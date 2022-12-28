ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellefontaine, OH

Daily Standard

Car loses control, plows into houses

CELINA -An out-of-control midsize SUV struck and heavily damaged two homes on West Logan Street following a two-vehicle accident on Thursday afternoon. No one inside the homes was injured but the driver of the SUV was taken by ambulance to a hospital for possible injuries, Celina Police Chief Tom Wale said.
CELINA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Firefighters respond to barn fire in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — Firefighters have been called to a reported fire off Selma Pike in Clark County late Thursday night. Crews were called to a fire in the 5300 block of Selma Pike around 11:38 p.m., according to the initial scanner traffic. >>Resident saved by good Samaritan, 1 taken...
CLARK COUNTY, OH
Record-Herald

OSHP: Fatal crash under investigation

GREENE COUNTY — A fatal three-vehicle crash that occurred Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 71 near the Fayette County line is under investigation by the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP). Just before 9 a.m. Thursday on I-71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County, a 2020 Kenworth...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
beckersdental.com

Ohio dental office heavily damaged in fire

An Ohio dental office was recently damaged in a fire that took place in the building's attic, Mercer County Outlook reported Dec. 29. The Celina Fire Department was called Dec. 29 to Grand Lake Family Dentistry, where a fire was found in the attic with heavy smoke. The cause of the fire is not yet known.
CELINA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Firefighters battle semi fire at a Fayette Co. truck stop

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters are responding to a tractor-trailer fire at the Flying J Travel Center along Route 41 in Fayette County. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and authorities say the driver of the semi could not confirm what he was hauling. The fire started in the engine compartment and quickly spread to the cab of the truck and fuel tanks.
FAYETTE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

OSP: Woman dead, juvenile injured after three-vehicle crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio — A woman has died and a juvenile was injured after a three-vehicle crash in Green County Thursday, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. It happened around 8:51 a.m. when a woman driving a tractor-trailer on I-71 hit a Honda Civic, driver by 40-year-old Tiffany Miller. The crash caused Miller's car to then hit another tractor-trailer.
GREENE COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Washington Court House firefighters respond to residential fire

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters in Washington Court House were called to a residential structure fire on Wednesday afternoon. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., and crews were dispatched to the 100 block of West Elm Street. Upon arrival, firefighters found a working structure fire and quickly...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
The Lima News

Wednesday morning N. Cole St. blaze destroys barn

LIMA — Firefighters from more than a half-dozen departments battled a Lima-area barn fire Wednesday morning that left 35 head of cattle and five dogs dead. Crews from the American Township Fire Department were dispatched around 7:15 a.m. to a residence on 5150 N. Cole St. in reference to a structure fire. Firefighters arrived to find the a large barn fully engulfed by fire. The blaze reportedly could be seen from miles away.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Marion Woman Killed in Green County Crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP – The Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a three-vehicle, single fatality crash. The crash occurred today, December 29, 2022, at approximately 8:51 a.m., on southbound Interstate 71 in Jefferson Township, Greene County. The preliminary investigation revealed a 2020 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination,...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Pedestrian killed by car in Dayton crash

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after they were struck by a car in Dayton on Wednesday. According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue on reports that a car had hit a pedestrian around 8:45 a.m.. Police said the 911 caller said an SUV […]
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH

