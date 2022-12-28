ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
News Breaking LIVE

Cause of "Ellen DeGeneres Show" Star's Death Revealed

Following the tragic news of the death of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” star Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the medical examiner has officially released the cause of death. Boss died this week at the age of 40 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office announced on Thursday.
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
TheDailyBeast

Tributes Flow as ‘Something to Talk About’ Songwriter Dies

Shirley Eikhard, who wrote songs for Cher, Emmylou Harris and Anne Murray, as well as Bonnie Raitt’s Grammy-winning 1991 hit “Something to Talk About,” has died. She was 67. AP reports that her friend Deborah Duggan says Eikhard died on Thursday after a battle with cancer. Raitt paid tribute for Eikhard, who was inducted into the Canadian Songwriter’s Hall of Fame in October 2020, on Twitter. “I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard,” she wrote. I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of my friend Shirley Eikhard, the wonderful Canadian singer/songwriter who wrote my hit song, "Something to Talk About." My condolences go out to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/U9GrqswaaU— Bonnie Raitt (@TheBonnieRaitt) December 16, 2022 Read it at AP
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Musician and Country Music Writer Dies

Famed country music artist and journalist Peter Cooper has reportedly died at the age of 52, according to the Associated Press. Cooper reportedly Tuesday night after suffering a severe head injury the week before. His family issued the following statement following the famed writer's death:
NASHVILLE, TN
musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson & Dolly Parton Harmonize Impromptu Performance Of ‘I Will Always Love You’: Watch

Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson gave a powerhouse impromptu performance of Dolly’s iconic love ballad “I Will Always Love You” during the Thursday, Dec. 1 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show! In the clip, which you can view below, the country legend, 76, explained how she’d first heard Whitney Houston‘s version of the song while listening to the radio in her car. “I was just driving along, I had the radio on and I heard this…” she said. “When I heard the first ‘If I…’ I just freaked out. I had to pull over to the side because I honestly thought that I was gonna wreck. It was the most overwhelming feeling and you know how great that was.”
American Songwriter

In Memoriam: Artists We Lost in 2022

Country music and rock pioneers, transcendent musicians, and storyteller songwriters—dozens of artists who helped shape the directions of music and add to its evolving spectrum died in 2022. In remembrance of these artists, here’s a tribute to some of the singers, songwriters, and musicians we lost in 2022 with...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Major Broadway Play Cancels Its Opening Night at Last Minute

One Broadway show canceled its opening night before it even got fully underway. According to Broadway World, the opening night for The Collaboration was canceled at the last minute. The show was forced to postpone its opening date after a member of the cast tested positive for COVID-19. The Collaboration...
NME

Greentea Peng and Nightmares On Wax share new song ‘Top Steppa V2’

Greentea Peng has teamed up with Nightmares On Wax for new song ‘Top Steppa V2’ – listen below. The track follows the song ‘Top Steppa’, which appeared on the former’s recent mixtape ‘GREENZONE 108’. Speaking of the collaboration, Nightmares On Wax said:...
People

Dionne Warwick Recalls Becoming 'Very Vocal' About AIDS Crisis in the '80s: 'I Did What I Could Do'

In a clip from CNN Films' new film DIONNE WARWICK: Don't Make Me Over shared exclusively with PEOPLE, Warwick tells the story behind her 1985 charity single, "That's What Friends Are For" Dionne Warwick's "That's What Friends Are For" was released as a charity single to benefit AIDS research and prevention amid the epidemic's initial height in 1985 — and made a huge impact, raising over $3 million for the cause. In a clip from CNN Films' upcoming documentary DIONNE WARWICK: Don't Make Me Over shared exclusively with PEOPLE, the legendary musician tells...

