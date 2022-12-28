Biden Escapes Winter Storms for U.S. Virgin Islands Vacay
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in the warm and sunny U.S. Virgin Islands early Wednesday and are set to vacation in St. Croix until Jan. 2 as millions of Americans deal with the aftermath of brutal, once-in-a-generation winter storms that pummeled the country, killing over 60 people . The Bidens’ daughter, Ashley, along with her husband and two children, will stay with them, The Associated Press reported.
