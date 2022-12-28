Read full article on original website
electrek.co
EcoFlow Delta Max portable power station with six AC outlets hits $1,099 in New Green Deals
With power outages looming across the country due to winter weather, now’s a great time to consider picking up a portable power station to keep the lights on when the grid goes down. Specifically, we recommend picking up the EcoFlow Delta Max 1600 which is on sale for $1,099. Down from $1,799, this marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon, and it delivers six 110V AC outlets alongside two 100W USB-C ports and much more. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
CNET
Best Solar Generators for 2022
One of the newest innovations in portable power mirrors the trends in power for your home: solar panels and batteries. Portable power stations have been around for a while, but adding solar panels to provide a charge on the go is the natural next step. Put portable power stations and solar panels together and you have a solar generator.
electrek.co
Prep for spring 2023 with Rachio 3 smart sprinkler controller from $80 refurb. in New Green Deals
Are you looking forward to being more green in 2023? Well, it all starts at home. If you have a sprinkler system, it likely isn’t in use right now, but with a Rachio 3 installed, the controller will automatically skip watering when it’s too cold as well as when it rains or is too windy. On sale from $80 in refurbished condition, you’d normally pay $178 at Amazon and today’s deal even ships with a 90-day warranty. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Deal of the Day: Anker Power Stations and Solutions
There are new deals on Anker power stations and solutions! These can be great for when you lose power – or for when you are away from power. Another Deal of the Day that features Anker devices! Today, it is other things than just your simple power pack. We are talking larger power solutions that can help keep large devices powered during outages – and solar panels to charge those!
electrek.co
Ford Lightning owner powers home essentials for 2 days and still had battery left in the tank
Thousands of Canadian residents awoke Christmas ay with no electricity after a massive winter storm swept across the area. One southern Ontario resident was able to keep the lights on for almost two days after plugging in his Ford F-150 Lightning, and still had plenty of battery left after the power came back on.
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper?
Electric Heat vs Gas Heat: Which is Cheaper? Your choice could have a big impact on your winter bills.
A student accidentally created a rechargeable battery that could last 400 years.
There's an old saying that luck happens when preparation meets opportunity.There's no better example of that than a 2016 discovery at the University of California, Irvine, by doctoral student Mya Le Thai. After playing around in the lab, she made a discovery that could lead to a rechargeable battery that could last up to 400 years. That means longer-lasting laptops and smartphones and fewer lithium ion batteries piling up in landfills.
Freethink
New battery is cheaper than lithium-ion with four times the capacity
A new type of low-cost battery could help solve the renewable energy storage problem, giving us a better way to bank solar and wind energy for when the sun isn’t shining and the wind isn’t blowing. The challenge: A whopping 30% of global CO2 emissions are produced by...
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
electrek.co
POL Lux is a solar-powered boat that turns into a camper on the water
Electric watercraft are an increasingly popular segment of the boating market. But a new electric catamaran from Sweden known as the POL Lux is taking it one step further with an electric boat that recharges from the sun. POL is a Swedish startup that wants to make electric boating last...
teslarati.com
New and used Tesla prices plunge, bringing unique opportunity to buyers
New and used Tesla prices have plunged recently, giving buyers a unique opportunity. Tesla has been criticized by car buyers, government representatives, and investors alike for having prices too high for average Americans to afford, especially for a brand that prides itself on leading the EV revolution. But now, that problem may finally be being addressed as the company has issued discounts for new vehicles, and its used offerings have plunged in price.
yankodesign.com
Turn your pedal bicycle into an e-bike in just 30 seconds with this $309 universal add-on
In a tool-free installation that takes all of 30 seconds, the LIVALL PikaBoost turns your regular pedal-powered bicycle into an electric-assisted bike that gives you the advantage of a motor-powered riding experience. Designed to sit firmly clamped to the seat of your bike frame, the LIVALL PikaBoost sits right above your rear wheel, rotating it with the power of a motor that can intelligently detect your speed, cadence, terrain, etc. and provide you with an added push whenever necessary!
Tesla owners share videos of their cars failing in arctic freeze
Furious Tesla owners are blasting the company over how their high-end cars are not functioning in extreme weather, as the recent Arctic freeze left their door handles frozen shut and the electric vehicles unable to charge. “Bet ya didn’t think of ice in the Tesla design,” Canadian meteorologist Rachel Modestino wrote alongside a now-viral video of her Tesla door handle refusing to budge. The footage was shared on Dec. 23, when temperates in Ontario hit a low of 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Other Twitter users came to her aid and quickly shared some tips in the comments of her video, which has been...
electrek.co
Hyundai has a card up its sleeve as it moves to dethrone Toyota, its electric vehicles
Hyundai is officially the third-largest automaker globally after jumpstarting the brand in 2022, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota. However, the South Korean automaker may have an advantage as the auto industry transitions to electric vehicles. The Hyundai Motor Company, including Kia and Genesis, is establishing itself as a true competitor...
electrek.co
Tomorrow’s the last day Hyundai will sell any ICE cars in Norway
Hyundai will stop selling any cars with ICE engines in them, including plug-in hybrids, in Norway starting 2023 – one day from now. Norway has been leading the charge in vehicle electrification for some time, well ahead of the rest of the world in EV market share percentage. Virtually all vehicles in the country have a plug nowadays, with ICE-only vehicles only holding on to a meager few percent of the market.
The Ossby GEO eBike: Sustainable and Foldable Bike Option
In 2011, Ossby, a company founded in Madrid, Spain, had a mission to design and manufacture folding bikes. Given that “innovation” was their ultimate focus, it is not surprising to see their latest offering teaming with it. I’ll admit that when I first saw the Ossby GEO eBike, I didn’t know how to process what I saw. This is not your typical electric bike. It’s futuristic, sleek, and, dare I say…shapely? But the actual claim to fame for the Ossby GEO eBike is what it is comprised of and just how innovative the process is.
Ford’s Shares Crash Almost 50%
Ford’s primary challenge for next year is whether its overall sales can rise. That is what investors care about.
Sand battery: An innovative way to store renewable energy
Polar Night Energy (PNE), a Finnish company, is leading the way in demonstrating that large power storage solutions need not be made using lithium. Instead, the company has turned to a widely available resource: sand. In 2022, the company revealed the world's first sand battery. As the world scales up...
fordauthority.com
Ford Romeo Engine Plant Has Closed For Good
In late 2019, the Ford Romeo Engine plant in Michigan was slated to be closed as part of a labor agreement with the United Auto Workers union, though the latter lobbied to keep the plant open for a bit longer. Regardless, the automaker also moved some of that facility’s employees to the Ford Van Dyke Transmission plant as it converted that facility to the Van Dyke Electric Powertrain Center, which now produces electric motors and transaxles – a move that CEO Jim Farley recently stated will actually save jobs, not eliminate them. Now, however, the Ford Romeo Engine plant has closed for good, according to The Detroit News.
Backup Your Battery With a Portable Noco Booster and Trickle Charger for the Holidays
These discounted battery boosters are in-car insurance that you won't get stranded somewhere with no juice.
