas Hendrix, a 35-year-old U.S. Army veteran and pipefitter, from Gorham, Maine, will spend 30 days in jail for participating in the January 6, 2021, Capitol riot. Hendrix learned his sentence on Friday during a remote hearing with U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, in...
