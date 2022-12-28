Read full article on original website
kLbbz19
2d ago
sickening. I'm so sick of hearing about these poor babies dying at the hands of their own parent. rest in peace little one. pure evil out here.
Reply(1)
13
Robin Cote
1d ago
May that innocent little girl rest in peace. I pray both you parents rot in hell for robbing this little girl of her life.Sicking to think parents can do something this dam evil.
Reply
3
Christine Gaedeke
2d ago
Lock the parents up and throw away the key, the BOTH should be fixed so they have anymore children
Reply(4)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Dunkin' Donuts Wants To Shut Down Connecticut Store Over Health ConcernsMatt LillywhiteGlastonbury, CT
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenSouthbury, CT
Related
Alleged $100,000 fraud prevented by Old Saybrook car dealership, 4 arrests made
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn — Four people have been arrested after a local car dealership apparently prevented a $100,000 fraud attempt in Old Saybrook on Friday, according to police. Police said that the staff at Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, on Middlesex Turnpike alerted police of a possible fraudulent transaction taking...
fox61.com
Man arrested in homicide of 1-year-old daughter, fentanyl intoxication
SALEM, Connecticut — A man has been arrested for the death of his 1-year-old daughter, after she was exposed to narcotics. The child's mother has already been arrested. The 1-year-old died in February 2022 in Salem. The autopsy report from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner revealed that the infant died of acute intoxication due to fentanyl and Xylazine, a veterinary sedative that is commonly abused. The toxicology report also revealed that the child tested positive for naloxone (Narcan) in her blood, and ethanol, xylazine, fentanyl, and norfentanyl, a substance used in the illegal manufacture of fentanyl, were all found in her gastric system.
New Haven officer arrested for off-duty remarks to juveniles: Police
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven police officer has been arrested for an off-duty verbal altercation she had with juveniles in October. New Haven police said Officer Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday on a warrant charging her with Breach of Peace in the Second Degree for an incident in Wallingford on October 31.
New Britain Herald
Hartford man accused of ditching gun shortly after shots were fired in Newington remains uncharged in shooting
NEWINGTON – A Hartford man charged in connection with a car crash and a firearm offense in Newington remains uncharged in a shooting in town reported just minutes before he was taken into custody. Xander Estremera, 20, appeared last week in New Britain Superior Court, where he did not...
'It’s just sad' | Thieves rob Colchester store twice including on Christmas
COLCHESTER, Conn. — The owners of Enchanted Vines, a small gift shop in Colchester are asking for the public's help in spotting two thieves. Their business has been robbed a total of three times, the most recent incident took place on Christmas Day. "If they came and they asked...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
CT woman honors late mother with years of work in drunk driving prevention
Michelle Lettieri says she still remembers Oct. 20, 1993 like it was yesterday. The crash happened in New Haven just blocks away from her home.
Eyewitness News
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death
Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Two people are facing charges in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl earlier this year, police said. Bristol police: Married couple charged in connection to 4-year-old girl’s death. Updated: 7 hours ago. Two people are...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
Eyewitness News
More overdoses in CT involving mix of animal drug and fentanyl
(WFSB) - We’re learning more about the deadly overdose of a baby in Salem earlier this year. Her parents are facing a manslaughter charge, and other charges in connection with her death. As we told you Thursday, doctors say they found fentanyl and an animal drug inside her body.
Old Saybrook cop accused of stalking woman appears in court
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. — The Old Saybrook police officer that was arrested earlier this month for allegedly stalking a woman using a police database appeared in court on Tuesday. Patrolman Josh Zarbo was placed on administrative leave and his law enforcement authority was taken away after police launched two...
Eyewitness News
New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Kwanzaa is a predominantly African American celebration that’s a time for families and communities to come together and celebrate culture. Parents arrested after child dies from drug overdose. Updated: 11 hours ago. The father of a child...
Amherst father changes plea to guilty in infant’s death
An Amherst man has changed his plea to guilty for a charge in connection to the death of his four-month-old baby that died after being given adult sleep medication.
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
Woman Assaulted, Robbed Pumping Gas In Ansonia, Police Say
A woman pumping gas at a Connecticut gas station was injured after being assaulted and then robbed by at least one person armed with a gun. The incident took place in New Haven County at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive in Ansonia around 4 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 27. According...
NBC Connecticut
Meriden Police Warn of Virtual Kidnapping Scam
Meriden police are warning residents about a scam that they said they have seen happening more frequently lately. According to investigators, the scam is called a virtual kidnapping and it revolves around a family member being contacted by an unknown person saying that a loved one has been kidnapped. The...
Two juveniles arrested in Springfield after loaded firearm found
Two juveniles were arrested following a traffic stop where officers found a loaded firearm.
Man found dead near dumpster in Bristol
BRISTOL, Conn. — Bristol police are investigating after a man was found dead near a dumpster Thursday morning. At around 5:26 a.m., Bristol police responded to the area of 10 North Main Street for a deceased man lying near a garbage dumpster. Police said the man had been identified,...
Investigation underway after Massachusetts man dies while in police custody in Connecticut
SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts man died while in police custody in Connecticut on Monday afternoon. Kevin Doherty, 55, suffered a medical emergency and was found unresponsive while in the custody of the South Windsor Police Department, according to the Connecticut Office of the Inspector General.
Bristol Press
Bristol police reminding residents to lock cars at night, ask for help identifying attempted burglary suspect
BRISTOL – Police are reminding residents to lock their car doors at night by sharing a video that shows a suspect trying to open a vehicle parked in a residential neighborhood. The video’s time stamp indicates the attempted burglary occurred on Dec. 14, at around 12:30 a.m. The suspect...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 23