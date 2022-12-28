Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Emporia gazette.com
Water main breaks keep crews busy Thursday
City crews are on the scene of a water main break in the 1000 block of Michelle Street, Thursday afternoon. The city reported the leak just before 3:30 p.m. Water will reportedly be shut off to the Bluestem Apartments complex. Emporia Fire Department personnel were just on scene at Bluestem...
Road reopened near West Topeka pasture fire, heavy smoke still in the air
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Emergency workers are responding to a pasture fire west of the capital city on Thursday. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office put out a warning via social media for local residents to avoid the area near the intersection of Southwest 37th St. and Southwest Auburn Rd. due to a pasture fire. The fire […]
Kan. man dies after car strike utility pole, lands in front yard of home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —One person died in an accident just after 2a.m. Friday in Shawnee County. According to Topeka Police spokesperson Rosie Nichols, a passenger car was westbound in the 100 Block of SE 37th Street. The car left the road, struck a utility pole and came to rest in...
KVOE
UPDATE: Porch and apartment unit damaged following fire in east Emporia Thursday; Waterline break reported at same location roughly an hour after fire call
A porch and apartment unit were damaged following a fire at an east Emporia apartment complex Thursday afternoon. According to Emporia Fire Captain Greg Davis, crews from Emporia, Olpe and Americus were called to 1001 Mary Street, the Bluestem Apartments complex, around 2:20 pm. Emporia firefighters noted light smoke coming from the front door and later found a smoldering fire of unknown origin on the rear balcony.
WIBW
Auburn Rd. grass fire closes road
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Drivers should keep an eye out as crews fight a grass fire southwest of Topeka. Shawnee Co. Dispatch says firefighters remain on scene near 37th and Auburn, searching for hotspots. A fire in the area closed down the southbound lane of Auburn Rd. south of 29th St. Drivers are also advised to avoid the intersection at 37th and Auburn.
WIBW
Five fire-related fatalities reported so far in 2022 in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Five people have died in 2022 from fire-related injuries in Topeka as of Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29, according to city officials. The fatality victims were identified as follows by city officials:. • Donald J. Fletchall, 59, of Topeka, died in a house fire at 8:33 p.m....
Emporia gazette.com
Fire at Mary Street apartment quickly extinguished
A fire at an east Emporia apartment was quickly extinguished Thursday afternoon. The Emporia Fire Department was dispatched to 1001 Mary St. for a reported structure fire around 2:30 p.m. at the Bluestem Apartments complex. Dispatch reported that smoke was visible from an apartment. According to a written release from...
WIBW
Topeka Police identify man killed in Christmas car wreck
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police identified the man killed when the car he was in hit a utility pole. Topeka Police say the wreck happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday, Christmas morning, in the 100 block of SE 37th St. TPD says a westbound car went off the road, hit...
KVOE
Deerbrook subdivision water valve replacement handled relatively quickly
Emporia Public Works replaced a broken water valve affecting service to part of northwest Emporia on Wednesday. A valve on an 8-inch line ruptured, according to the city of Emporia, forcing Public Works to shut off service to the Deerbrook subdivision shortly after 9 am. Crews replaced the valve and restored service around noon, 1-3 hours earlier than the typical 4-6 hour repair estimate.
Emporia gazette.com
Dumpster fire adds to Thermal Ceramics list
Emporia firefighters made the latest in a series of calls to a fiberglass plant Friday morning. This time, the fire is considered small and accidental. A statement from the Emporia Fire Department said smoke developed from a “large roll away dumpster” at Thermal Ceramics, 221 Weaver Street, around 6:20 a.m.
Emporia gazette.com
Rainy day on Monday? It could be worse
The first day of 2022 brought several inches of snow to Emporia. The first few days of 2023 could bring thunderstorms. “There remains lots of uncertainty in the forecast,” an advisory from the National Weather Service in Wichita admitted Friday morning.
WIBW
Fire damages vacant house early Friday near Soldier in Jackson County
SOLDIER, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning fire at a vacant house in Jackson County is under investigation, authorities said. The blaze was reported around 1:45 a.m. Friday at 2348 270th Road, just west of Soldier. Crews continued fighting the fire into the morning hours as they extinguished hot spots. Jackson...
KVOE
Shawnee man hurt in Osage County crash
A Shawnee man was hurt in a crash in western Osage County on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol says the wreck happened shortly before 5:30 pm at Kansas Turnpike mile marker 160.4 northbound, about 13 miles northeast of the Admire exit and 33 miles northeast of the Emporia gate. The driver, 68-year-old Carol Kenney of Shawnee, said she fell asleep at the wheel. She overcorrected, sending her pickup into a guard rail before it rolled into a ditch.
Large fire burns near downtown Kansas City
A building fire in area of Admiral Boulevard, Virginia Avenue sent black smoke billowing into air Tuesday afternoon near downtown Kansas City loop.
KVOE
Hay bale mishap leads to fire destroying pickup near Americus
Thankfully, there were no injuries after a fire west of Americus on Thursday. Emporia and Americus firefighters went to Roads 230 and C shortly after 10 am. Early indications are the pickup was pushing a hay bale and rolled over it. Shortly after that, the truck caught fire and it spread to the bale.
Mother grieves loss of son after fatal Christmas Day crash in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the man killed in a Southeast Topeka car crash on Christmas Day. Early on Christmas morning, Brett Joynt, 23, died when he and two friends collided with a utility pole at the intersection of 37th St. and Humboldt. Many in the community are grieving Joynt’s death, […]
One person dies in crash on I-29 in Platte County
A deadly crash on northbound Interstate 29 just north of Platte City has significantly backed up traffic while first responders and investigators work the scene.
Police identify man who died after driving into brush creek Thursday afternoon
Kansas City Police say Ernest Kearney, 76, was the driver killed as his vehicle overturned and went into Brush Creek Thursday afternoon.
Wyandotte County could expand downtown KCK historical district
Wyandotte County may expand its historical district in downtown Kansas City, Kansas, increasing the number of buildings potentially eligible.
Comments / 0