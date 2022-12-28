Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Airo trains will be added to Amtrak's "Pennsylvanian," which runs between Pittsburgh and New York.Raj guleriaPittsburgh, PA
Good Samaritan 'Hero' Helps 10 Others Survive in NY Blizzard When No Locals Will Help, They Stay Overnight in SchoolZack LoveErie County, NY
"Somebody Has My Son, Or Did Something To My Son,” Mother Says Of Missing 12-Year-Old New York BoyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBuffalo, NY
A Buffalo man with fourth-degree frostbite is still alive because of brave neighbors who heard his calls for aid.Raj guleriaBuffalo, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
Related
Buffalo woman, 22, dies in blizzard after sending chilling final video to family on way home from work
A 22-year-old woman has died in the historic Buffalo blizzard after she sent a chilling final video to her family on her way home from work.Anndel Taylor was driving home on Friday afternoon when her car became stranded in the snow.She remained trapped inside the car for around 18 hours while Winter Storm Elliot raged on all around her, her family said.During those terrifying hours, the 22-year-old told her family members she was “scared” and sent two chilling videos capturing the extreme blizzard blowing around her.The first video, sent to her family group chat at around 4.15pm ET on...
Congo native died in NY blizzard after going out for supplies, his family says
Congo native died in historic Buffalo, New York blizzard after going out for supplies, his family says
A single father from Buffalo who recently lost his wife to COVID suffered a house fire during the blizzard 'that took my last of everything,' including his wife's ashes
Other Buffalo residents huddled together in a barbershop or needed the help of kind-hearted strangers to survive the brutal storm.
Connecticut Man Who Vanished a Decade Ago Found Dead After Living Under New Name in New York
Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Connecticut in 2013 after he failed to show up at work and pick up a family member from the airport A man who disappeared from Connecticut nearly a decade ago was found dead in New York under where he had been living under a new name. Robert Hoagland was reported missing in Newtown, Conn. on July 29, 2013, after he failed to pick up a family member from the airport and did not show up to work, per NBC News. His cars, wallet, cellphone and medication...
A Buffalo woman found a stranger crying for help in the blizzard with a tote bag frozen to his hands. She scrapped her Christmas plans to care for him.
Sha'Kyra Aughtry said she heard the man, Joe White, screaming for help on the street, frostbitten from the extreme cold.
Teen girl walks in the front door of high school then out back door to her boyfriend's car waiting in the parking lot
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. Never have I ever skipped school without a valid excuse. Unless I was sick or had a doctor's appointment, I was present and on time before the homeroom bell rang in the morning.
Buffalo Woman Checks Attic During Historic Blizzard To Find Inches of Snow Inside the House
A Buffalo New York woman discovered a horrifying sight in her home recently after a major blizzard hit the area. According to reports, the mother checked her attic as the storm was raging outside. Unfortunately, the blizzard conditions weren’t going to be staying out of the home entirely. The snow found its way inside of the woman’s New York state home.
Woman dies of cold exposure after snow plow driver discovers her outside Michigan assisted living home
A woman is dead after she was found curled up in the snow and in freezing temperatures outside her Michigan assisted living community home on Friday morning.
KTRE
Video of toddler breaking into dance while learning to walk captures hearts
(Gray News) – Why walk when you can dance?. Video of a toddler learning to walk is taking the internet by storm as the little one stops to show off his dance moves for the camera. The clip shows the young boy taking a few steps then starting to...
Driver forgets wife during pee stop, forces her to walk 12.5 miles for help
For better or worse, he didn’t mean to kick her to the curb. A Thai driver is being ridiculed online after accidentally leaving his passenger behind during a pee stop on Christmas day — which forced her to walk over 12 miles to seek help. The marriage-testing mistake occurred after Boontom Chaimoon, 55 and his wife, Amnuay Chaimoon, 49, embarked on a road trip at 3 a.m. Sunday to spend the New Year in her hometown in the Maha Sarakham Province, Must Share News reported. All was going swimmingly until her husband said he urgently needed to urinate and parked his car...
Popculture
CNN Reporter 'Disappears' While Covering Intense Snow On-Camera
CNN's Polo Sandoval was sent into the heart of Buffalo to cover the extreme winter weather hitting the area. If you've seen The Empire Strikes Back at least once in your life, you're aware of Luke Skywalker attempting to hike his way back to the rebel base on Hoth. Sandoval's on-the-spot reporting is the closest imitation of the moment, marching out of the whiteout to give viewers a taste of Buffalo's weather.
Buffalo man found frozen on street during historic winter storm
A Buffalo man was found frozen to death on his 56th birthday during the historic winter storm which pummeled the region Christmas Eve, his family said. Relatives identified William Clay as the person found lying face down in the snow at Bailey and Kensington avenues in Eerie County. Disturbing video of the frozen body began to circulate online after it was discovered early Saturday morning, WGRV reported. City officials later confirmed that it was the third death in the county during the monster snowstorm. Buffalo Police have not yet officially released the identity and could not share further details when contacted by...
Photos show a Buffalo restaurant covered in giant icicles that reach from the roof to the ground as parts of New York continue to reel from the blizzard
"But, I mean, it's Mother Nature. Nothing's perfect when you have those high winds," Hoak's co-owner Kevin told WBEN.
Upworthy
American Airlines ticket agent's intuition saves 2 teen girls from potential human trafficking
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 20, 2021. It has since been updated. Gut instinct should never be underestimated. It can potentially save lives and one quick-thinking American Airlines agent in California managed to save two girls from becoming victims of human trafficking because her gut told her something was wrong.
Mum is found dead after her young daughter, still dressed in her pyjamas, told neighbours she'd been locked outside for six hours and was 'worried'
A mother has been found dead after a neighbour phoned police when the woman's daughter asked for help saying she had been locked outside for six hours. Police found the woman, in her 30s, unresponsive after doing a welfare check at a house on Pierro Place at Logan Reserve, south of Brisbane, at 4.45pm on Saturday.
Dance floor sinkhole swallows 25 students and ruins graduation party
How low can you go? A graduation party in Peru turned calamitous after the dance floor collapsed beneath the teen revelers, creating a scene like something out of an apocalypse movie. Footage of the “underground dance scene” has amassed 4.2 million views on TikTok. The fiasco occurred while teens were celebrating their high school graduation in San Martin, Peruvian publication ElPopular.pe reported. In the clip, uploaded on Dec. 17 to the site’s TikTok account, the sharply dressed students can be seen gyrating in a huddled mass in the middle of the dance floor. Their soiree quickly goes subterranean, however, after a...
Strangers have raised more than $127,000 for the Buffalo mother of 3 who saved a stranger's life during the blizzard by taking him in on Christmas
"It was very devastating and heartbreaking to even see someone so helpless, who just needed some help," Sha'Kyra Aughtry told CNN.
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
8-year-old goes viral for incredible dance moves at school concert
8-year-old Jaden Williams was caught on camera tearing up the stage at his elementary school winter concert in Menlo Park, California. CNN affiliate KGO has the story.
Incredible photos show homes on Lake Erie encased in ice following holiday blizzard
Looking eerily like a snowy scene from the movie "Frozen," waterfront homes in the aptly-named Crystal Beach were encased in ice following a blizzard that pummeled the area over the holiday weekend. The community is located in Fort Erie, a town adjacent to Lake Erie in Ontario, Canada. The National...
Comments / 0