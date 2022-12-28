ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Escapes Winter Storms for U.S. Virgin Islands Vacay

By Asta Hemenway
 2 days ago
Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrived in the warm and sunny U.S. Virgin Islands early Wednesday and are set to vacation in St. Croix until Jan. 2 as millions of Americans deal with the aftermath of brutal, once-in-a-generation winter storms that pummeled the country, killing over 60 people . The Bidens’ daughter, Ashley, along with her husband and two children, will stay with them, The Associated Press reported.

