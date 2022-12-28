Read full article on original website
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Video of Seattle Driver Struggling on Icy Roads goes ViralIngram AtkinsonSeattle, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Rain showers and mountain snow return Thursday, Friday
SEATTLE - On and off rain showers will hit Western Washington during the daylight hours Thursday, with heavier rain arriving late Thursday night. Temps will stay cool today as a pair of fronts push through the region. The first will be the weakest and is passing through this morning bringing light rain showers to the Puget Sound area.
q13fox.com
Thursday's Forecast: Scattered showers and mountain snow
Seattle - Expected scattered showers, chilly temperatures, and cloudy skies tomorrow. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 40s and upper 30s. Here is a look at the forecast:. Showers will return as wake-up tomorrow morning. The showers will continue on and off throughout the day. Here is a look...
3 Videos that Prove Seattle should be Terrified of Snow
Winter has been in full swing for a little while now, Eastern Washington and Snoqualmie pass has already gotten their yearly dumping of snow and there's still more to come. Western Washington also got a heavy dose of snow and freezing weather, which is a recipe for disaster. Every year...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
‘A burst of heavy precipitation’ takes aim at North Sound
The rains and wind are not over yet. The National Weather Service in Seattle is saying ‘a burst of heavier precipitation’ is coming to the North Sound overnight. Meanwhile, power outages are growing across the region. Thousands are without power. “Crews are out in full force; however, high...
‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington
Flooding around Puget Sound will continue through Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS said that with heavy rains across western Washington the past few days — which ended Wednesday morning — there...
Parts of Seattle on Flood-Watch After Several Homes Sustain Serious Damage
This holiday season has evidently been kind of a wash for Seattle residents. After torrential rains slammed much of the Oregon and Washington coast, neighborhoods in and around Seattle are completely flooded with water from the Puget Sound and nearby rivers. Homes citywide have sustained serious damage, families have been forced to evacuate, and roads are currently closed off to drivers. This is reportedly some of the worst flooding the city has seen in several decades.
KUOW
Western Washington braces for another round of extreme weather
After surviving holiday snow, crawling up icy streets on ill-advised dog walks, and enduring frigid temperatures, Western Washington faces a new wave of weather warnings Tuesday: winds gusting to 70 mph along the coast, gale warnings in Puget Sound and Hood Canal, heavy snow forecast in the mountains, significant rainfall in the lowlands, and the threat of flooding and landslides.
Seattle, Washington
Winter Storm: High Winds and Flooding due to King Tides and Rainfall
The National Weather Service has issued the following alerts for Seattle and surrounding areas:. A series of winter storms will impact Seattle this week, and there is a potential for significant impacts including power outages, flooding, tree damage, and road closures. You can report storm-related impacts:. Emergencies: Call 911 for...
MyNorthwest.com
King Tides bring devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood
King Tides brought devastating floods to Seattle’s South Park neighborhood and more than a dozen families were forced to evacuate on Tuesday. While the waters of the Duwamish River have receded in the days since, widespread damage remains. Nicholas Michiels’ home on South Kenyon Street has power again, but...
capitolhillseattle.com
High Wind Warning issued with predictions for 50+ MPH winds in Seattle — UPDATE
…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM. * WHAT…West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts 55 to 65 mph. * WHERE…North Coast and Central Coast. * WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS…Damaging winds...
theorcasonian.com
What the heck is a king tide?
Heavy rains and a king tide brought the worst flooding that Seattle’s South Park neighborhood has seen in years, leaving at least 13 homes flooded Tuesday. On a much smaller scale, seawater also swamped shore-side parks and homes. Puget Sound is no stranger to heavy rains or king tides (which are continuing this week), but the combination can have dire consequences.
q13fox.com
Snoqualmie Pass to close westbound lanes near summit for plow crews
SNOQUALMIE PASS, Wash. - Westbound lanes of Snoqualmie Pass will close overnight Wednesday, while crews clear snow from the road. Lanes will close at the summit from 12–3 a.m. Thursday morning, but exits 53 and 54 will remain open, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Snoqualmie...
riptidefish.com
Squidding in Puget Sound, Washington
Seattle’s Puget Sound is bountiful with fishing choices, and although Salmon seems to overshadow all the rest, one event that draws out legions of locals is the annual squid migrations. Depending on the time of year and what the report is, squidding around here can be a boat or pier affair, both during the day or night.
West Seattle Low Bridge closed for at least 2 weeks after ice storm 'intensified' issues
SEATTLE — The West Seattle Low Bridge will remain closed for at least two weeks while transportation officials repair mechanical issues exacerbated by power outages during last week's ice storm. The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) said the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle Low...
KOMO News
Thousands without power Wednesday morning after western Washington windstorm
SEATTLE — Strong winds battered western Washington on Tuesday, causing thousands of power outages across the region. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a High Wind Warning for most of the region Tuesday afternoon until the winds died down early Wednesday morning. Wind gusts between 35-55 mph were reported...
gigharbornow.org
King tide causes flooding along waterfront; windstorm coming next
A king tide flooded low-lying parts of Gig Harbor and the surrounding area on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Tuesday’s tide peaked just before 9 a.m. at 13 feet, 6 inches. A similar tide — 13-5 — is anticipated on Wednesday around 9:40 a.m. A King tide is a “non-scientific term people often use to describe exceptionally high tides that occur during a new or full moon,” according to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration.
The Suburban Times
Update on Solid Waste Management Inclement Weather Impacts
City of Tacoma announcement. Following last week’s inclement weather impacts, the City of Tacoma’s Solid Waste Management continues to collect all residential garbage and recycling one day late this week. While most residential food/yard waste customers will also see collection one day late this week, those who would have normally seen collection on Friday, December 30 will instead see collection on Monday, January 2. Solid Waste Management appreciates the community’s patience as crews work diligently to return to regularly scheduled collection days.
Higher king tides expected as sea levels are predicted to keep rising
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Experts say although Tuesday's king tide flooding was made worse by low pressure, these conditions could become more common as sea levels rise. The king tide, plus a low-pressure system, caused flooding along the Central and South Sound. King tides are the highest tides of the year, which usually come in December and January.
Wind advisories in place as gusts up to 60 mph are expected Tuesday around Western Washington
SEATTLE — Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages and other issues across Western Washington as residents brace for the strongest windstorm of the season on Tuesday. As of 4:30 p.m., nearly 23,000 customers were without power, after peaking at over 90,000 Monday morning. Here’s a breakdown...
