UPDATE (Dec. 23): Metallica have now shared their official "MetOnTour" video edit of the live concert premiere of "Lux Æterna." Watch it below. Last night (Dec. 16), Metallica held their third annual All Within My Hands Foundation benefit concert and auction to help support their charitable cause. The show took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, and in addition to many other awesome tracks and moments, it saw the live debut of the band’s latest single, “Lux Æterna,” from their upcoming studio LP, 72 Seasons.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO