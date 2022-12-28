Read full article on original website
'My baby had a lot of years left': Mother speaks up about 13-year-old son's death, seeks justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Megan Reed remembers almost everything about Oct. 12, 2022. She remembers what she was doing, and the exact time. That's because that's the day when her life changed forever. She described her 13-year-old son Sinzae Reed as someone who loved to laugh and always had a...
Police: Teen girl found dead in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating the death of teenage girl found on the city’s east side Saturday. According to police, they received a call around 3:45 p.m. for the report of a body in the 1200 block of Atcheson Street. The homicide unit was called to the scene.
‘Crime of the Week’: Family asks for help in 16-year-old missing person case
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of a Columbus man who went missing 16 years ago is offering nearly $5,000 for information leading to his location and return. Andrew G. Chapman, who was 32 years old when he was last seen in November 2006, was living in the Hilltop neighborhood at the time of his […]
Indiana woman killed in murder-suicide sought restraining order days before death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A pregnant Indiana preschool teacher killed by her estranged husband this month sought — and was denied — a protective order 10 days before the murder-suicide. Columbus police officers responding to a shooting call Dec. 19 found the bodies of Julie Neumann, 36, and...
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them Both
15- year old Trevell Lamar Henley lived in the 1300 block of Republic Avenue in Columbus, Ohio with his grandmother, Ronda Henley, and younger brother, Tywan. According to The Columbus Dispatch, his grandmother Ronda raised Trevell and Tywan since they were babies. Trevell was a student at Medina Middle School who enjoyed reading and playing sports.
Bail reduced for mother of Baby Amiah Robertson
A Marion County judge has reduced the bail for the mother of baby Amiah Robertson, who has been missing since March 2019.
Man dead, 4 injured in shooting at Columbus adult-entertainment club
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man is dead and four others are injured after an argument leads to a shooting at an adult-entertainment club in Mifflin Township. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Bucks Platinum Club in the 2800 Block of Johnstown Road. According to the Franklin...
43-year-old man shot on doorstep of Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 43-year-old man was shot early Saturday morning after an unknown suspect came searching for another person at his Linden home. Officers responded to the 1200 block of E. 26th Avenue at 12:34 a.m. on Saturday after report of a shooting, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The victim said […]
CPD issues statement on dismissal of charges in shooting death of 13-year-old
ABOVE: Previous reporting on the shooting death of Sin’zae Reed in October 2022. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — On the eve of a press conference by the family of a 13-year-old shot dead in October, the Columbus Division of Police issued a statement on the case, saying that even though charges have been dismissed, the investigation […]
A Columbus Mom Was Denied A Restraining Order 10 Days Before Her Death
COLUMBUS, Ind. — The family of a woman killed in a murder-suicide in Columbus right before Christmas says that she was denied a protective order against her abusive husband just days before she was killed. Julie Schmidtke was pregnant with her and her husband’s third child when police say...
IMPD: Man was parked in his grandmother's driveway when he was shot by officers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD officers shot and wounded a man who was parked in the driveway of his grandmother's near northeast side house early Saturday. According to IMPD, the grandmother called police just after 4 a.m. to report a suspicious car parked and running in her driveway in the 3600 block of North Oxford Street and she said she didn't know who it was.
Hilliard teen who died of flu was a ‘bright spirit,’ loved ones say
GALLOWAY, Ohio (WCMH) — Abbie Hauler was a helper, an artist and incredibly supportive friend and sibling. Her mother said the first thing you’d notice when Abbie walked in the room was her smile. The second thing you’d notice were her big, bright eyes. “She was just a bright girl, just a very bright spirit, […]
Son named person of interest in Newark woman’s death, burial
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — A Licking County man is a person of interest in his mother’s death and burial, according to the local sheriff’s office. On Dec. 23, Licking County deputies searched the home of 67-year-old Debra Perrine on Darlene Drive in Newark after family members requested a welfare check, the sheriff’s office said in […]
New Year’s Day shooting at Lancaster bar, suspect arrested
LANCASTER, Ohio — On New Year’s Day, a shooting was reported at J.D. Henderson’s Sports Lounge at 204 South Columbus Street in Lancaster at around 1:07 a.m. Police arrived at the scene and identified witnesses, as well as collected information and several spent shell casings. They identified a potential suspect and a vehicle that had fled the scene.
Multiple people injured at Bucks Platinum gentleman's club shooting
Multiple people injured at Bucks Platinum gentleman's club shooting. C.J. Stroud's Peach Bowl performance cements Ohio State legacy. Nearly $5,000 offered for tips...
Newark woman found buried in backyard, son arrested
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — On December 23, Licking County Sheriff’s deputies and detectives executed a search warrant at 207 Darlene Drive in Newark, Ohio, as a result of a welfare check requested by family members who had not had contact with Debra Perrine, 67, for approximately a week.
Child flown to Children’s after falling out of bed with father in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A two year old child was flown to Children’s hospital in Columbus early Saturday morning. It happened in Ross County after the toddler fell out of their bed with their father. The child had a head injury, while the father became unconscious during the fall. When medics arrived the man was breathing but not awake and the child was stable.
2 charged with murder after deadly shooting outside southern Indiana manufacturing plant
MADISON, Ind. — Two men have been charged with murder after a deadly shooting outside of a southern Indiana manufacturing plant on Thursday. Indiana State Police said the incident occurred around 10:30 a.m. when the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department responded to calls of a shooting in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North.
U.S. Marshals offering reward for information leading to arrest of ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate
COLUMBUS — The United States Marshals Service is offering up to $5,000 for information that directly leads to the capture of an escaped inmate out of northern Ohio. On Dec. 29, Jacob D. Davidson escaped from Twin Valley Behavioral Heath Hospital located at 2200 West Broad Street in Columbus, a release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Indianapolis Family Still Searching For Missing Woman And Suspect One Year After Her Sudden Disappearance
24-year-old Nakyla Williams lives with her mother and four siblings in Indianapolis, Indiana. On November 9, 2021, Nakyla walked out of her mother's home around 5:45 pm in the 4800 block of North Kenmore Road and got into a grey pickup truck. That was the last time her mother saw Nakyla.
