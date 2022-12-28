This Jewish Deli In Virginia Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says

Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including several in Virginia taking viewers to Flavortown in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for Virginia, flavortown is in Richmond at Perly's Restaurant and Delicatessen.

"Perly's Restaurant and Delicatessen in Richmond, Virginia is not like every other Jewish deli you'll find", the site says . "They make everything totally from scratch, and offer menu items featuring traditional flavors with unique twists, like their potato and duck pierogis, which Guy Fieri called "dynamite".

The site also recommends the Jewish egg rolls stuffed with corned beef and sauerkraut.

