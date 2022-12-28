Read full article on original website
Car loses control, plows into houses
CELINA -An out-of-control midsize SUV struck and heavily damaged two homes on West Logan Street following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. No one inside the homes was injured but the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible injuries, Celina Police Chief Tom Wale said.
Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
Record-Herald
GREENE COUNTY — UPDATE: 2:10 p.m. A woman is dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving two semis in Greene County Thursday morning. Troopers were called to respond to a crash that happened shortly before 9 a.m. on southbound I-71 in Jefferson Township, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
beckersdental.com
Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire
An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
DAYTON — UPDATE @ 9:30 p.m:. Additional details have been released about a crash that killed one person and sent another to the hospital in Dayton Wednesday. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a deadly crash at around 8:45 a.m., according to a crash report by Dayton Police Department.
Resident saved by good samaritan, 1 taken to hospital after 2-alarm fire in Sidney
SIDNEY — A person trapped in their home during a house fire in Sidney was saved by a good samaritan Tuesday afternoon. Crews were called to reports of a fire in the 200 block of South Miami Avenue around 4:30 p.m., according to Sidney Fire Department. When crews arrived...
WLWT 5
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
Springfield fire department handles more than 60 calls in frigid temps on Christmas Day
SPRINGFIELD — This Christmas Day the Springfield Fire Department said they handled 30 percent more calls than last year’s holiday. The fire department’s “C Unit” handled 67 calls that day, including a large house fire in the 1100 block of West High Street in the evening, according to a post by the department on social media.
Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn
LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
Man arrested Wednesday after father found dead Christmas Eve
RICHLAND COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — A Shiloh, Ohio, man previously reported missing from his father's Richland County home was arrested Wednesday after his father was found dead in the home on Christmas Eve. The Wyandot County Sheriff's Office received a call Wednesday night "from a concerned person regarding Robert...
wktn.com
Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
