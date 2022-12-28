ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law & Crime

SCOTUS Orders Feds to Enforce Harsh Pandemic Immigration Rules, as Gorsuch Dissents That Justices Aren’t ‘Policymakers of Last Resort’

The Supreme Court ordered the federal government to continue enforcing severe immigration restrictions put in place during the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, inspiring strange bedfellows on the bench between Justices Neil Gorsuch and Ketanji Brown Jackson. In a joint dissent, the pair argued that the court’s conservative 5-4 majority...
TheDailyBeast

George Santos’ Massive Campaign Loans May Not Be Legal

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. Even as Rep.-elect George Santos (R-NY) embarks on his apology tour, admitting he lied to voters for years about some of the most fundamental facts of his life, there’s been one mystery that Santos has been less than clear about: where his purported millions came from.
Law & Crime

Federal Judge Tosses Lawsuit Opposing Concealed-Carry Ban on D.C. Metro, Finding Challengers Did Not Show ‘Any Threat’ of Prosecution

A federal judge threw out a challenge to D.C.’s concealed pistol law after four D.C.-area residents failed to include a basic part of their case. Although the challengers made multiple arguments about the use of guns in 1600s New England, they included nothing to show that they were — or ever would be — personally affected by the statute.
nationalhogfarmer.com

North Carolina Supreme Court dismisses Right to Farm Act challenge

The North Carolina Supreme Court has declined to take up a legal challenge regarding the 2017 and 2018 amendments to the state's Right to Farm Act. In an order signed by Justice Phil Berger, Jr. last week, the court upheld the December 2021 North Carolina Court of Appeals decision to dismiss a 2019 lawsuit brought by the Rural Empowerment Association for Community Help, North Carolina Environmental Justice Community Action Network and Waterkeeper Alliance.
TheDailyBeast

Weakened Putin Orders Show of Strength While Hiding in His Bunker

Russia’s Defense Ministry taunted Ukrainians with the prospect of never-ending missile attacks early Thursday as it unleashed a fresh wave of cruise missiles on cities across the country and the Kremlin rejected negotiations with Kyiv. “Kalibr [cruise missiles] will never run out,” the Defense Ministry captioned an ominous photo...
Military.com

Putin Is Grasping for a Wonder Weapon, but Hypersonic Missiles Won't Help Russia

Gary Anderson lectures on wargaming and red teaming at the George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs. The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration.
defensenews.com

Lithuania’s defense minister is leery Russia will run out of ammo

WASHINGTON ― The defense minister of Baltic ally Lithuania voiced skepticism over the recent Pentagon assessment that Russia, after months of fighting Ukraine and slapped with western sanctions, would deplete its fully-serviceable ammunition stockpiles by early 2023. Arvydas Anušauskas, following visits with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other...
