ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Raiders bench QB Derek Carr, will start Jarrett Stidham vs. 49ers

By Paul Gutierrez
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0Bit_0jwoRTGi00

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders are benching Derek Carr , the team's starting quarterback since 2014, first-year coach Josh McDaniels announced Wednesday.

Jarrett Stidham , acquired in an offseason trade from the New England Patriots , will start against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Allegiant Stadium, and undrafted rookie free agent Chase Garbers will be the backup.

Stidham, a 2019 fourth-round pick, will be making his first career start. He is 8-for-13 for 72 yards in three games this season.

Carr, who holds virtually every passing record in franchise history, had signed a three-year, $121.5 million contract extension in the spring, but he could be cut for a $5.625 million salary-cap hit if the move is made within three days of the Super Bowl. His $32.9 million salary for next year and $7.5 million of his 2024 salary would be fully guaranteed should he be injured.

Sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the Raiders made this move in part to maintain Carr's health and keep their options open this offseason, including for a potential trade. The sources did note that the option for Carr to return in 2023 is still on the table.

McDaniels said there was no "finality" in the decision to shut down Carr.

"None of us is happy with where we're at, but we think it's an opportunity to evaluate a younger player who hasn't had much time to play," McDaniels said. "Derek was great. He understands the scenario that we're in and the situation and is very supportive of the two young guys. He'll do anything he can to help them."

Carr has struggled in his first season under the Raiders' new regime of McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler. Carr has an NFL-high and career-high-tying 14 interceptions, and his passer rating of 86.3 is his lowest since his rookie season.

The Raiders also placed a pair of veteran defensive players on injured reserve in defensive end Chandler Jones and linebacker Denzel Perryman . They suffered left elbow and left shoulder injuries, respectively, against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday.

Las Vegas, a playoff team a year ago at 10-7 under interim coach Rich Bisaccia, is 6-9 and still mathematically alive for a playoff spot as it closes the regular season against the 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs .

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Yardbarker

Raiders owner reportedly soured on Derek Carr a while ago

While it seems the Las Vegas Raiders and quarterback Derek Carr appear headed for a mutual parting of ways, team owner Mark Davis reportedly made up his mind about Carr long ago. In a recent column for The Athletic, Raiders reporter Vic Tafur shed some light on Davis’ true feelings...
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Purdy reveals how 49ers approached him leading up to draft

The 49ers had quite the decision on their hands when making their final selection at No. 262 during the 2022 NFL Draft. San Francisco could have used the pick on another position player and then signed quarterback Brock Purdy, who they had their eye on, as an undrafted free agent. But the 49ers would run the risk of another team signing him.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation

Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels did not exactly mince words when it comes to his team’s quarterback situation on Friday. The Raiders have announced that they are benching starter Derek Carr for the remainder of the season and giving fourth-year backup Jarrett Stidham the chance to start instead. On Friday, McDaniels said Stidham is... The post Josh McDaniels does not sound optimistic about Raiders’ QB situation appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
NBC Sports

Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama

SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
NBC Sports

Crosby shuts down made-up Bosa beef ahead of 49ers-Raiders

Since entering the league as part of the 2019 NFL Draft class, defensive stalwarts Nick Bosa and Maxx Crosby have faced comparisons at every turn. Crosby, a fourth-round pick of the Las Vegas Raiders, and Bosa, who the 49ers took No. 2 overall, are two of the league's top defensive ends.
ESPN

ESPN

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Serving sports fans. Anytime. Anywhere. Visit ESPN to get up-to-the-minute sports news coverage, scores, highlights and commentary for NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, NCAA Basketball and more.

 https://www.espn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy