ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

This Jewish Deli In Virginia Is Among Guy Fieri's Favorites, Website Says

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I4wHU_0jwoQYmy00

Guy Fieri has dined at thousands of diners, including several in Virginia taking viewers to Flavortown in his popular Food Network show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Mashed has compiled a list of the best "Triple D" diners, and for Virginia, flavortown is in Richmond at Perly's Restaurant and Delicatessen.

"Perly's Restaurant and Delicatessen in Richmond, Virginia is not like every other Jewish deli you'll find", the site says . "They make everything totally from scratch, and offer menu items featuring traditional flavors with unique twists, like their potato and duck pierogis, which Guy Fieri called "dynamite".

The site also recommends the Jewish egg rolls stuffed with corned beef and sauerkraut.

Click here for the full list from Mashed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

5 Best All You Can Eat Restaurants in Virginia

Virginia - A Virginia All, You Can Eat Buffet may be the perfect option if you're hungry and looking for a good meal. You'll have no problem finding something delicious with many restaurants to choose from. From Mongolian fare to classic breakfast spreads, you'll be able to find a variety of foods at this type of buffet.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTAJ

The best restaurant in Pennsylvania visited by Guy Fieri, report

Editors Note: The original story has been updated to clarify that Fieri did not select the top restaurant overall, but rather Mashed. Mashed is the source of this content that information was originally aggregated from. (WHTM) — One of the most popular names in food television was a fan of this Pennsylvania restaurant. Guy Fieri […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
92.7 WOBM

The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore

I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
wfxrtv.com

Man wins $100K prize on scratch-off ticket

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia Lottery scratch-off ticket wins are one in a million, but this Rockbridge county man tested his luck. Gardening enthusiast, Peter Louquet won the grand prize of $100,000 off a “Crossword Connect 5x” ticket, reports Virginia Lottery. “This was almost in the...
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, VA
WSET

Grocery tax cut takes effect in Virginia on Jan. 1

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Virginia is joining the vast majority of states and getting rid of the grocery tax starting Jan. 1. Currently, grocery shoppers in the Commonwealth are paying 2.5% on items like bread and milk. Maryland and D.C. do not have a grocery tax. Eric Figueroa...
VIRGINIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
440K+
Followers
63K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy