Buffalo, NY

The Independent

Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work

A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York

Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

Driver forgets wife during pee stop, forces her to walk 12.5 miles for help

For better or worse, he didn’t mean to kick her to the curb. A Thai driver is being ridiculed online after accidentally leaving his passenger behind during a pee stop on Christmas day — which forced her to walk over 12 miles to seek help. The marriage-testing mistake occurred after Boontom Chaimoon, 55 and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, embarked on a road trip at 3 a.m. Sunday to spend the New Year in her hometown in the Maha Sarakham Province, Must Share News reported. All was going swimmingly until her husband said he urgently needed to urinate and parked his car...
Popculture

CNN Reporter 'Disappears' While Covering Intense Snow On-Camera

CNN's Polo Sandoval was sent into the heart of Buffalo to cover the extreme winter weather hitting the area. If you've seen The Empire Strikes Back at least once in your life, you're aware of Luke Skywalker attempting to hike his way back to the rebel base on Hoth. Sandoval's on-the-spot reporting is the closest imitation of the moment, marching out of the whiteout to give viewers a taste of Buffalo's weather.
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm

A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
BUFFALO, NY
New York Post

Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party

How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...

