The 1901 Rains Brothers Building in Joplin, Missouri was destroyed by fire in 2012, but new buildings are going upCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
The 1883 Middle West Hotel now known as the Middle West Building in Webb City, Missouri is a well-preserved buildingCJ CoombsWebb City, MO
The Bonnie and Clyde Garage Apartment was raided in 1933, listed on the National Register in 2009, and rentable todayCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
koamnewsnow.com
RV fire in East Town Neighborhood spreads quickly in high winds
JOPLIN, Mo. — Shortly after 10 a.m. Wednesday morning, December 28, 2022, reports of an RV fire near the alley of Central and High Ave alerted Joplin E-911. RV camper on fire under power lines. During the fire an electric line to a residence caught fire and broke loose...
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn near Webb City, smoke visible along 249
WEBB CITY, Mo. — Sources confirm with us this Friday, December 30, 2022, conditions were favorable for a prescribed burn in the area east of town. We have observed prescribed burns in this same area by the Webb City Fire Dept. The last one we observed was this exact time of year, January 9, 2019.
koamnewsnow.com
Trailer house fire in high winds spreads to grass fire near Carthage
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon, December 28, 2022, just before 1 p.m. reports of a trailer house fire alerted Jasper County E-911. Carthage Fire Dept, Jasper County Deputies, and Mercy Ambulance responded. Mutual aid depts included, Oronogo, Webb City and Carterville. The trailer fire quickly spread due to...
koamnewsnow.com
Grain hauler goes off-road, launching off culvert, driver manages to stay upright
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before noon on Thursday, December 29, 2022, reports of a tractor trailer hauling grain crashing off MO-126 near State Route M in western Barton County alerted the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Tpr S. Carpenter of Troop D tells us the driver of the hauler was...
fourstateshomepage.com
Crash on I-44 in Joplin slows traffic to a crawl at MM6
JOPLIN, Mo. — A crash on I-44 just west of Exit 6 at Main Street, has traffic in the westbound lanes down to a stand-still. Avoid the area if possible. The Missouri Department of Transportation reports delays should be expected for the next hour and a half. The crash happened around 11:15 this morning.
koamnewsnow.com
Vacant residence catches fire in Emerson Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — Early Wednesday morning just after 12:15 a.m., December 28, 2022, Joplin E-911 were alerted to smoke from a residence at 1731 South Pennsylvania in the Emerson Neighborhood. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance responded. Joplin Police Cpl Tim Hudson tells us he observed...
KAKE TV
Man killed when car hits tree in southeast Kansas
GALENA, Kan. (KAKE) - A 21-year-old Oklahoma man was killed when the vehicle he was driving went off the roadway and struck a tree in southeast Kansas. The accident happened at around 11:15 p.m. Thursday on SE Bagdad Road south of Galena in Cherokee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports Asthy Zarred was driving a Chevy HHR westbound at the time of the crash.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: second degree murder in Neosho County; and a two semi collision on Main Street
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. - Authorities arrest a man for second-degree murder in the death of Elaina Asprea of Chanute, Kansas. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Neosho County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest Wednesday evening. Officials at the Cumberland County Detention Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina, served an arrest warrant for 37-year-old Joseph R. Deluca. He was already incarcerated at the jail on unrelated charges. Click here to read more about this story.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports three traffic fatalities over Christmas hHoliday weekend
Three people died in traffic crashes during the 78-hour counting period, which began at 6 p.m. Friday, December 23, 2022, and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday, December 26, 2022. During the 2022 Christmas Holiday, troopers investigated the following:. Traffic Crashes — 306 Traffic Crash Injuries — 84 Traffic...
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
koamnewsnow.com
House fire in Eastmorland Neighborhood
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5 p.m. Tuesday, December 27, 2022, reports of a fire in the Eastmorland Neighborhood at 2604 E 11th alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police and METS Ambulance responded. MoDOT Emergency Response assisted in closing down Florida Ave from 14th to 8th. The residence...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: hit and run investigation in Jasper County, and fires in the Four States
Jasper County, Mo. - Authorities are investigating a hit-and-run involving a 10-year-old in Jasper County, Missouri. According to the crash report, the child suffered minor injuries. It happened on Monday, December 26, around 8:05 am. Authorities say an unknown black passenger car traveled on the wrong side of the road and hit the boy, then left the scene. The vehicle was traveling north. If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact your local authorities. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
Driver dies in Christmas Day crash after hitting concrete capped vertical culvert
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. - Just before 3:30 p.m. Christmas Day Newton County Central Dispatch were alerted to a pickup crash, just off the roadway near Coyote and Apricot Road in Newton County. Fatal crash on Apricot. Newton County Deputies, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded emergency....
koamnewsnow.com
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.
Controlled burn east of Webb City, Mo. on December 30, 2022.
koamnewsnow.com
Plans to build a Menards in Joplin in jeopardy
JOPLIN, Mo. -- There's still some hope for Menards to find itself a home in Joplin. KOAM reached out to Menards on the status of the retail chain and they wrote back, "with the present economics and regulatory chaos in Washington we have put new stores on hold pending a return, or non-return, to economic common sense."
koamnewsnow.com
Downtown Joplin staple Pearl Brothers Hardware closing down for good
JOPLIN, Mo. -- One of Joplin's oldest downtown businesses will close next month. Pearl Brothers Hardware Store opened in 1905. It will officially close on January 28. The current owner is retiring and says at the age of 67, says he just can't keep up with the demanding work of a hardware store.
Greene County Sheriff’s Office investigating gang activity in Springfield
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office released information Friday, December 30, in response to the public’s concern about gang activity and frequent shootings in Springfield. According to a Greene County Sheriff’s Office press release, the Sheriff’s Office has been working to conduct interviews, gather local gang intelligence, make arrests, and seize stolen […]
koamnewsnow.com
The Big 3 stories of 2022
BRANSON, Mo. -- Stone Count Emergency 911 was alert on a Wednesday evening to a train derailment at Silver Dollar City amusement park. Seven people were injured and transported to various hospitals. It was an estimated 150-160 people were on the train when it derailed and cars. To read more on this story -- you can go to our website.
Crash in southeast Kansas kills Oklahoma man
A Miami, Oklahoma man was killed on Thursday night after crashing into a tree in Cherokee County, Kansas.
KOKI FOX 23
Delaware County Sheriff opens criminal investigation after dead cows left near waterways
COLCORD, Okla. — New Life Ranch is just a half mile downstream from where multiple dead cows have been left in a field close to a creek that runs into Flint Creek alongside the ranch. Delaware County Sheriff James Beck confirmed to FOX23 that he opened a criminal investigation...
