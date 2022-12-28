SALEM, Connecticut — A man has been arrested for the death of his 1-year-old daughter, after she was exposed to narcotics. The child's mother has already been arrested. The 1-year-old died in February 2022 in Salem. The autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that the infant died of acute intoxication due to fentanyl and Xylazine, a veterinary sedative that is commonly abused. The toxicology report also revealed that the child tested positive for naloxone (Narcan) in her blood, and ethanol, xylazine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl, a substance used in the illegal manufacture of fentanyl, were all found in her gastric system.

SALEM, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO